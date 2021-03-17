Will all Pathways’ clients receive help?
Dear Editor:
Dr. Shallen Letwin stated that Interior Health has a great opportunity to relook at services they provide (for substance use disorders) and enhance those services.
This should have been done long before the contracts for Pathways Addictions Resource Centre were repatriated. This is the crux of my concern for our clients. We do not know what is going to happen to our clients — we have been given no assurances that all of our clients will receive the services that they need.
I accessed Pathway’s services in the mid-1990s when my husband was actively using and a Pathways’ client. It was a godsend to be able to speak one-on-one with someone, a professional, who truly understood what my husband and I were going through. Where are people like me — family members — going to stand in this new system?
As a naturopathic physician, I know a couple of people (and I am sure there are many more) who have been barred from the Martin Street Clinic yet still welcomed at Pathways (this was told to me by those individuals not Pathways) — will they be welcomed back into the fold?
There are so many more questions like this that need answers and Pathways may receive more of these answers in the coming days; however, to speak to the media, with very little in the way of tangible evidence that they are focused on the client’s needs, yet state that a smooth and thoughtful transition will occur is disingenuous at best.
Sherry Ure, ND chair
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Penticton
Load the ballot with referendum questions
Dear Editor:
Penticton residents, you have the power of the ballot in your hands to make binding decisions prior to the byelection to replace Councilor Jake Kimberely.
At present, you will be voting on a referendum question to lease the Skaha Lake Marina and boat docks for a period of 25 years. Is the leaseholder responsible for all costs, will the property be leased at fair market value?
If you want to have additional referendum questions added to the ballots when we elect a new council member, the time to do so is now. For example, you could vote on items such as the following:
• Approve, deny, or amend the plan to redevelop Skaha Lake Park.
• Approve, deny or amend the proposed bike path from Skaha Lake to Okanagan Lake.
• Approve or deny the construction of any further supportive housing buildings in our town.
Call city hall for a complete definition of what “supportive housing” actually means. These would include all of David Eby’s pet developments. Eby walks away from any support to reduce additional taxation that he expects will be paid for by the residents of the City of Penticton.
• Approve, deny or amend the sale of alcohol on beaches and in parks in our city, past approvals and future approvals.
• Approve or deny the construction of day cares and other developments in any of the Penticton parks.
Demand a supplemental financial statement that discloses all properties excused from the payment of property taxes in our city. This is probably a fairly massive document. (Listing of the estimate of total properties exempted from taxation in the CoP.) Listings of estimated amounts to be listed each year.
Penticton residents, it is your decision to request referendum questions to be placed before the electorate. I could list other very contentious matters, you can decide for yourself what matters are of a concern to you.
Council will balk at adding any further referendum questions to be presented by the electorate, it is up to you to demand what you feel is fair to all citizens of Penticton.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Housing should come with commitments
Dear Editor:
As a 30-year plus resident, I am seeing the increase of the homeless population in Penticton, and I'm not quite sure how to react to it.
I know I do not want to see an encampment in any of our city parks.
With the increasing cost of housing and cost of living in general, it's not surprising that more and more people are unable to put a roof over their heads.
I do not believe that providing free food and shelter will help these people to develop any of their potential, unless it comes with some form of a commitment.
The homeless shelter referred to in the news lately provides shelter for 42 people.
Do those using the shelter give anything back to the community or commit to improving their situation?
There are current community projects (i.e. forest fire fuel reduction) that could benefit from a steady labour force provided, in part, by the residents of the shelter. Other community services, like manually controlling invasive plants or general community cleanup, could also benefit.
If we put our collective heads together, we might find meaningful ways the clients of the shelter could contribute to the community. In return, participants in the program would be supported by trained supervisors, mentors and peers who can help them develop life skills and guide them to available services.
A program such as this could provide a sense of responsibility and community involvement to the homeless and the underprivileged.
It may not work for those with underlying mental health and/or physical issues, but if it can help some find their way, it could be worth it.
Neil Campbell
Penticton
Where’s “T” word with Skaha Park?
Dear Editor:
After recent council meetings, the plight of Skaha Lake Park and issues of concern seem to be as clear as mud.
The literal language seems to have changed by the minute as it were. What seems to be lacking is clarity; who is saying what and how and the lack of the “T-word.”
Too many cooks stirring the pot.
The game plan, if you will, would appear to be one of subterfuge. It resembles the old Abbott and Costello dialogue of “Who’s on first; what’s on second and why’s on third.”
It seems that the missing component here is the “T-word.”
Transparency is a must, but it appears to be downplayed here. It would appear that no one really has a handle on things and that transparency would appear to implied and not stated It begs the question be asked: “How long can BS baffle brains?”
Mumbo-jumbo explanations are empty and useless information is of no value thus far. Without clarity, focused information and transparency, you have nothing, which is the way things are being presented re: Skaha Park right now.
The committee meeting of March 11 would bear witness to this fact in that no definite purpose was given or expressed. Thus transparency was not shown which would seem to indicate where the city focus is.
Nowhere!
Until there is clarity and transparency in the way information is presented or disseminated, there will be distrust from taxpayers. Do what’s right, not what you or staff think you should do.
For four years we have asked “repair what needs to be repaired; replace what needs to be replaced; increase the riparian area by the water’s edge, then leave the rest alone, it works fine.”
