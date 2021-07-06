Buffy Sainte-Marie’s words from 1966
Dear Editor:
Chief Dan George’s lament was not the only lament of the 1960s. Buffy Sainte-Marie’s 1966 lament “My Country: ’Tis of Thy People, You’re Dying” expresses the heartbreak of our treatment of Canada’s Indigenous people in the starkest terms.
What mystifies me is that 55 years later, nothing has changed and we’re shocked by the discovery of those small, unmarked graves.
“You force us to send our children away
“To your schools where they’re taught to despise their traditions
“Forbid them their languages, then further say that
“Canada’s history really began
“When explorers set sail out of Europe
“And stress that the nations of leeches who conquered these lands
“Were the biggest, and bravest, and boldest, and best
“And yet where in your history books is the tale
“Of the genocide basic to this country’s birth?
“Of the preachers who lied? And the people who died?
“How a nation of patriots returned to their earth?
“Where does it tell of the starvation hell?
“As the children were herded, and raped and converted?
“And how do we rescue the missing and murdered?
“My country ’tis of thy people, you’re dying.”
Scott Lyle
Courtenay
Shut down rail traffic until fires maintained
Dear Editor:
I was told that the Kettle Valley train has an additional car following it with a water spraying capacity in case of sparks that could ignite a brush fire. A very good idea.
Under the current conditions, it may be that. CN and CP could be asked to do so, or failing that, stop rail traffic until the situation with fire season changes. I hope the large rail companies are taking these precautions.
Good to hear the Army can be called in. If every army in the world could be mobilized, we might have a better chance of affecting climate change (the real enemy) in the near future.
I think that a lot of younger people would be much more interested in saving the world than working at McDonalds, if we can get our priorities straight. Imagine.
Elizabeth Campbell
Summerland
Deviation from love and moral care
Dear Editor:
Re: “Lamentations of Sacred Heart Church” (Herald, June 29).
A very eloquent and touching letter by Fr. Clarke in commenting on the burning of the church on Penticton band lands. Perhaps in giving credit to Father Pandosy to be among the first priests to speak of Jesus in saying, “that he died for the forgiveness of our sins.”
Father Clarke might be putting his finger on a root cause in the deviation from love and moral care that characterized the mistreatment of children in care of the church in residential schools and the backlash we are seeing today.
Paul’s theory of original sin, the doctrines of hereditary guilt and innate evil was partially Mithraic in origin, having little in common with Hebrew theology or Jesus’s teachings.
Some phases of Paul’s teachings regarding origin sin and atonement were original with himself” (1339 UB). We should be reminded that Paul never met or was taught by Jesus.
“Jesus taught that sin is not a child of a defective nature, but rather the offspring of a knowing mind dominated by an unsubmissive will.”
If it requires an act of knowing willfulness of a serious misdeed to possibly be characterized as a sin, therefore how can anyone be born in sin? He taught that “when you forgive your brother in the flesh, you thereby create the capacity in your own soul for the reception of the reality of God’s forgiveness of your own misdeeds” (1861 UB).
The path of deviation from the original teachings of Jesus has become very wide indeed, so it is no mystery that the repercussions of a wreck have finally come.
The above quotes have been taken from the Urantia book which is available to anyone to purchase on line.
There is also a beautiful, easy-to-read “The life and teachings of Jesus” that tells the complete story of his life lived to teach us about love, our brotherhood and sonship in God.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Impressed by staff at Penticton hospital
Dear Editor:
I recently returned home from a short stay in our new and improved Penticton Regional Hospital, but it wasn’t the hospital that impressed me most.
It was the staff and their desire to help those of us whose lives had been interrupted by an event that put us in their care. To all the staff (ambulance attendants, doctors, nurses, cleaning, maintenance, kitchen, etc.), I want to say a huge thank you for your faithful giving of yourselves.
May God bless each of one of you, as you care for those of your family and those of us who need your expertise and sacrificial giving.
Merv Jones
Penticton
Editor shouldn’t write on provincial issues
Dear Editor:
Re: “Opposition parties should share in pandemic success,” (Miller Time, July 3).
It will be interesting to see if this letter actually lands up in the newspaper!
Didn’t take long for James Miller, local politician elect, to break his promise not to write about politics in his column.
While he has grudgingly admitted that the current provincial government did an outstanding job of staying the course of the pandemic here in B.C., he gives praise to the two opposition parties, who, in fact spent their time trying to demean any attempts to keep this horrid “germ” away from our citizens.
Our provincial leaders stepped aside to allow Public Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry to lead our people out of the plague (unlike Mr. Miller’s beloved Alberta). We are where we are now because of the incredible leadership of the current political party.
There was nothing but public criticism from the Opposition whenever they had their spotty 15 seconds of fame on the news.
And Norm Letnick? I truly have to say that I never once saw anything either posted from him on social media or viewed on the television.
So, as far as I am concerned, Mr. Miller, adherence to your political promises has been disappointing.
Ruth Duff
Penticton
Culling sick, injured deer is most humane
Dear Editor:
Re: “Share land with deer, they were here first,” (Herald letters, June 29).
In response to Tom Isherwood, my point is that some deer have growths on them and I have seen several with dangling back legs, probably as a result of being hit by cars.
Like it or not, it is not safe for wildlife to continue as they once did. They have no natural enemies to cull the sick, the old or the injured. So, no, I do not think it will work to share with them.
Nature is unable to cull them, so, as we made their lives worse by being here, it is up to us to “fix” it. The only way to do this, other than bringing in bears, wolves and cougars to do it, is to cull them.
I am willing to share as much as possible and yes, they were here first, but things have changed and unless we want to get rid of over half our people population, culling deer is the only way.
Fine for the guy in Olalla to say — there are only 378 people living there. I was totally against culling until seeing these poor injured and sick deer.
How can Tom not see that the deer in these conditions should not have to suffer?
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
E-scooters don’t belong on walkway
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, I was witness to a young lady walking with her friend on the sidewalk at Okanagan Beach when a young guy and young girl went flying past me on their e-scooters and the young girl on the e-scooter slammed into a young girl walking.
I have seen e-scooters racing up and down the boardwalk swerving in and around people walking, ebikes, skateboarders, the four- and six-person rental bikes.
The Okanagan Lake boardwalk is not — and shouldn’t be — their race track.
The young girl who plowed into the walking girl from behind didn’t even stick around or apologize.
The injured girl thankfully had a friend with her, but she had a fast-growing bump above her ankle and couldn’t put weight on her foot. I stayed with her while another passerby (a friendly tourist) went to The Peach for an ice pack.
Please stop racing and swerving around people on your e-scooters. Those things go fast and if you aren’t able to control it, you shouldn’t be on one.
City of Penticton, please use your bylaw and walk the boardwalk and you will see how dangerous this is.
This was not a one-time incident.
To the injured girl and her friend, I hope you are doing OK. You have my number in case you need it. Hope your injury isn’t too serious and I am thinking about you.
This could have been far worse.
I understand people want to get out again after COVID, but it’s very busy on the beach boardwalk and people need to use common sense and caution.
Sidewalks are meant for foot traffic.
Lisa Hiibner
Penticton
Was this a disaster waiting to happen
Dear Editor:
As a long time ago volunteer firefighter, fire prevention continues to be a very high concern and pre-occupation.
Reflecting on how quickly these ferocious fires continue to consume whole communities, it would be interesting to know how many of these homes were surrounded by two-foot tall dry grass just waiting for a little spark.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna