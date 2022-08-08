Home assessments are not as advertised
Dear Editor:
It has taken four to five years for the RDOS comedians to admit they know squat, until the potential fire problem slaps the guilty parties in the face.
I filled out a form on June 17 with the hope of “expecting a home visit from wildfire mitigation experts” (Western News, June 15) — which has never happened.
Today’s Fire Smart junk published a phone number: 250-490-4392 indicating $500 rebates and free home assessments.
As usual, I phoned at 3:30 p.m. and was told nobody was available to take my call.
I contacted the Area G director who also gets nowhere with this government-owned fire trap.
Certain people are like a fish out-of- water and paid handsomely for knowing nothing.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Kelowna has raised level of fire protection
Dear Editor:
City staff and the Kelowna Fire Department have had a number of questions asked around general fire safety in our growing city, including staffing levels and standards.
These are valid questions and show the value placed by our residents on our first responders and the work they do every day to keep us safe.
As our city grows, the city’s infrastructure needs to keep pace. This includes public safety and, with that, the Kelowna Fire Department. The fire department responds to multiple call types, and the role of our front-line responders is busier and more complex than ever before. This challenge of growth is recognized by the City and will continue to be considered on how we work to ensure public safety, and to ensure we keep firefighter safety a key priority.
What may not be clear is the investment made over the past four years to grow our staffing and to ensure they have the equipment and training to safely and effectively do their jobs.
One example is the growth in our suppression branch, made up of our front-line firefighters. In 2018, we had 96 personnel in suppression. Today we have 120. This increase allowed us to station a new full time Engine crew of four personnel in Glenmore, providing support to the northern end of our community.
The city has also supported increases in staffing to our other key areas: prevention and fire dispatch. Our fire dispatch staff provide a critical link between residents and first responders. Our prevention staff not only undertake fire inspections to ensure fire safety is maintained, they also review new developments to ensure fire code and other applicable codes are maintained for public and responder safety.
Along with staffing, the city continues to invest capital dollars to ensure our equipment is up to date and regularly renewed.
In 2016, Kelowna Fire Department presented its 2016-2030 strategic plan to guide us into the future. This year, we are reviewing and updating the plan to reflect the pace of growth Kelowna has seen and how the fire department can keep pace. This update is expected by the end of the year, and will provide guidance as we move forward.
Challenges arise when a community grows at the pace we are experiencing. We will continue to work on resourcing, training and equipping our front-line responders consistent with that growth. In the 2022 financial plan, the start of a long term staffing and capital plan investment was implemented.
Our recommendations in investing these funds will be based on many factors including rate of growth, population and building density, and comparative reviews of like-sized communities.
We also ask residents to do their part. Maintain smoke and CO alarms and be sure to have a fire safety plan for you home.
Also, with summer upon us and high temperatures, we also remind everyone that open burning and campfires are prohibited within the City of Kelowna.
More information on the fire department and fire safety tips go to: “Fire Department City of Kelowna.”
Thank you and stay safe.
Travis Whiting
Fire Chief
City of Kelowna
Free speech comes with an obligation
Dear Editor:
The anti-vaccine freedom extremists are getting to be a tiresome lot as they lag behind reality.
Picked up our Herald off the front porch one day last week only to find another newspaper titled “Druthers” alongside it. Put it aside to read after my all-important Penticton Herald.
My God it was a struggle to work my through such a rag. What complete rubbish. I cannot believe this horde walks among us. The overriding theme of the 36 pages of “Druthers’ centered around the dangers of excessive government
control and involvement, with an exaggerated view that they know better than anyone else when it comes to quality education, good health and well being, along with poverty, clean energy, Ukraine, sperm counts, bit coins and justice, to name a few of their moronic arguments.
Articles a plenty on the dangers of vaccines. The sky is falling.
Free speech is widely established as an inalienable right, but it comes with a corresponding obligation to be well informed. The question here is whether we are dealing with ineptitude, fraud or just whack-jobs. And, of course, they solicit donations in order that they may continue their campaign. It’s enough to make a boy drink his own bath water.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Tom Cruise instead of Canadian history
Dear Editor:
So let’s get this straight. The public is not allowed to visit the history floor at the Royal B.C. Museum due to claimed “decolonization,” yet they can still attend the Imax and watch “Top Gun: Maverick” instead.
Instead of offering the public Canadian history, we are still allowed to be fed Big Brother next door’s Hollywood version of reality.
George Orwell’s “1984” is not an instruction manual for the party.
Sascha Izard
Saanich