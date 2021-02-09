My introduction to biochar was when a family member with a similar interest in climate change provided me with a link to the Mongabay documentary on “Biochar: a brief history and developing future.”
Biochar is the carbon obtained from charcoal. Charcoal is defined as a light-weight carbon residue produced by burning plant fiber and animal materials with a limited supply of oxygen.
A suitable alternate to charcoal may be coke make from coal. Any burning of carbon materials, including the production of charcoal or coke, create greenhouse gases (GHG’s). Production of charcoal gives off practically no smoke, soot, or unburnt volatiles, and is significantly better than the slash and burn practiced in clearing tropical areas, and better than the old sawdust burners in B.C.
The properties of charcoal depend on the material used in production, thus the material used will likely affect whether the production is climate change friendly. Plant material for charcoal production should not use naturally growing plant material that is currently absorbing carbon dioxide, but should use waste materials that are widely, easily and abundantly available.
Some that come to mind are the sawdust from sawmills, fiber from processed sugar cane, and cleared branches from wooded areas removed for reducing fire risk. Straw from tall grains in India that currently produce air pollution when burned, would make an ideal source.
In sugar production from cane, producers currently burn the fiber for heat for the production process and for cogeneration. Carbon capture is required to make this carbon neutral and carbon capture for production processes should be minimized and alternate clean energy sources, green hydrogen is probably the best, should be used when available.
I believe burning sawdust for cogeneration occurs in B.C. and should be minimized for similar reasons.Animal charcoal or bone black is charcoal obtained by the dry distillation of bones. If production is located adjacent to slaughter houses this could be the most climate friendly charcoal.
Biochar for soil improvement originated in the Amazon and was used from approximately 400BC to 500 years ago and appeared to have positive effects when tropical forest was destroyed or degraded. Degraded rain forest results in leaching and erosion from heavy rains. Recent results working with coffee farmers, cacao and banana farmers have shown to be very positive. Positive results have also been shown in relationship to remediation of soils with heavy metal toxins, oil spills and chemical fertilizer runoff.
One comment in the first paragraph of the Mangabey document, “bury It (biochar) or sink in the ocean” raised the possibility of even broader application and also many more questions.
One impact of climate change is that the pH of the oceans is declining as CO2 in the atmosphere increases. This increasing acidification threatens the ocean micro-organisms and ocean flora, the base of the marine food chain, up through oysters and mussels and living organisms on coral reefs to all ocean food sources.
The recent wide-spread degradation of coral reefs makes me think that we may be near a tipping point that may have a wide spread effect on the ocean’s food chain.
The Mongabay document also suggests the need for “much deeper levels of experimentation and collaboration.”
I believe that this is particularly true for biochar in oceans. The marine food chain is most abundant near deltas, continental shelves, upper slopes and coral reefs. I believe this suggests where biochar would be most beneficial in oceans and also suggests that Agriculture Canada would be best to represent Canada in the required experimentation and collaboration.
If it is confirmed that biochar is of significant value in the ocean, the G7 and other countries with strong interests in the ocean food chain should take the lead in coordination with the UN in addressing this concern.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author — “How WE Can Save the World’.