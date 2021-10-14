Thanks to stranger at the Merganser
Dear Editor:
Our deepest thanks to the gentleman who paid for our Thanksgiving dinner at The Hooded Merganser, Sunday evening, Oct. 10.
We don’t know who you are. but want you to know that your kindness is greatly appreciated. It certainly inspires us to pay it forward.
In addition, our thanks go to the Merganser for a delicious dinner.
John and Sandy Nicholson
Summerland
Appreciates poem by local teenager
Dear Editor:
Re: “Remembrance Lesson” Poem by Grade 10 student Sarah Hansen (Herald, Oct. 12).
As an old, old vet way past my due date, I’m sure my many old mates long ago passed, would be inspired by this poem. Good luck with your poem. You are already a winner with me.
Thanks for the memory Sarah.
Stan Light
RCN/RCAF
Penticton
Trudeau is strong and right when it counts
Dear Editor:
Like every prime minister, after six years in office, political baggage accumulates — broken promises and senseless mistakes happen.
And though some of the wrath directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is justified, a lot is kneejerk partisanship.
For the 15 years his father was prime minister, he had a close up view of the abuse his father took and those who know him report he shares his father’s tenacity.
He is only 49 years old and has three election victories under his belt, a potentially legacy-building agenda to implement, maligners to spite and his party solidly behinds him.
Most of the anger directed toward the prime minister is self inflicted. Critics claim ethical transgressions, and over-controlling POM and some bonehead and tone-deaf moves like the ill-timed holiday in Tofino.
But, history will not pay much attention to ill-timed vacations or nothing-burger investigations like the WE Charity,
Instead, history will look at how he handled the pandemic — the worst national crisis since the Second World War.
Even opponents give him credit for getting Canadians through with a lower mortality rate than other developed countries.
The fourth wave is the result of the unvaccinated and conservative premiers like Jason Kenney, Scott Moe and Brian Pallister, not the federal government’s response.
Trudeau took the critical first step in our fight against climate change by introducing the carbon tax and he faced off with the most vile U.S. president Canada has ever faced.
He stood firm, warding off Trump’s most provocative actions, and secured a trade deal.
Barring some huge setback, Trudeau is not be going anywhere soon. Canada will need his tenacity and experience, because if the Americans do not come together and heal themselves, then Canada faces the unwelcomed prospect of a re-elected Trump presidency in 2024.
Canada will need to be strong and be on our guard because Trump and his Republican Party henchmen are willing to tear down American democracy to regain and retain power.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Individuality over society’s conformity
Dear Editor:
Her body, my choice!
When God made me, She may have been a little distracted and poured too much into me. When society got me it poured me into a mould. When the compression into shape took place some of me got squeezed out of the sides!
As I moved along the straight highways of society, some of the parts of me that didn’t fit in got scraped against the edges, which is discomforting to society as I scratched the shiny polish.
Over the years, society has tried to smooth off my rough edges to fit in, but this hurts me and I resist it.
I like my parts, all of them were given to me by God, and She knows me better than society.
Often my rough edges annoy society, so be it; I don’t criticize their rough edges. My individuality matters more to me than society’s conformity.
Steve Friedman
West Kelowna
Reconciliation must be multi-sided
Dear Editor:
Since ground-penetrating radar identified unmarked graves at several former residential schools across Canada earlier this year, there’s been much discussion concerning treatment of Indigenous people by governments, dating from colonial times up to the present day.
The first Truth And Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was intended as a time for all Canadians to reflect on the past, and to ensure that harmful policies and tragic mistakes will not be repeated.
The prime minister chose that special day to fly from Ottawa to the resort town of Tofino to begin a vacation.
Such insensitivity surprised many Canadians, and was a definite affront to Indigenous leaders expecting him to keep promises to visit unmarked grave sites.
Maybe the PM would enjoy reading during his family vacation, and could start with an autobiography entitled : “Journal Kept At Nootka Sound.” It was written over 200 years ago by John R. Jewitt, and details almost three years of being kept as a slave by Chief Macquinna of the Nootka Band.
Jewitt was lucky to be able to write his book, as only he and one other shipmate survived slaughter when Macquinna led warriors to behead the other 25 crew-members on board the British trading vessel “Boston” in 1803, following a fur-trading payment dispute.
At that time, Nootka Sound was a prominent port on Vancouver Island, just along the coast from where the PM is vacationing, and a most famous explorer spent a month there in 1778 during his third voyage of discovery.
That was Capt. James Cook whose statue was beheaded and dumped into Victoria Harbour on Canada Day this year, after the local mayor had cancelled all planned celebrations, and called for a day of quiet reflection following the discovery of aforementioned unmarked graves.
Obviously, some activists had their own idea of what quiet reflection meant, by symbolically repeating Macquinna’s violence towards British sailormen.
Other activists are planning for Reciprocity Trusts to charge households for living on their land rent-free since colonial days.
This will be more interesting vacation reading for the PM, who apparently has much to learn from all sides about Truth and Reconciliation.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
‘Choice’ letter gets tongues clicking
Dear Editor:
In response to Elaine Lawrence's letter attempting to point out the hypocrisy of those choosing to not take the vaccine for whatever reason (“Some people get a choice,” Oct. 12).
What the writer is overlooking is that abortion takes the life of another person, not yours. Apples and oranges, dear.
Lynne Greig
Kelowna
Canadians deserve a just transition period
Dear Editor:
I keep hearing Big Oil executives and their friends in Ottawa talk about a transition off of fossil fuels taking decades and decades. Sure, it’s true we’re not going to shut off the oil taps tomorrow, but this kind of delayed transition is dangerous. In fact, you could call it a new form of climate denial.
When Big Oil first learned about climate change, they invented climate denial to try and slow down political action. Now that climate change is widely accepted, they’re arguing that we need a slow transition for the same reason, to protect their profits.
Big Oil executives aren’t interested in protecting workers and communities, they’re interested in protecting their pocketbooks. That’s why we need big, bold Just Transition policies that listen to climate science, guarantee good union jobs and put people first.
This fall, Justin Trudeau has a chance to do just that, but to do it right, he needs to tune out the self-interested fossil fuel executives and lobbyists and listen to the people instead. We need a Just Transition that works for everyone, not one that helps wealthy fossil fuel executives get even richer.
Peter Labanic
Kelowna
Getting tired of Trudeau apologies
Dear Editor:
Justin (Trudeau), getting kinda tired of your apologies. Among other things.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Your decisions have wider impacts
Dear Editor:
We really enjoyed stopping at Rolley’s restaurant in Hope when transiting from the coast to the Interior and back. Our trips were usually planned around getting to Rolley’s for lunch.
Life is a series of choices and decisions. Rolley’s made a decision to disobey the B.C. health order on checking vaccination completion with the QR card.
Now I have to wonder what else they may not be in compliance with. That was a stupid decision to put staff jobs and local security at risk because of ignorance. Yes, ignorance, that means simple lack of knowledge. Northeast B.C. has the same problem with vaccination non-compliance.
Open your eyes, people, and get facts, hopefully not from social media, make a decision and understand the implications of that decision.
Everyone has the right to make a decision, that is not the point. Sometimes we just make bad decisions.
Robert Tritschler
Parksville
Councillors should live in community they serve
Dear Editor:
Hundreds of home owners surrounding Penticton use our costly recreational facilities without contributing taxes to running or building costs.
Eastside Road is lined with homes that depend on Penticton for services and jobs. They don’t go to Okanagan Falls, they reach out to Penticton for their recreational activities.
Similarly on the west side of Penticton we have multi-million dollar homes overlooking Penticton located on band land. They too are in the enviable position of freeloading off Penticton taxpayers. Then of course we have the multitudinous Red Wing development and the newest development The Bows right in the middle of Penticton at Warren Ave.
Even Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who depends on this city to make a living, chooses to live in Naramata outside Penticton’s tax base. Yet he was elected to Penticton Council and collects a Penticton taxpayer cheque. Why are people living outside of Penticton’s residential tax base allowed to run for city council? Other cities don’t allow it.
A bylaw restricting elected people living outside Penticton in running for Penticton council is long overdue.
Penticton council members even when not living in Penticton; are qualified to sit on the RDOS board as a Penticton representative. According to the RDOS directory, Bloomfield was but is not currently on Penticton’s rotating RDOS board. This is a conflict: Where do loyalties lie while on the RDOS: Penticton or home community?
We live in a different world after COVID. We can expect inflation and rapidly rising taxes pinching purses. Penticton taxpayers need to look to their future tax dollars. The use of our recreational facilities and the future building the proposed twin rinks facility is moving ahead without a mandate from the RDOS. Why do Penticton taxpayers remain tax slaves to the surrounding community while this council fiddles with bicycle heaven?
Something is wrong with the priorities at City Hall.
Vernon solved that problem by creating of the Greater Vernon district so Vernon taxpayers are not tax slaves to the satellite community.
That we haven’t resolved this problem can only lie with the people we elect to Penticton Council.
Elvena Slump
Penticton