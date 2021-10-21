Hey RDOS, try cleaning up the laneway in Olalla
Dear Editor:
And the survey says....
Another funny piece of correspondence arrived from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen via snail mail today. The pamphlet claims to be developing an Official Community Plan for electoral Area G, where I reside.
I would not attend one of their stupid meetings if I got paid.
Blah, blah, blah goes on to say, “ensuring water resources are well managed and community wild fire risks are reduced.”
Ensuring safety and property upkeep is also included in the RDOS dream plan.
The above picture is of the ongoing potential fire hazard in a short lane located behind our property.
The RDOS and others have been aware of this problem for many years and have done diddly squat to correct it.
Come one come all and dump your old couches and whatever else along the main roads in Olalla, as reporting the same is another lost cause.
Take your plan and put it where the sun doesn’t shine and we will take out insurance.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Senior resident of the downtown loves the new bike lanes
Dear Editor
I am a senior living downtown, grateful for the bike lanes.
Thank you council, for completing this first phase. We bicyclists patiently await the next phases toward completion of the Lake- to-Lake route.
It is so nice having this safe, efficient travel option without burning fossil fuels.
Patricia Hunter
Penticton
Global opportunities awaiting Alberta, B.C.
Dear Editor:
If British Colombians expect coastal protection from the Alberta oil industry, then the province of B.C. should assist Alberta’s transition to a clean energy economy in trade for coastal protection from increased shipping traffic and proposed pipelines.
The vision would be to repurpose the electricity generated from Site C away from natural gas production and towards hydrogen production. The vision would be for Alberta to transition the oil sands infrastructure to hydrogen producing infrastructure that can be run on subsidized (inexpensive) electricity supplied by B.C.
Alberta could transition to a hydrogen fuel economy for the long-haul trucking, aerospace, and shipping industries.
This would partner the two provinces in a common goal of sustainable growth and, transition Albert’s economy away from oil and gas (as well as B.C.), protect our coastline and become a global leader in hydrogen production. Hydrogen is the only fuel that will get the global transportation sector off fossil fuels. This partnership would also bring the two provinces together instead of pitting them against each other.
Chad W. Unser
Kelowna
Could you survive on $2.80/day for food?
Dear Editor:
An average Canadian walks roughly three kilometers every day. Walking long distances are an option for us since simple use of modern transportation is easily accessible; however, such technology is not available to everyone—some do not even own a pair of shoes. Yet those barefoot people walk a minimum of six kilometers just to get a bucket of water. Those same people live with 280 cents worth of food daily.
According to the World Bank, global extreme poverty rose in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years. Since the pandemic, 120 million people were forced to live in such conditions, and 30 million more are predicted to join by the end of 2021.
As a way to raise awareness, people at Results Canada encourage others to participate in a food and water challenge by living in similar conditions for at least one day.
Dijana Janjetovic
Richmond
Healthy living is an important lesson
Dear Editor:
We’ve learned a lot from this pandemic, but one important aspect that has been absent from public-health dialogue is the importance of healthy living as a factor to help combat COVID-19.
There have been numerous scientific studies that link underlying health conditions to poor outcomes from COVID-19.
Our society is experiencing an increase in chronic illness that has made us more susceptible to this and future pandemics.
As somebody who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease three years ago, I experience the consequences of my previous personal health decisions daily.
I have also experienced improved health through positive lifestyle changes focusing on diet, exercise, stress management and sleep.
Vaccinations have been successful in our fight against COVID-19, but we also need to have discussions on how to foster a society that is physically and mentally healthy.
Many doctors are starting to address this issue and have included preventative and lifestyle medicine in their practices.
With focus on making this type of health care accessible, affordable and non-judgmental, we can be better prepared for the next possible pandemic.
Judy Roper
Metchosin
Collective vision needed on forestry issues
Dear Editor:
For many years and more so in recent months, the BC Truck Loggers Association has called for a collective vision for forestry in our province. Earlier this month, we renewed the call and asked the B,C, government to facilitate the way forward, as a matter of urgency.
Forestry has been at the forefront of media attention for the last several months in many areas of the province. A letter by Estelle Noakes of Enderby is the latest example (Herald, Oct. 20).
While I can appreciate the passion of all involved, if we truly and collectively want the sector to prosper, there are solutions to address government and societies’ expectations of B.C.’s Forest management. However, this requires meaningful collaboration, decision-making that is informed by a true understanding of the issues, and the consequences affecting the livelihood of BC’s Forest workers and resource communities dependent on its success for their ongoing sustainability.
Current government data states there are 13.7 million hectares of old growth trees in British Columbia, of which 10 million hectares are protected from harvesting because they lie outside of the timber supply area or are protected in parks. In other words, we will never run out of old growth. It is also important to note that each year, less than 1/3 of 1% of British Columbia’s total forest area is harvested — and only .1% of the total forest area harvested in British Columbia is old-growth forest.
Unfortunately, people are talking at each other and not to each other — and government needs to initiate truly constructive and collaborative attempts to strike a balance.
The vision will not come about through any singular one of the vested interests, including the TLA, forest licensees, non-government organizations, First Nations, or community groups. That is why we are once again, calling on the Premier and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to take a leadership role by bringing all key stakeholder groups together — in a real, thoughtful, and collaborative manner.
It’s time for a solution and a clear vision — but the BC government needs to lead the way through collaboration, not in isolation.
Bob Brash, Executive Director
Truck Loggers Association of B.C.
Removing un-vaxed makes problem worse
Dear Editor:
I think that those who think they know more than what others think should rethink their thinking.
In this regard, I have to agree with the two letters questioning the removal of those who are dedicating their lives to care for those who are hospitalized or in care homes (Herald, Oct. 19).
What would be accomplished by firing or removing those medical professionals (nurses, doctors, medical office receptionists, laboratory workers, ambulance and care home personnel, etc.) regardless of their reasons for not getting vaccinated?
Would this not make the situation in hospitals and care homes even more desperate than it is now as we are already short of people?
If you are a vaccinated and distanced mask-wearing person, you should feel reasonably safe around someone who is vaccinated or not. There is no way one can feel completely safe regardless of all the precautions they take.
Even those who follow all the rules and regulations can succumb to this virus as we read about on a daily basis including the recent news about Colin Powell.
I am a double-vaccinated, mask-wearing virus conscious person waiting to hear if I might need a fourth or fifth shot in case anyone is wondering; but any depletion of those frontline workers will only make things worse.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland