One week into COP26 — the UN’s annual Conference of the Parties on climate change — and the event makes me think of a hairdresser’s appointment: a lot of fuss at the top, and nothing happening farther down.
The Conference started after some 200 countries signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — UNFCCC if you enjoy alphabet-soup — which came into effect in 1994. It was set up at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, two years before.
The goal, at that time, was to reduce emissions that cause global warming. So far, from what I can see, no nation has actually achieved those goals. Some have made modest reductions, but most have increased their emissions.
This year’s conference, in Glasgow loudly proclaims a couple of significant agreements.
First, 165 countries signed an agreement to phase out coal as an energy source. Coal is, undoubtedly, the most polluting of the fossil fuels we rely on for industrial power and electricity generation.
But not immediately. By sometime in the 2030s for major economies, by the 2040s for the rest of the world.
Also, the world’s three biggest coal burners — China, the U.S., and India — did not sign.
Second, 100 world leaders committed to end deforestation by 2030. Those leaders included U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.
Early reports also included Indonesia, home of the third-largest tropical rainforests, after the Amazon and the Congo. But the next day, Indonesia pulled out.
Given Donald Trump’s gutting of Environment Protection standards in the U.S., and Bolsonaro’s razing of Amazon forests, I have little confidence in the deforestation agreement.
Or, for that matter, any other agreements that the 39,000 national representatives thronging into Glasgow may achieve. Because they’re carefully avoiding the one crucial issue that underlies all of these crises – population growth.
It’s no accident, I suggest, that the three biggest coal-burning nations, who refused to commit to eliminating coal fuels, are also the three most populous nations in the world.
Currently, China has approximately 1.45 billion people. India, close behind at 1.39 billion. The U.S. has only 332 million people — but they produce twice as much pollutant as all of India’s much larger population. Only China tops the U.S. pollutant production.
And it will get worse. By 2050, the target date for many agreements at the Glasgow Convention, India’s population will surpass China’s.
Indeed, in the listings of the world’s top ten most populous countries, only China and Russia are expected to reduce their populations by 2050.
In 30 years, total world population is forecast to reach 9.73 billion — roughly 1.5 billion more than today.
That means that even if countries achieve minor per capita reductions, their total emissions will continue to rise.
Indefinitely.
Unless population growth is somehow brought under control.
Michael Rees, a professor at UBC Vancouver, coined the phrase “human footprint” to define the amount of biologically productive land needed to sustain each human life — food, water, heat, wastes… Every human on earth today has a “footprint” of about 1.5 hectares.
It’s a relatively simple calculation. “Anybody can look it up,” Rees said in an interview. “There’s only about 9 billion hectares of ecologically productive land: forest, grassland, cropland, and so on. If there were a fair and equitable allocation… each human today would get about 1.5 hectares.”
But there is not a “fair and equitable allocation.” Each human in the industrialized world consumes the resources of 6-8 hectares. And experience shows that as technological efficiencies and standards of living increase, we tend to consume more, not less.
Thus the human footprint grows. And will continue to grow.
The world now has as many cellphones as people. Through their tiny screens, some 7 billion people under-privileged people are constantly exposed to images of life in the affluent world – huge houses, luxury cars, expensive gadgets, fancy clothing…
The billions who lack those benefits covet them.
Do the math. If by 2050, 9.73 billion people expect to enjoy our 6-8 hectare “ecological footprint,” we will have to expand the planet. Float fields on the oceans. Quit eating any meat.
Or drastically reduce human populations. (Which was, incidentally, the plot of Dan Brown’s novel Inferno – rendering one-third of all males sterile. He grasped the problem, even if his solution was scientifically ludicrous.)
But that’s an unthinkable, untouchable, unspeakable topic for world leaders at the Glasgow Conference.
Unless we can deal with endless increases in consumption, we can’t deal with climate change.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca