Why is Ukraine a major news story?
Dear Editor:
What’s the big deal with Russia and Ukraine all about? Aren’t Ukrainian really Russians who can’t play hockey?
John Serginson
Penticton
One thing is certain, Trump will crash
Dear Editor:
As a retired flying instructor and commercial pilot flying the Canadian north, watching former U.S. President Donald Trump living his lies, one thing is certain — he will crash.
His campaign to dismantle the election to reclaim the presidency is on the same trajectory as any aircraft that will continue to climb till the airspeed and stall speed is the same.
As the air gets thinner with altitude the stall speed of any aircraft continues to increase till the stall speed is the same as the airspeed, and it will stall for the simple reason the aircraft now also is at its maximum speed at the top of that trajectory.
Trump will also stall as his lies and his attempts to destroy the integrity of the electoral process merge at the top of his political trajectory.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
We are causalities of the agenda machine
Dear Editor:
A councillor once said to me: “The government isn't interested in our priorities, it is interested in their priorities.”
Now, more than ever, I see how prophetic this statement has become.
We, the electorate, have become redundant. Our views, our concerns and we, as citizens, no longer matter to those running our provinces and country. The agenda machine pushes forward and we are the casualties.
We have become the faceless population (the masks are evident of that) which allows our governments to continue on this road to tyranny. But, in truth, we are responsible for our situation. We have forgotten we are the government.
We have allowed inertia to take over — we may see a problem, but we either ignore it or fight about it. We binge on TV shows, the internet and social media allowing our brains to slowly commit virtual suicide, all the while being unaware of what is really occurring. At what point do we put down these distractions and really look at what is happening in the world around us, both good and bad, and reconnect with each other as humans?
From a “two-week” flatten the curve to two years, we have given up social events, holidays, face-to-face group discussions and family because we have been given a blanket of misinformation.
Businesses have failed, families have disintegrated, and mental-health issues have soared. We have approximately 30,000 days in our life to live. How do you want to spend yours? In a masked and isolated society? Thomas Sowell, a black graduate of Harvard and Columbia, once said: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”
Something to think about.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Teachers and staff need to be vaccinated
Dear Editor:
Bravo to the Central Okanagan School District for finally implementing a vaccine mandate for its employees (Herald, Jan. 28). Notably, both the BCTF and CUPE are on board with this move.
It should surprise nobody that SD23 trustees Amy Geistlinger and Lee-Ann Tiede voted against the vaccine mandate. These two reactionaries, who seem to habitually confuse their idiosyncratic personal religious views with their responsibilities to represent the broad public interest within a secular public education system, previously opposed SD23's modest proposal to have an information table at the 2019 Kelowna Pride celebrations.
Gordon Swaters
West Kelowna
PM hiding during national crisis
Dear Editor:
What a world and what a busy weekend!
Truckers country-wide convoy with petitions; crisis in Ukraine; still issues in Afghanistan; problems concerning Indigenous people; numbers re: COVID-19 and Omicron; the economy; immigration; unusually hard weather; empty shelves — food shortages, etc.
And where is Wonder-Boy Trudeau — hiding again (in his cottage?) just as he did in 2020.
No further comment.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Many questions on health-care costs
Dear Editor:
As I read the commentary about primary care physician fees (again) there are several questions I’d like answered:
Why do we have some physicians regularly billing over $1 million annually while others have problems keeping an office or clinic open?
How did it become a default solution to allocate an annual lump sum for physicians services and “let the doctors fight over it” — something they have obligingly done since the inception of Medicare?
Why do we have an arm’s-length body to adjudicate prices for our utilities, when the annual costs to the province are comparable, but leave negotiations for physicians fees to a “backroom” process between the government of the day and the medical association’s internal machinations?
How much of a crisis in primary care will it take for government to establish a body, similar to the B.C. Utilities Commission, and reform the physician payment model to better meet the needs of patients?
Once again, how long can we continue to repeat previous errors but expect better solutions?
Waiting for answers.
David Blair, MD, ret’d
Victoria