Small businesses are facing challenges
DEAR EDITOR:
According to the Canadians for Independent Business:
• Business regulation costs Canadian businesses $39 billion annually, $11 billion of which is unnecessary red tape.
• In British Columbia, 35,000 small business owners now contemplating pulling the plug, total estimate for Canada 181.000. That means putting 2.4 million jobs at risk.
Penticton’s April 2020 Impact survey shows a devastated business community. Some businesses are doing very well but most in retail and the hospitality industry (other than essential businesses and the liquor industry) are facing a non-existent return on their investment. Yet their taxes and costs go on. For how long we do not know.
• In Penticton, 67% stated the economic impact to their business was “significant” and 16% said it was “substantial”
• 69% reported seeing a drop in revenues or deal flow
• 52% have had to temporarily/indefinitely shut down their office
• 36% have laid off staff
• Nearly half (48%) indicated they feel they can only continue for another one to three months under current conditions.
Despite the financial problems facing everyday Canadians, most town councils have failed to support everyday citizens by reducing their own recompense.
Unfortunately, when you decide your own value, greed can become the deciding factor. I had hoped that Penticton council would prove the exception. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Realistically, Penticton council should take a 20% to 25% pay cut for the remainder of the pandemic. That is the only way they can show they understand and will make a commitment to the financial stress business is facing in Penticton.
(Example: A $10 million bike path during a financial crisis.)
The B.C. Canadian Taxpayers has recently written an article on the need for recall of local politicians in B.C. One of the reasons cited was the inability of council to regulate their own greed when it comes to serving the needs of the community.
Another should be the inability to force the resignation of people like Coun. Jake Kimberley that are holding their local government to hostage.
So we are back to recall again as one of the only ways to hold these councils in check. Unfortunately, as long as we have an NDP government in Victoria, there is little chance of that as they consider town councils to be a training ground for their future politicians regardless of their performance.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Penticton needs emergency vet care
DEAR EDITOR:
I agree with the numerous letter writers to your newspaper in regards to the lack of after-hour veterinary services in Penticton and the surrounding area in the evenings and on weekends.
Many pet emergencies can, and do, happen after hours.
Many of the Penticton local veterinary clinics are only open from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
It is so sad that the closest after-hour emergency animal veterinary service is located in Kelowna at the Fairfield Animal Hospital of which is open every day including evenings and nights/weekends.
Many small towns/cities in British Columbia have a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days- a-week emergency veterinary call-out should your animal require emergency treatment.
My question is why in a city of approximately 40,000-plus people and the surrounding areas can’t the local veterinarians get together and take turns on being on call after hours for pet emergencies?
This certainly would be greatly appreciated by the pet owners of Penticton knowing there was somewhere to take their animal in an emergency situation where it was a matter of life and death for their beloved animal where time is essential for their life.
Brian Biatecki
Penticton
Climate plan with real goals, budget
DEAR EDITOR:
It was heartening to hear that Canada has at last joined other nations in adopting a climate change plan which includes real goals and a budget.
If there is anything to be learned from COVID, it is that nature is more powerful than our wishful thinking — and we can act quickly and change drastically when we need to.
Lives hang in the balance.
Scientists, economists, business people, and citizens have come up with many solutions for how to draw down greenhouse gas emissions, but we need the political will to make these solutions a reality.
Now Canada has taken some concrete steps; this gives some hope for more progress on the long road ahead, which we must all travel together.
Khati Hendry
Penticton
Prime minister leans to Alberta’s right wing
DEAR EDITOR:
U.S. President Joe Biden made some big moves in support of bold climate action immediately after stepping into office.
Within hours of his inauguration, he passed executive orders to return the United States to the Paris Climate Accord, suspend all new oil and gas drilling permits on federal land, and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
Clearly, Biden is eager to course correct the United States after four years of Donald Trump’s climate denial and pro-fossil fuel agenda. This should be something that our self-proclaimed climate leader of a prime minister should support.
Instead, Justin Trudeau announced that he was “disappointed” by Biden’s actions, aligning himself closer with dangerous politicians like Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.
If Trudeau wants to demonstrate true climate leadership he has to choose a different side. Canada has an opportunity to work with the United States to forge a new path on climate action.
Canadian politicians should look forward and deliver a better vision for the future. The Keystone XL cancellation signals that the fossil-fuel era is ending. Trudeau could mark this moment by delivering on the Just Transition Act he promised in 2019.
Workers need government action to support them through the transition to a green economy. Let’s get to work on making it happen with a Just Transition Act.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Irony of torn flags on Naramata Bench
DEAR EDITOR:
Think the attached picture was taken in a poor Third World country?
Think again, look at the three flags.
Torn, ripped, halved, quartered and discoloured, what a disgrace to our country, and to the entry point of our Naramata Bench, a.k.a. Canada’s “Napa Valley.”
Yet it is a telling symbol of the current situation.
Thousands of people drive or walk by and accept this scene as it is, but I do not. I also do not consent to realtor and developer hungrily lobbying for cookie-cutter housing along our beautiful Naramata Bench hillside.
They are happily selling out the very same pristine view that brought them here, and that was featured on 17-million Canadian $100 bills from 1954 to 1974.
I personally cherish one of those vintage bills, and hope that it does not become a souvenir of something that no longer exists, ruined by this planned Canadian Horizons Development.
The torn Canadian flag fits very well to you, dear lobbyist. There is still plenty of room in out of sight Sendero Canyon, which is more suited to your cash-grabbing schemes.
Hans Karow
Penticton
More effort needed to protect elderly
DEAR EDITOR:
The media, health authorities and politicians have portrayed COVID as a national crisis; and most agree. The attention getters are daily case numbers and fatalities.
Daily news and health reports don’t provide details on infections and deaths by age and pre-existing conditions, so it’s useful to look beyond the headlines.
The elderly are most vulnerable, and deaths are concentrated in elder care facilities. Statistics Canada reports that 12.5 percent of COVID cases are among people age 70 and greater, and that this cohort has suffered 90 percent of deaths.
Alberta’s data shows that 97 percent of COVID fatalities had one or more pre-existing conditions. Old age isn’t a pre-existing condition, but it does reduce resistance. Influenza always selects the elderly.
We should have made extraordinary efforts to protect the elderly. We saw what happened last spring, but we’re still failing on this. Why?
People under 50 are statistically quite safe from dying from COVID (205 out of 19,328 deaths). But they can transmit the virus and deny care to others by saturating the hospitals.
Distancing, masks and personal hygiene are our only protections pending full vaccination, but did we need to shut down the economy to the extent that we have?
Should we have been more selective and only suspended higher risk sectors like travel, hospitality, and social and recreational activities which aren’t life essential? Food, shelter, work and school are life essential; everything else is discretionary.
We crippled our economy and incurred massive debt to achieve a tenuous degree of protection for the most vulnerable. We said we closed our borders to non-essential travel, but we really didn’t.
People have grasped that the UK and other recent COVID variants could only have been imported by recent international travelers, be they Canadians or others. Now the wind is really up, especially with the vaccination delays.
Last spring, several million Canadians returned from vacations in COVID infested places. That caused the first wave and we were stuck with it. Now we have the second wave with the Christmas boost. Let’s see what the sun seekers bring back this spring.
We’ve imposed restrictions to protect people, but many choose to ignore them. People know that COVID doesn’t move around by itself, yet they persist in rolling the dice to the peril of themselves and others.
We have met the COVID threat, and a lot of it appears to be us.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Biden's age shouldn’t be an issue to seniors
DEAR EDITOR:
Little Tommy Isherwood, off in Oa-la-Land, why are you using ageism against ol’ Joe (Biden)? After all, you yourself are a spring chicken — as am I!
Joy Lang
Penticton