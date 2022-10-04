Food drive gives thanks, seeks help
Dear editor:
The 12th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive came to an end on Saturday, Sept. 24, after 66 community volunteers collected 12,000 lbs of food and a little more than $1,300 in donations for the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.
The volunteers donated a total of approximately 400 hours of their time delivering specially printed grocery bags to the doors of homes in Penticton throughout the week, with a pickup date on Saturday morning.
Particular thanks go out to our local Save-On-Foods store for their support; arrangements were made for volunteers to hand out special grocery bags at the store on Friday and Saturday and they had one collection point in their store for patrons who purchased and donated groceries on those days.
The other large chain grocery stores play an important ongoing role in providing support for the Salvation Army Food Bank throughout the year, and provided cash donations to this year’s drive. A special thanks to the staff at Moduline for their efforts in collecting food at their workplace.
The population of Penticton continues to feel the fallout from COVID as grocery prices soar, making it increasingly difficult for the poor and increasingly important for Salvation Army Food Bank to be sufficiently well-stocked to meet the ever-growing demand. We thank you for your generosity in these days of inflating food prices.
A special thanks to all who dipped into their pantry or pocketbook to support the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in 2022, and we look forward to serving the community in future annual food drives. We look forward to doing even better in the future.
We enjoyed particular success in those stratas and apartments where we had a resident who championed the cause and recruited support for the other residents through food donations. We feel the need to increase the number of participating stratas but can only do this if we find volunteers willing to take a few hours of their time to support us in 2023.
For all of those who seek an opportunity to serve their community through volunteering for the 2023 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, particularly strata residents, please contact the chairperson, Dan Kane, at 250 328-8151, or Roger Ellingson at 778 878-7360, or any of the staff at the Salvation Army Food Bank.
Roger Ellingson
Local chair, Thanksgiving Food Drive
Subdivision was thin end of wedge
Dear editor:
Re: 2-lot subdivision denied, Herald, A3, Sept. 28
I'm one of a small group of Summerland homeowners who dedicated time and energy to organize, fielded a petition and spoke at a Sept. 26th public hearing to oppose a two-lot subdivision in our peaceful, convenient neighbourhood.
Despite the property not being zoned for subdivision, district staff supported two variance applications, which triggered a public hearing.
We thank mayor and council for unanimously denying the variances. Approval would have enabled the owner to build three dwellings on a single-family home lot.
We heard the buzz words long-term housing, but once built, carriage houses can easily become short-term rentals. Property owners or investors can live elsewhere and avoid the responsibility of managing vacation rentals simply by hiring a tenant/manager.
Our group was taken aback by a recent rezoning of streets above the downtown core for inclusion in densification
planning by council and staff.
This appears to be part of a municipally entrenched agenda that will encourage ongoing monetizing of residential property. It will result in more housing, but will it really be affordable long-term rental housing?
Vacation rentals have the proven effect of reducing rentals for residents. Though theoretically altruistic, densification opens a process for our Official Community Plan to be chipped away one lot at a time in any long-established neighbourhood.
Are we NIMBYs or are we sounding the alarm that your neighbourhood could be next?
Perhaps get together with your neighbours to examine zoning maps and planning proposals, question district staff and council and ensure that you'll be represented by people who value healthy, cohesive neighbourhoods.
Let your vote in the Oct. 15 election reflect your wishes.
Pati Hill
Summerland
Queen not properly called ‘prodigal’
Dear editor:
Re: “Heaven for a queen,” Herald, Letters, Sept. 27
I love words. I am fascinated by their evolution. The word “rascal” used to mean a young male deer after its first rut, body and sexual organs wizen from overuse and over excitement. It was not a term of endearment; it was an insult.
Some words change, most do not, like the word “prodigal.” It still means to be recklessly wasteful and extravagant, a profligate.
To be referred to as a prodigal son or daughter is not an endearment or praise. Joe Schwarz's letter referring to the late Queen as the prodigal daughter was ill-considered.
Human communication is complicated and fraught with peril, a single word turns a phrase. Understanding a word's meaning is important for its proper use.
Note: rascal as defined in “The Vulgar Tongue,” by Francis Grose, published 1785
Roxane Claes
Summerland
Lots of love for city’s new bike route
Dear editor:
I and my friends who use e-scooters by necessity think the current bike lane is great. Sidewalks in the city are a bumpy road to hell and at street corners I am convinced that they are trying to throw me under the traffic.
As an e-scooter user: I am helping the environment. I do not worry about the price of gas. I have found cyclists friendly and courteous. I feel safe. I feel pedestrians are safer by my not trying to share a narrow path or sneaking up behind them. I plan my excursions more carefully taking the weather conditions into consideration.
Maybe we could change the name to e-lanes. I look to our visionary city council to include more e-lanes in our future.
Doug Lawrie
Penticton
A brief history of bike route
Dear editor:
I think it might be useful to go over the timeline and details on the Penticton Lake to Lake bike path.
There was a request made in 2018 to this council for a lake-to-lake consultants’ study for $35,000 and this was approved in the 2019 budget.
The consultants selected the route as it is today, except they wanted to go down the west side of Martin Street. This recommendation caused a great stir as the Martin businesses paid for the improvements, only to have them torn up.
In January 2021, a charette meeting was called with the affected businesses and was ably moderated by Chris Allen of Landform. The businesses’ major concerns were around the roads getting ripped up just after COVID.
Converting one lane to a two-way bike path would solve that problem and conversion could be done without ripping the street up.
At this time in 2021, senior governments were throwing money around, especially for green projects. Anthony Haddad (GM of community services) went grant hunting and soon had the entire first leg ($2.3 million) paid for.
The Atkinson leg was more
challenging. The culvert at Industrial had to be upgraded to handle the surges of water in the creeks common now due to a warming climate.
As city manager Donny Van Dyk presciently articulated, “When we build infrastructure, we are building it for the next 50 to 100 years. We are going to do it right!”
Using the existing bike lanes on South Main, we have built a Lake to Lake path for around $4.5 million and most of that expense was improvement to existing infrastructure.
We need a council that realizes that for every bike on the path there is one less CO2 emitting car on the road.
I support candidates Llewellyn, Watt, Robinson, Regehr, Schwarzenberger, Konanz and Gilbert.
Brian Hughes
Penticton