Somehow this has been ignored by council and staff as the proposed changes reflect very little on this. Why?
Finally, the whole process smacks of one-sided decision making along with about 300 people’s input. How is it that 300 plus or minus who decide for the majority. Simple explanation might be the way that survey questions were worded and, as such, were taken as being representative of the city. What an undemocratic joke. The people have not spoken, just some have.
To think that the serving alcohol at a pristeen park enhances the ambiance of the park is ridiculous. Nowhere has there been notification of an application for such. I don’t recall being notified of an application for license being made. Nor was there any overall city survey held.
Lastly, what about the referendum that the LCB requires?
The city groups need to wakeup and smell the coffee. Tim Hortons has the doughnuts.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Problem is global population, not meat eaters
Dear Editor:
“The Outlaw Josey Wales” is my favourite Clint Eastwood western. There’s considerable life advice there, including dietary commentary from the aging Cherokee warrior, Lone Watie, played by Chief Dan George.
At one point Josey asks, “You have any food here?” Lone Watie replies, “All I have is a piece of hard rock candy. But it’s not for eatin’. It’s just for lookin’ through.”
I remembered that as I read David Bond’s recent commentary on the environmentally harmful effects of meat. Bond usually says that high carbon taxes and big government debt and spending are good for us. Now he tells us that eating high on the hog is bad.
Bond claims that the developed world eats too much meat, and that it’s damaging the climate with excessive deforestation and methane emissions from cows. It’s implied that others would continue to eat real meat while we switch to fake meat, and perhaps inspire them to do likewise. This is futile self-flagellation. Nobody is watching.
Let’s examine the real problem, which isn’t meat or cows. It’s that there are too many people eating them. Global population has doubled since 1974 and, as Bond points out, societies consume more meat because of economic development and population growth. We’re .48 percent of the global population, and our dietary choices make no difference.
China, Africa and India have 53 percent of the world’s people, and that’s where population is increasing. Shouldn’t we be peddling synthetic meat to them?
Africa’s burgeoning populations are eating and exploiting their wild animals to extinction. The Chinese eat any type of protein available and, as we’ve learned from several pandemics, diseases do enter the food chain from uncontrolled animal sources.
If lab meats were worthwhile, you can bet the Chinese would have pirated the recipes by now.
Those contemplating a meatless diet may discover that all those bean substitutes are pretty unsatisfying, and can create methane infernos worse than the cows.
Environmental depletion, from increasing consumption by more people, is the cause of human induced climate change. Cows and oil are just symptoms.
Tinkering with the symptoms doesn’t cure the underlying problem.
Just because science can do something doesn’t mean it should be done. Engineered food for re-engineered people in a re-engineered society. We heard about this 50 years ago when “Soylent Green” showed a way of feeding the overpopulated and environmentally damaged world of 2022.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Does the Okanagan really want to be like Vancouver?
Dear Editor:
Do we want our city Okanagan cities to look like downtown Vancouver?
Yes, we do. But not the Main and Hastings area or the tent city area.
We moved to Penticton from Victoria six years ago. The downtown streets had mature, beautiful trees shading us as we explored shops. Those trees are now gone.
The Shatford Centre for the Arts was a wonderful place to take classes and display art. The Shatford is now gone.
We had Matheson Grove Gallery and it never ceased to amaze and delight us with all they were doing, yet another place to take classes. The Matheson-Grove gallery is gone.
Thank goodness we still have the Penticton Art Gallery and some public sculptures.
We had quaint, beautiful and cheery shops and plenty of art. There was a huge array of courses and places to gather. Many are now gone and not all will likely return.
We had fun, cheap and funky festivals to take our families to, many free or nearly free.
Here’s what brings people downtown, if you want your business to thrive: all forms of public art, theatre and festivals, huge trees to shimmer over our picnic tables and benches, food trucks, good inexpensive restaurants, buskers and live music.
If you want to keep people downtown, we also need a good grocery store with all the usual food items people buy. Those who live downtown won’t need cars unless they want one.
We could have the great liveability of small European towns with all we need within a few blocks. Less congestion, less pollution, more space for tourists. Some towns and cities have found that having a few blocks as vehicle-free zones has increased the safety and pleasure of downtown shopping with music and sidewalk sales.
More imagination is needed. Don’t worry, though, if we don’t get a downtown grocery store. Have you noticed all the alcohol and cannabis shops popping up? Who needs food? You can live on alcohol and cannabis, can’t you?
John and Lynn Greene
Penticton
Paid parking unfair to downtown merchants
Dear Editor:
Forcing locals to pay for parking in downtown Penticton is a huge mistake for an already struggling local economy.
Were the businesses downtown consulted at all on how this might affect them?
Our downtown is drabsville, empty lots and storefronts, shuttered restaurants, no major grocery store in place, Starbucks gone, it looks old and stale.
Free parking was one of the best things our downtown had going for it. Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, the Plaza, Marketplace IGA, Walmart and Superstore offer free and plentiful parking and their businesses will benefit from the implementation of pay parking in the downtown core.
Jo Nichols
Penticton
Solid organization by Interior Health
Dear Editor:
Having heard of all the hassle that went on last week with people trying to get through to Interior Health, I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was for me on mt day to phone.
I phoned Monday at 7:30 a.m. and within 10 minutes, I had an appointment for the same day at 3:20 p.m.
Everything was well organized at the curling rink and I was in and out within half an hour.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland