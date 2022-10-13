Too many people, not enough resources
Dear editor:
A cogent explanation for climate change is offered up in letters in the Oct. 8 issue of the Herald.
Until such time the world agrees and accepts the fact that out-of-control population growth is the leading cause behind a warming climate, we are powerless to fight Mother Nature’s remedial antidotes such as conflicts, pandemics, famines, adverse weather or what have you.
We are powerless to alter our deterioration towards oblivion and shouldn’t expect a reversal as long as we permit multicultural and religious stimulus to dictate our hereafter.
A foreboding and fatalistic point of view, but to realists the finger pointing to excessive carbon use is a consequence of our overburdened globe. Couldn’t be a simpler conclusion.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Candidates missed the mark on bike lanes
Dear editor:
Upon re-reading the responses by the candidates for Penticton council to the question regarding the lake-to-lake bike route, (Herald, Sept. 28) I confess to being amazed that most of the candidates who are opposed to the project felt that construction should continue.
Nobody referred to the immense damage that this project has already inflicted on businesses unfortunate enough to be located on the route nor to the destruction of this city as a tourist venue.
Most respondents seemed to think that out-of-town visitors will be delighted to use the bike lane to shop downtown. Dream on! No visitors are going to go shopping on a bicycle. They want to shop where they can park their car and load their purchases into the car. The visitors who arrive with bicycles loaded on to their vehicle don’t plan to use them to shop downtown. They want to explore the various bike trails.
City council is in danger of driving away a substantial portion of our summer tourist trade who will switch to other valley locations where shopping, beaches and trail access are all available.
Brian Butler
Penticton
How can our mayor live out of town?
Dear editor:
One of the most important requirements to run for mayor of a city, the highest political office in a city, should be that the candidate actually lives in the city. It's not enough to have a business or work there.
The mayor is a key figure in directing policies and decisions for a city. It is incomprehensible that someone who does not live in a city can be involved in financial and other significant decisions that impact the lives of its citizens. I hope that voters will understand the importance of the mayor being a resident and remember that Julius Bloomfield does not live in Penticton.
With respect to the bike lanes, I am not opposed to them but feel the current development, design and location is poorly planned and worst of all was never put to the citizens of Penticton for their approval.
Several times when I have driven south on Martin Street, I have not seen even a single cyclist. I also wonder about the impact on the businesses and people living there. It's unacceptable that money was borrowed from the city’s electrical reserve to pay for it without any input from the people of Penticton.
Duane Martin
Penticton
Bike lanes make mess of Atkinson Street
Dear editor:
If anyone is wondering why the city has no money to fund police for traffic law enforcement or local crime, just come and look at the Atkinson Street nightmare.
Our present council with the exception of James Miller has seen fit to waste unlimited funds on this bike path to nowhere and really make life difficult for motorists and pedestrians on Atkinson Street.
They put in two lanes of bike path after repaving some of the street and widening a bridge that is still not finished. The street is now so narrow for motorists because of the barriers that it’s downright dangerous. The concrete barrier has already been hit by someone trying to turn right onto Warren Avenue.
The ultimate slap it the face to about 300 homeowners was narrowing the access from the condos to Atkinson Street as well as watching the city use probably a hundred or more gallons of green and white paint for the bike path and leaving the crosswalk from Cherry Lane towers to the mall without a signal light and barely visible because of faded paint.
Miller was the only city councillor who was not in on this mess, so I hope on election day we have the good sense to remember that if there is no change, there is no change. We need to vote the others out for ramming this thing down our throats.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
City blew chance to support businesses
Dear editor:
With the civic election looming I have been reflecting on the City of Penticton’s performance during the pandemic. Honestly, if I had run my business in the same manner me thinks I would have gone bust!
Absent is a lack of accountability and a complete disconnect between a cohesive strategy and the tactics deployed.
As an example, the primary industries here appear to revolve around health care, education, tourism, hospitality and agriculture.
If this is true, the tactics deployed to support the industries that feed millions in city coffers should have included a proactive approach that supports these job creators!
Here are my observations:
There are almost no vacancies available for workers. Why isn’t COP being proactive to create market housing for those workers that are desperately needed to support our industry? How about COP buys properties for market housing for workers and creates rental subsidies to business owners that need market housing for their staff? How about they create incentives for developers to build such units, like dorm-style suites.
During one of the worst economic downturns in decades during the pandemic what did the city do to support local businesses? Here are a few highlights:
• Installed contentious permanent bike lanes that won’t be used for the better half of the year; essentially a maintenance money pit, creating more impairments to people’s business entries.
