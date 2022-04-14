Slava Ukraini event was a huge success
Dear Editor:
The “Slava Ukraini” fundraiser last Saturday night at the Summerland Waterfront Resort raised $4,443 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
This would not have been possible without the generosity of many people, first and foremost the 92 community members who came out to show their support and enjoy the lively evening of words and music.
We wish to thank the resort for providing the venue and, in particular, assistant general manager Lisa Jaager for making the arrangements and conference services and catering coordinator Michele Blanchard who went beyond the call of duty to ensure the evening ran smoothly.
Special recognition goes to the four talented musicians who donated their time to wow and entertain the audience: Pam Ferens, Marilyn Stefanik, Vic Ukrainetz and Garry Zarr.
Joanna Malar was the emcee extraordinaire and the following presenters graced the stage: Danny Evanishen, Jean Evanishen, Jacinta Ferrari, Don Gayton, Doug Holmes, Caroline McKay, Cal Meiklejohn, and Betty-Ann Xenis.
Much appreciation goes to the many local businesses, organizations and individuals who offered silent auction items, refreshments, and gifts: Summergate Estate Winery, Thornhaven Estates Winery, Lunessence Winery, Janice Blackie-Goodine, Okanagan Regional Library - Summerland Branch, Beauty and the Brit, Blissful Belly, Cascade Stucco, Grandscape Homes (Chris McKay), Kettle Valley Steam Railway, Edible Gardens, Allan Gee, Polish Bistro, Summerland Seniors Drop-In Centre, Susan Norie, Peter Hay, Dorthea Atwater, Danny Evanishen, and Jean Evanishen.
Thanks also to Phyllis O’Connell and Barbara Mandeau who served the delicious pedaheh and, last but not least, a shout out to our ticket outlets: Bella Vita Flowers, ArtVine Creative Spaces, and SASS Boutique.
The idea for the event came from a casual conversation between Peter Hay and community librarian Caroline McKay and it quickly grew a life of its own. Seeing the community come together as it did for such an important cause was the most satisfying aspect of organizing the event.
Dorthea Atwater, Dan Dinsmore, Danny Evanishen, Jean Evanishen, Don Gayton, Judy Harris, Peter Hay, Doug Holmes, Caroline McKay, Cal Meiklejohn, Betty-Ann Xenis.
Slava Ukraini organizing committee
Newly-formed society explains its case
Dear Editor:
The recently-formed Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development has initiated a judicial review of the City of Penticton’s decision to rezone 602 Lakeshore Drive to RM3 status, which contradicts the City’s own zoning bylaw and allows the construction of an oversized building on a small lot.
(That decision also ignored an important site-specific Official Community Plan policy for this section of Lakeshore Drive.)
Penticton’s zoning bylaw exists to provide certainty for both developers and citizens. During the above rezoning process, City officials held that Council has discretion to upzone non-conforming lots such as 602 Lakeshore, and that this is simply a policy decision by Council.
In the case of 602 Lakeshore, the lot is
significantly deficient in both width and area to qualify for RM3 zoning. Serious concerns arise from the latitude of discretion employed by staff and Council when a lot is too small to support a rezoning request.
In an attempt to avoid legal costs to taxpayers, a letter containing rationale for a judicial review of the above was transmitted by a lawyer to Mayor John Vassilaki on Feb. 9, 2022. That four-page document requested that the Mayor “exercise his authority to send the matter back to Council for reconsideration.”
The City chose to decline this request from concerned citizens.
Respecting future rezoning applications, an internal policy which gives staff and Council undefined and, therefore, unlimited discretion regarding lot size when considering rezoning should be discontinued.
We appreciate that the City has pledged to improve some of its pertinent policies and procedures. However, as revealed in a slide presented by staff at the Jan. 18, 2022 council meeting, an unspecified degree of discretion has been utilized to justify this and at least 10 other rezonings in Penticton since August, 2017.
Having exhausted all available public input opportunities to have the 602 Lakeshore decision reviewed and subsequently overturned, the society felt it necessary to challenge the legality of that rezoning.
The controversial 602 Lakeshore case presents another negative precedent. Left unchecked, such rezoning procedures have the potential to undermine the integrity of many neighborhoods in Penticton.
Dennis Hayashi on behalf of Penticton Society for Transparent Government and Responsible Development