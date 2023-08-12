A piece of Penticton now costs millions of dollars
Dear Editor:
In recent weeks the properties on Vancouver Ave. in Penticton made the news.
In particular, Sterling Manor that had been put on auction at a starting price of $15.5 million. The auction did not go through.
When the properties were developed a license to use was given for quiet enjoyment and no construction or permanent structures are permitted
The land in question came to the attention of city hall about 2016, when the owner of 525 cut down trees in the park to improve his view up the lake. The owner was fined and told to replant.
The fee for the license to use is $514.18 per year.
Since the area of quiet enjoyment fronts all three lots, this works out to $14.30 per month.
Given that these properties are in the multi-million dollar range, they are paying less rent per month than a post office box!
Funds go into general revenue.
Pretty cheap affordable housing ... I think council needs to do two things.
Up the rent of public lands to a more appropriate value, or two, return the land to the people of Penticton and return the land t back to its natural state.
Or, on second thought, let’s all apply for the quiet enjoyment and personal use of city parkland for just a mere 14 bucks a month.
Randy Manuel,
Penticton
Alternative approval skirts system, costs too much
Dear Editor:
During their election campaigns, the successful candidates for mayor and council promised greater transparency and community engagement.
On this basis the unseemly rush to use the alternative approval process to borrow millions for the Parkinson Recreation Centre project during the summer months, when people’s attention is elsewhere, doesn’t pass the smell test. This is the largest capital expenditure ever made in Kelowna and deserves to be thoroughly examined to ensure we have our priorities right. In the list of unfunded major projects for buildings are works yards and general building upgrades, and under storm drainage, water and wastewater, iff not more. These are all infrastructure that deliver essential services to citizens on a daily basis and yet remain unfunded.
We are deeply in the hole and the fiscal probity of borrowing for the Parkinson Recreation Centre is questionable at best, particularly when the City of Toronto has just delivered a similar facility for $93 million, and that the District of Summerland has sent a $50-million recreational centre to a referendum because, in their mayor’s words, “it is a lot of money.”
We are facing uncertain times with economic, social, and climate related challenges.
Let’s press pause on this project, re-examine our priorities and consider less costly alternatives.
David Jenkins,
Kelowna
Tipping point on climate weighs in on global scale
Dear editor:
How many more “once in a lifetime” extreme weather events do I have to live through before our political leaders get serious about the climate emergency?
Canada is only halfway through our worst wildfire season on record, historic flooding has devastated communities in Nova Scotia, and droughts are wrecking crops across the country.
Meanwhile, our federal government still won’t stand up to the fossil fuel industry driving the climate crisis. The climate science is clear, no matter what Big Oil wants you to think?
We can only prevent a future of ever-worsening fires, floods and droughts if we phase out fossil fuels.
We have all the technology to start doing that today, but we need politicians to find some courage to make polluters pay.
I will ask my MP to put people and the planet first.
Troy Munn
B.C. doctor lays blame on minister of health
Dear Editor:
The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons, the regulatory and licensing body have done nothing for decades about the false idea that Canadian-trained physicians and surgeons are the best in the world and all “foreign-trained” physicians and surgeons do not meet the high Canadian standard.
This propaganda is rubbish and there is not a shred of evidence to support such a fabrication.
But Canadians still accept this? And Health Minister Adrian Dix, who is responsible for overseeing the college, has done less than nothing.
I believe this illustrates the incompetence, ego, and hubris of the college and the health minister.
Dr. Paul Fenje Jr., MD