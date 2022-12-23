PACA is afraid of public referendum
Dear Editor:
A recent press release by Matt Hopkins and the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, directed mostly at Coun. Amelia Boultbee, is filled with blatant misinformation.
The citizens of Penticton have repeatedly asked for a referendum since the beginning. It was also demanded by the citizens during the recent election.
These are the facts as presented to council according to a presentation by engagement manager JoAnne Kleb.
On all four phases of those affected on route there were a total of 1,071 responses. A total of 679 or 63% said no and 392 or 36% said yes.That equates to less than 1% of the citizens of Penticton.
This council on their own accord made it a priority for approval and amended the Official Community Plan.
The advisory group consisted of many cycling community members.
The engagement with the public was the following:
• 8 eblasts/newsletters
• 7 news releases
• 4 videos
• 3 mailouts to 9,592 addresses
• 3 online events attended by 40
• 7 meetings with stakeholder groups (not the public).
• 164 letters of support from public hearing
PACA’s delusional press release citing overwhelming support by the public for the bike lane is false. It is interesting that PACA is afraid of a public referendum on the issue. This would tell you truthfully what the public support. It would be a resounding no.
Coun. Boultbee was correct putting a motion forward to halt the final stage of the bike lane. That money should be returned to the electrical utility reserve. On Dec. 31, 2021 there was $24 million in the electrical reserve fund. During the previous council meeting, city staff was crying poverty over the electrical reserve fund and city staffers used spin to say we have not had a rate increase since 2017.
The question then becomes where is the $24 million? Where is the accountability to the public? Skaha Lake Road does not need another unsightly, concrete barrier bike lane.
What is there is sufficient. PACA seems to forget it is the taxpayer that had their electrical utility reserve raided to a tune of $24 million over the last year while millions was spent on the bike lane.
There should be an independent bike lane usage report so it can be proven once and for all the failure and wasted millions on this bike lane fiasco.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Homelessness should be temporary
Dear Editor:
To manage unhoused why not repurpose or develop a storage facility outside of the city core with heated units, take any unhoused people on the street there, let them secure their “belongings” and maybe sleep there?
Being unhoused should be a temporary situation that they receive help for, with mental health and permanent solutions. Making permanent housing for people who need temporary assistance makes no sense in a city that relies on tourism and the motels that are being turned into long-term housing for a temporary situation, if government is actually finding permanent solutions.
The solutions currently in place help no one and cost taxpayers way too much.
Teri McKnight
Penticton
Tracy Fehr and company’s concert was a delight
Dear Editor:
An appreciative audience was treated to a thoroughly enjoyable concert, Lo How a Rose, presented by Tracy Fehr and the Seraphim Ensemble at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Sunday evening.
The selection of Christmas music featured a nice blend of traditional favourites and seasonal music of centuries past. The program was creatively designed to highlight the strengths of all five players, both together in harmonies and individually with Heather Allen’s insightful and entertaining facts on the long-forgotten Christmas rose, Olivia Walsh’s masterful cello solos, Dennis Nordlund as an accompanist extraordinaire, and Colin Cross’s riveting reading of ancient works. Above all, Fehr’s vocal solos, especially her closing signature carol, O Holy Night, were beautiful, leaving the audience spellbound while reminding them of the true meaning of Christmas — a time in which the humble heart receives anew God’s wondrous gift, the Christ child.
This evening of Christmas music marked yet another polished performance by this accomplished group. We are indeed privileged to have them performing regularly as an integral part of the local performing arts community.
Malcom and Sandra Paterson
Okanagan Falls
We are losing the gift of communication
Dear Editor:
When you park your naked formidable derriere on the porcelain pot with the help of the cheap, cold, plastic seat and ignoring the exhaust fan do you check your messages on your cell phone and tablet? Then after the half hour or so do you look between your knees to see it you have gone... or been?
Then after performing your ablutions do you go into the living room still holding your downloading phone/tablet when your kid asks, “Mom, Dad can I...,” where you quickly answer, “Just a minute I am downloading something important.”
The child doesn’t answer — they are used to your reply! Then going into the hallway, do you ignore your pet dog who is standing by the front door with one hind leg stuck up on the wallpaper quietly suggesting he’s about to rinse the rug for you, then ignoring the pooch whilst you are still downloading some bits, did you notice the cat?
The cat, unlike the hound, does not proffer vail threats, it will without any concern at all take a dump and urinate in the laundry on your prize jacket whilst you are still downloading some more “bits.”
People, we are losing the gift of communication with each other, we are sending the wrong message especially to kids and cats. Listen up and correct the error of your ways!
Don Smithyman
Oliver