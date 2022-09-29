Voter has questions about Bloomfield
Dear editor:
Re: Bloomfield challenging for mayor’s job, Herald, A1, Sept. 7
Julius Bloomfield, a non-resident, promises a progressive vision in a “calm, thoughtful and moderate approach,” offers no campaign pledges, but rather “steady progress.”
His vision is only an illusion as he offers no concrete solutions on how to solve the short- and long-range issues facing council.
It has been opined that character, not only policy, matters most in council elections, and whether aspiring candidates can be trusted in making decisions affecting their community.
The following needs scrutiny:
1. In 2015, Bloomfield was evicted as the operator of the Naramata Inn. Neither Bloomfield nor Norm Davis, representing the owners and shareholders, would elaborate on the causes for eviction, according to an article in the Penticton Western News at the time. But Davis added, “I don’t know why other than to say, these things don’t happen overnight, they take a long time to get to this point”. Questions arise without further comment on the reasons for eviction.
2. B.C. Community Charter for elected officials. Penticton city council is making realtors/mortgage brokers wealthy by pushing housing development. The charter “prohibits council members from participating in any discussions/voting on any matter in which the member may have a direct/indirect pecuniary in the matter as it creates a conflict of interest, contravenes the ethical standards, and may be disqualified from holding public office.”
Bloomfield, as a realtor, appears to have a direct pecuniary interest in these matters. As another letter writer previously mentioned, “it is not good enough to work here and then go home to lower taxes in Naramata.”
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Herald letting down local hockey fans
Dear editor:
I know there are lots of issues more important than hockey but you do have a sports section.
The Vees had their home opener on Friday but the only “local” hockey story in Tuesday’s paper was a big spread on the West Kelowna Warriors! Not a single word that I could see about the Vees. Really!
I subscribe to the Herald for Penticton news, not to read about West Kelowna. Is this what happens when James Miller takes a leave of absence?
More and more, the Herald is becoming a Kelowna paper and that will be the demise of our local news.
Bob Handfield
Kaleden
Understated funeral indeed spectacular
Dear editor:
A letter in the Sept. 27 edition of The Herald referred to the as a “spectacular send-off.”
Yes, indeed it was, and well deserved – the likes of which we will probably never see again.
In particular, the clergy people were so good, not overdoing the ceremonial, not over gilded and obtrusive to the occasion and not a sign of Pop(ery).
Wasn’t that really nice?
Marjorie M. Fernley
Penticton
Lakeshore Drive also an election issue
Dear editor:
Here we go again.
First city hall was trying to destroy Lakeshore Drive by making it one-way with a bike lane and now candidates are wanting to mess with one of the last gems of Penticton.
I phoned candidate Isaac Gilbert to ask his stance on Lakeshore Drive. His response was he would like to see it a bike lane and Lakeshore Drive a one-way. Shocking.
So if Lakeshore Drive is a one-way and you cannot find parking then you have to drive all the way back to Westminster Avenue in traffic to try again? Or to screw up already congested Churchill Avenue? How is all this extra driving saving the environment? Is once again the favorite enjoyment of the majority at risk?
In the next forum, the question should be asked which candidates favour a bike lane on Lakeshore Drive and which candidates favour to leave it as is. My vote will be decided by the answers. It is disheartening to see the city spending spree without consent of the majority. Does democracy not exist at city hall anymore?
Speaking of democracy at city hall…. we have not forgotten Helena Konanz and ex-mayor Andrew Jakubeit’s stance to sell out dedicated Skaha Park without a referendum. The people have not forgotten all the drama you put us through to save Skaha park. It was clear you did not represent the public on this.
Elections are a few weeks away. Let’s hope we pick candidates that actually represent the public and majority.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Kudos to chamber for giving time to think
Dear editor:
I would like to thank the chamber for holding an excellent all-candidates meeting on Sept. 20.
They invited the audience to send in questions. From those questions organizers created a shortlist. Each candidate was given a copy of that list. This gave the candidates a chance to form an educated opinion on each issue.
The candidate didn’t know which question on the list they would be asked until they took the microphone.
Previous all-candidates meetings have relied on surprise and verbatim responses, which is very unfair to anyone new running for office. The previous way gave candidates running for re-election a distinct advantage as they are likely more used to public speaking and after four years of sitting on council they should be aware of the issues.
Think about it: If we conducted council meetings the way we conducted previous all-candidate meetings they would look like a bunch of fools because they would have had no preparation time for reasoned thought on the issues before them at the council meeting.
At an all-candidates meeting what the audience looks for is their stance on various issues; their value system; knowledge, sincerity; trust and their ability to use reason to resolve issues.
An all-candidates meeting should not be a time for “gotcha” moment. It should be an opportunity to look into each candidate as he/she reasons through an issue and whether or not you agree with the conclusion the candidate reached.
The result of the chamber approach was reasonable questions with reasoned out answers that really gave the audience an opportunity to take a glimpse into the depth of the candidate and how he/she made decisions.
In my personal opinion the chamber’s all-candidate meeting was the best opportunity to meet the candidate and decide their values and decision-making ability I have ever seen. It was an excellent opportunity to make your choices on which candidates you thought were best for the job.
I don’t know who thought up this new way of conducting all-candidate meetings but I salute you for a job well done. You gave the audience one of the best previews of potential candidates I have ever had the pleasure to witness. I am sure much of the audience walked out of that meeting much wiser than when they walked in.
Elvena Slump
Penticton