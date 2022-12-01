Taylor-gate is the worst thing that’s happened in the world this month. Really. Millions of mothers were put on hold for eight hours and unable to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets for their 12-year-old daughters.
Yes, it would be annoying, but are there not bigger fish to fry? I have hated ticket agencies since they were invented in the late 1980s and I despise “resale” outlets even more. If Pearl Jam couldn’t win a war against Ticketmaster, I doubt anyone else can.
I preferred the good old days of camping out for 24 hours to stand in line for Billy Idol or Jacksons’ Victory tour tickets.
ON THE BOOKSHELF: If you love movies as much as I do, you will want to get your hands on Dean Goodine’s autobiography, They Don’t Pay Me To Say No. The Summerland resident has been a prop master for the past 36 years in both TV and movies.
Recognizable films he’s worked on include Cool Runnings, Passchendale, Legends of the Fall and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, the Academy Award-winning Best Picture of 1992.
FROM THE HEADLINES: “Shortage of turkeys looms as Christmas nears” (Courier, Nov. 26; Herald, Nov. 29).
Gee, who would have guessed. We certainly don’t have a shortage of “turkeys” here in the South Okanagan.
GHOST OF HOWARD COSELL: Watching the FIFA World Cup reminds me that European commentators are superior to North American commentators.
With soccer, there’s not the non-stop gab that North American broadcasters subject the viewer to in just every professional sport. Even in figure skating, they won’t shut up instead of allowing the viewer to enjoy the music.
THEATRE CRITIC: Go see The Complete Works of Williams Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again), it might be the best production Many Hats Theatre Co. has ever presented. Don’t be fooled by the title, it’s physical comedy at its best and the run has another two weekends, closing Dec. 11.
“Outrageously funny, highly entertaining, superb writing.”
— James Miller, Penticton Herald
A BAD WEEK: As someone who grew up with 70s and 80s pop music, it’s been a bad week, first Irene Cara, then Christine McVie.
Cara had a beautiful singing voice and was a lovely presence in Fame.
Flashdance (What a Feeling) topped the charts for six weeks (lousy movie, great soundtrack) but the song that should have been a hit was The Dream (Hold On To Your Dream).
McVie, meanwhile, was with Fleetwood Mac during the glory years. Next to The Chain, her soft and subdued Songbird was the highlight of the already awesome Rumours album.
SHOPPING ADVICE: Santa says, “Buy local this holiday season.” As we are now within the days-before-Christmas countdown, may I humbly suggest buying all the adults on your list a gift certificate to a local business.
Amazon doesn’t need to make more cash, our local merchants do. It’s been a tough two years. While gift certificates sound impersonal, I also find them to be practical because the receiver can choose something they will indeed like.
And the gift giver doesn’t need to know your shirt size.
BARENAKED CHRISTMAS: One of my 10 favourite interviews in my lengthy journalism career easily was Jim Creeggan from the Barenaked Ladies.
He’s the only serious musician, at least that I can remember, who named the Bay City Rollers as one of his musical influences.
I laughed for weeks. Barenaked Ladies are at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight
(Dec. 2) for a holiday-themed show.