• To rub salt in the wound, COP implemented paid parking. How nice for smaller business owners who were already facing pandemic constraints and struggling to make ends meet. Recently, I counted about 300 free stalls along Lakeshore Drive. Why not paid parking on Lakeshore from May long weekend to Labour Day long weekend? Local taxpayers would get a free parking sticker. And there should be free parking on Main Street if the goal is to create a thriving downtown core. Why not?
• Crime is out of control. If the goal is to support business growth and tourism, then we need to create a community that is safe!
• When restaurants were mandated to close, our only option was to rely on take-away. Why did most other municipalities like Vernon or Kamloops immediately implement multiple free curbside parking spots to support restaurants whilst COP did nothing?
Let’s start working together to create a sustainable, unified city and hold the next COP administration accountable to ensure we are all pulling in the same direction!
Gregory Condon
Penticton
Holmes for mayor
Dear editor:
Heading towards the municipal elections in Summerland, I’d like to recommend Doug Holmes for mayor.
In 2015-16, Doug was the councillor liaison for the Summerland Cultural Plan Task Force, on which I also worked. Doug told the mayor that he was only interested in being on this task force if he could be a full working member.
This is typical of the way Doug operates. He had no interest in just being a consultant, but did have a great interest in the cultural future of a community he deeply cares about. His contributions on the task force were always measured, knowledgeable and wise, and he had a significant part in shaping and writing the final plan.
I was the president of the Summerland Arts Council during 2017-18, while Doug was the representative from the District of Summerland on the board. He attended every board meeting he could, and his knowledgeable and engaged input helped shape board decisions.
Doug is diplomatic but firm. He speaks and votes with a confidence based on experience and particularly on having done his homework.
The District of Summerland will have a good leader if Doug Holmes is elected mayor.
Dianne Hildebrand
Summerland
Densification must be done right to work
Dear editor:
Summerland’s planners, mayor and council are rightly concerned about the scarcity of affordable long-term rental housing. It’s a complex social issue that affects all residents and requires community input to resolve.
Jane Jacobs transformed urban planning with criticism, proposed innovative collaborations and famously wrote, “We expect too much of new buildings, and too little of ourselves.”
It’s expected that community members will magically find affordable housing if district zoning permits two-lot subdivisions and carriage houses on single-family lots in established residential neighbourhoods. To accomplish that, property owners that can afford to build will need to include affordable rentals in their builds. How likely is that?
Let’s not be naive about the benefits of currently proposed densification. Those who benefit are able to own property, add secondary suites, subdivide and/or build carriage houses, not the people who can’t afford to own a home or who may have other reasons to rent. A possible exception is the larger build intended to house a multi-generational family.
I find it disturbingly short-sighted that our elected officials have focused on encouraging local property owners to commodify their homes and even more disturbing that investors from anywhere have the same privileges. What will Summerland be in 10 years if a large percentage of property owners take advantage of hodgepodge, shoehorn zoning? Ask Naramata how vacation rentals have forever altered community life.
I recognize that the district can’t solve the long-term rental housing crisis; its purpose is to provide zoning to entice developers to build. Nor will our housing crisis be solved by individuals who build a carriage house. It’s time for our elected officials to forgo fingers-crossed, trickle-down thinking and forge long-term, large-scale solutions.
The province recently proposed that large houses containing three units should be considered and encouraged on single-family lots. Let’s see that happen in Summerland, but with a provision that one of the three units be owner-occupied. Let’s also see concessions made to encourage collaborations between non-profits and builders of market, below-market, social and co-op housing. Give developers options to allow investment recovery and revenue stream alongside long-term rental housing.
Pati Hill
Summerland
Language matters — so does the truth
Dear editor:
Nowadays words are being bent out of shape to serve as meaningless tags that can be used to justify any action.
Regimes, such as Putin’s, control language to control thought and ultimately people’s moral sense. The invasion and war against Ukraine was described as a noble military operation to protect interests in the Donbas region. Imagine having to use euphemisms to describe the reality of a reign of terror.
Still, no group has gotten more milage out of euphemisms than the abortion industry.
They have now come to believe that abortion is a caring response to pregnancy. They prohibit all talk that might cause upset – despite the fact that there is really nothing to be upset about when accessing real “productive health care”.
Flannery O’Connor said that many a best-selling book could have been prevented by a good English teacher. I would add that language without truth is a terrible modern plague. Where I grew up it was said of decent people that they called a spade a spade.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Capital for green tech is just sitting there
Dear editor:
Receiving my bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 1981 gave me a head start on understanding science issues.
The main stumbling block in averting a climate disaster is a perceived lack of capital (money).
Most of us would like solar panels on our roof, an electric car and other similar things but can not afford them.
I am telling the reader that this problem can be overcome.
The average RRSP in Canada contains about $150,000 and there are about 10 million Canadians with an RRSP. This means there is about $1.5 trillion in RRSPs in Canada.
