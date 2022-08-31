Superb photos, stories by Herald’s Mark Brett
Dear Editor:
I am really enjoying Mark Brett’s photography and stories in The Herald. His photos are amazing. The action shots he takes are incredible. His stories are also very interesting.
Dorothy Percy
Penticton
Eby says no to locking up prolific offenders
Dear Editor:
David Eby was on Kelowna CBC AM radio last week.
He skipped along emotionlessly, but then, very quickly, when his fighting mayors was mentioned.
However, Eby suddenly got himself all enthused about the apparently good homeless situation in Vernon, mentioned Kamloops, and then, very deliberately, skipped over Penticton to land on Osoyoos! that doesn’t have our “group homes” for addicts.
Eby also strongly advocated for the “catch and release” program currently in place. He said jail doesn’t solve the problem...
Then why jail drunk drivers? That won’t solve their problem (force them into rehab, not jail?) Don’t jail fraudsters — that won’t change them (teach them how to handle “their” money, maybe give them ethics classes?)
David Eby has no solutions for any of these crimes but says definitely no lock-up for prolific offenders.
Joy Lang
Penticton
St. Stephen Church open and welcoming
Dear Editor:
It has been brought to the attention of the parish of St. Stephen’s church that the rumour mill is busy in the town of Summerland.
Please let it be known that we are not closing our doors in October, or ever, hopefully. Due to the church suffering great financial woes, we unfortunately have had to lay off our church secretary earlier this spring and now our priest Guna Vaddahi will be leaving us at the end of November.
We remain open and welcome all to attend our morning worship starting at 9:45 a.m. with pre-service singing followed by the service at 10 a.m.
Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a time of fellowship after the service in our hall serving tea, coffee, juice and goodies.
Riley Hanon, Altar Server
St. Stephen Anglican Church
Summerland
People are dying while waiting for ambulances
Dear Editor:
I am livid about the worsening medical situation in both our province and Canada, as a whole.
“An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town (CTV News, Aug. 28).
The president of the union representing B.C. paramedics says a call came in Thursday night about an infant in cardiac arrest in the District of Barriere, about a 45-minute drive north of Kamloops.
Troy Clifford, president of Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., said the ambulance that would typically have been serving the district was in Kamloops instead, helping to cover a staff shortage there.
“Victoria — Canada’s provinces and territories need a partner that will share half the financial load on the health-care system, which is buckling without long-term and sustainable funding, British Columbia Premier John Horgan says,” (National Post, July 11).
People have been communicating to newspaper Editors, MLAs, MPs, and anyone else they believe is in a position to change the situation.
I was totally surprised and maddened by Horgan’s comment in July which implied his government had not even started a plan of action.
Is the impetus of people dying or suffering, lost on our politicians?
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
When do we say enough is enough?
Dear Editor:
City Hall has always shown enthusiasm when it comes to convincing tourists that they would enjoy a visit to our beautiful city, but what do tourists actually see when they arrive: a drug-shooting gallery in the 300 block’s empty lot, numerous unconscious drug addicts outside the Golden Arches, or boarded-up Main Street businesses due to the weekly thievery and vandalism?
As a resident of the downtown area, I often walk down Main Street during the day. It gives me an opportunity to talk with other people who live or work downtown. One business person recently told me they were threatened at knife point just last week.
Another guy was punched in the face a few weeks ago while taking out the garbage. A number of elderly downtown residents have told me, in no uncertain terms, that they are afraid to even leave their building. Just walking to their car can invoke feelings of extreme anxiety.
Is free drugs for addicts, the current catch-and-release system for offenders, or a new bike lane, really the answer?
I think not. Our city needs to consider making an investment in public safety. Residents, business people, and tourists alike, will all appreciate it.
David Korinetz
Penticton
Would the real Dan Ashton, please stand up
Dear Editor:
Penticton residents may be wondering how the West Bench has been maintaining its cheap property tax designation. (My data shows an $800,000 home in the West Bench area pays about $1,500 per year less than the same home in Penticton.)
Folks in Victoria view the West Bench as a rural satellite community (which puts it under the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen). This may have been partially true 50 years ago, but is it valid today?
Let us imagine an imaginary Dan Ashton MLA who is very much like the real Dan Ashton MLA with the exception that the imaginary Dan Ashton will be helpful to resolve an unfair property tax issue.
Let us imagine the imaginary Dan Ashton walking out of his office which is at the corner of Riverside and Westminster. He walks to the street corner and places a golf tee into the ground in the grassy area. He places a golf ball on the tee and takes a golf club and lines up at West Bench Hill Road. The imaginary Dan Ashton waits for traffic to clear and hits the ball. With a good shot this ball should come to rest on West Bench Hill Road.
If the imaginary Dan Ashton can reach West Bench Hill Road in one shot from his office location then it should be clear that the West Bench is not a satellite community, but rather a nearby adjoining community.
Now let us imagine the imaginary Dan Ashton driving his car on the West Bench. He will see Sage Mesa and Westwood consisting of quarter-acre lots (the same as Wiltse Flats). Along West Bench Drive he will see half acre lots. In fact, the vast majority of West Bench residences are on small residential lots.
The thought that West Bench is rural is decidedly false.
Therefore with the help of an imaginary Dan Ashton, the West Bench is an adjoining residential community and should be taxed fairly under the City of Penticton.
Would someone please tell the real Dan Ashton MLA this.
Ron Johnson
Penticton