One can add in tax-free savings accounts and pension funds and see an enormous amount of capital which could be used in avoiding a climate disaster.
Allowing the public to access these funds without penalty would solve the capital problem.
To be specific, the public should be able to withdraw (without penalty) from their RRSPs for solar panels, electric vehicles and projects which produce electricity.
This is only part of my plan to avoid a climate emergency. I will try again to be heard but am fully prepared to be ignored.
Let us hope a few politicians will listen.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Forest of glass towers not fit for the birds
Dear editor:
Thanks to wise management and good governance, Kelowna has evolved into a wonderful place to live and work.
It represents an ideal balance between economic opportunity and comfortable lifestyles in a setting of uncommon natural beauty. As our city continues to grow, there is a greater push to economic development and some have forgotten that we share this wonderful place with wildlife.
Over 25 million birds are killed every year in Canada because of collisions with windows and the higher the residential or office building, the greater the kill rate.
Okanagan Lake is a natural flyway and many birds use the marshes and sandbars along the lakeshore. That critical habitat is also some of the most expensive real estate in the city and as Kelowna grows, the density of lakeview developments increases.
To take full advantage of the scenery, architects use floor-to-ceiling glass to maximize the view. These panels also reflect the sky and trees and to birds they look like clear pathways – to a tragic end.
We are not suggesting that development be curtailed or that Kelowna should stop growing but we are asking that more consideration be given to natural spaces and wildlife when building permits are approved.
Just as planners evaluate traffic patterns and access to services, they should also study building heights and exterior façade materials as they relate to seasonal bird migration corridors.
There are proven construction methods that reduce bird collisions without increasing the cost and a little additional planning could save thousands of birds over the lifetime of the structures.
A proactive approach could also provide a marketing advantage using educational signage and preserving wild areas around new structures.
The Journal of Science determined that since the 1970s, the bird populations have fallen 30 per cent . . . and we have lost 19 common species.
Bird watching is a growing sport and more people are concerned with environmental protection. This is an opportunity for the city of Kelowna and its real estate community to lead the way to a more sustainable future.
Joe Duff
Kelowna
Why look to space when earth is in peril?
Dear editor:
According to NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope “will find the first galaxies that formed in the early universe and peer through dusty clouds to see stars forming planetary systems.”
This triumph was the culmination of human intelligence, imagination, co-operation, perseverance. What a fantastic technological achievement for mankind!
Oh, just a minute.
Rather than looking backward in time, perhaps human beings should be focused on looking forward in time. If people could see in vivid detail what our planet is destined to look like in the near future, perhaps they would join together and start demanding human intelligence, imagination, co-operation and perseverance be immediately deployed to address the worsening climate crisis.
Science-based solutions might then be found in time to save ourselves from
ourselves.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
We have bargained with strong men before
Dear editor:
As inevitable as the tides, Russia retaliated this week again the attack on their symbolic bridge over the Kerch Strait, linking its mainland with Crimea, with a bombardment of rockets into Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.
Just as inevitable were the voices of condemnation coming from Ukraine's allies, with new promises to supply advanced air defence systems.
There's no doubt that the Kremlin's President Vladimir Putin is an arrogant S.O.B. (son of a Bolshevik) but there's enough arrogance to sink many battleships spread around political leadership everywhere today.
In fact, at Kyiv's Mariinskyi Palace, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blends arrogance with vulnerability; in the White House, Joe Biden's arrogance is spiced with senility; at 10, Downing Street, Liz Truss mixes arrogance with fragility.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, both display overbearing political arrogance, along with the inherent aloofness of their Teutonic and Norse roots.
Aforementioned Western leaders and many more like them, are prolonging the conflict by supplying every conceivable form of military weaponry and munitions worth many billions into defending Ukraine.
Yet all the many sanctions imposed on Russia cause severe negative effects
on global economies, with every nation feeling the pain of inflation and supply chain shortages. More and more sanctions are imposed, more and more weaponry supplied but there's no difference in the attitude of Russia.
Surely, Western leaders should listen to that old adage once attributed to Albert Einstein: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different result.”
It's really insane that they all sing from the same song sheet to never share a Putin peace-pipe, but that should have happened long ago.
There's urgent need to get Russia's President to the negotiating table with every possible option up for discussion, including Russia's security concerns of being
surrounded by NATO forces, and for honest efforts to be made for peace settlements.
It was done in similar circumstances in 1995 when then-U.S. president Bill Clinton spearheaded talks that produced the Dayton Accords with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, putting an end to the Bosnian War.
Remembering such atrocities as the
massacre at Srebrenica, Milosevic was regarded by many to be just as belligerent, hostile and evil as Putin is viewed today, but as Bill Clinton said: "Leadership is the ability to look around the corner, just a
little."
Bernie Smith
Parksville