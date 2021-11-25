Taking public transit addresses climate crisis
Dear Editor:
It’s really great that the City of Penticton passed their Climate Action Plan at last week’s Council Meeting (Herald, Nov. 18).
It’s also great that City Council realize that not everyone living in Penticton drives a car. At their council meeting of Nov. 2, the City voted to give free downtown parking on Saturdays and Fridays, but only for street parking. And, a bonus to the City, for including transit on this freebie.
Not just for buses coming downtown, but all of Penticton transit!
However, the City seems to have missed something, because, in this newly adopted Climate Action Plan, I couldn’t read anything about using transit as an alternative to address the climate crisis.
Public transit is a viable option to getting around this beautiful city. I’d decided years before retiring, to live in a community where I could do my small part for the environment and got rid of my car!
With Christmas soon upon us, this is a wonderful time to relax and ride around and see how Penticton’s residents and businesses decorate Penticton with lights.
And it’s free, every Friday and Saturday in December.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Business leader made hundreds of mistakes
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Chamber of Commerce contends that Lee Agur made “one mistake” which he “corrected” (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 23).
I disagree. Every single time Mr. Agur welcomed a customer into his restaurant without checking their vaccination status, he made a mistake.
He therefore made hundreds of mistakes, and these mistakes can never be corrected.
Carolyn Barnes
Penticton
Chamber should win an award for stupidity
Dear Editor:
And the award for the stupidest move goes to... the Penticton Chamber of Commerce.
Shame on you! Giving an award to a business “leader” who openly defied the law is beyond disgusting. Just what kind of message are you trying to send?
Are you thumbing your nose at government mandates put in place to keep your business member safe? Or are you really that obtuse?
I am sure you have alienated more of your members than you’ve impressed by your actions. So many businesses are suffering and doing their best to stay within the mandates and keep their staff and customers safe and you spit on them by giving a “leader” award to a person who clearly was more interested in making a political statement than following the law.
How this is showing leadership is beyond me. Or is this your own political statement? He should have been disqualified before the names were even brought forward.
I hope businesses pull their membership in protest to this total lack of awareness and sense of decency by the chamber. Your messaging is that “it’s totally fine to break the law and not only that, we’ll reward you!”
I am not a business owner, but I can think of several other businesses who deserved this award and you left them in the cold.
Shame on all of you who allowed this to happen!
Barb Burke
Penticton
Crazy, foolish justice systems are in all places
Dear Editor:
We ought not be so smug to think that dreadful events like the recent “parade-crash” in Waukesha, Wisconsin cannot happen here in Canada, because they have.
My only point here is to focus on the perpetrator. Here we have an individual by the name of Darrell Brooks Jr. Now let’s look deeper into this wonderful fellow.
He is “an aspiring rapper,” with displaced tattoos and dreadlocks, with a rap sheet including felonies dating back to 1999 and two outstanding cases against him.
My goodness, “Man of the Year Qualities.” My prejudices may be showing, but do you not think there were, and are enough red flags to keep this wobbly chap away from the rest of society for good?
Crazy and foolish justice systems are in all places.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Mayor compared with captain of the Titanic
Dear Editor:
City council has allowed the purchase of a brand new $110,000 snow plow for the bike lane. It’s now here, manager of public works Len Robson informed council at Monday’s budget deliberations.
The mayor was upset because more people did not show up at the budget meetings. He stated citizens have no right to complain as they are not here.
My question to you mayor is did you fall asleep? The community engagement officer told you the results. The overwhelming response was “no” to bike lanes and to put them off.
They told you stop wasting our money. Of course, all off you councillors are above the will the citizens. I am wondering do you all walk across water as you act like your decisions are so god like and insightful.
The citizens tell you “no” just like they told you no to Victory Church. But, of course, like the captain of the Titanic full speed ahead.
Spend, spend, spend!
Before you hit the iceberg, someone needs to wake up the mayor.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Is Chamber endorsing not checking vax cards?
Dear Editor:
So the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce held their annual business awards. This is a great way to help raise the profile of small business in and around Penticton.
After all, businesses play an integral role in constructing the social milieu that shapes our communities.
Congratulations to both winners and nominees.
I have a concern around awarding business leader of the year award to someone who took a very public approach to flagrantly disputing and averting an important public health initiative as recently as September.
Namely the requirement of health passports in restaurants.
This decision publicly announced by the business leader of the year, not to participate in the passport requirement was a flagrant disregard for a public health initiative designed to provide a measure of safety and peace of mind for the majority of us that play by the rules. Is this really aligned with business leadership?
I’m concerned that this move by the Chamber is at the least tone deaf, for I do not believe they would support any restaurant in subverting such an important public health policy. That said, I am concerned about the optics in this matter. Is the Chamber tacitly endorsing the recipient’s publicly stated position?
The announcement on this award struck me immediately as dissonant. I feel the Chamber has misjudged the messaging around this award and I for one, will watch future machinations with interest in the hopes that the Chamber will find ways to mitigate the negative message in this matter.
Let’s all work to keep a high bar on civic and political discourse, discourse aligned with broad social values!
Dan Dinsmore
Summerland
The meanness and kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
I had two encounters this past weekend with two people on completely opposite ends of the spectrum.
The first was Saturday, heading, fully masked into the Super Store to be greeted by a woman calling masked people “Nazis.”
No more needs to be said… just ridiculous.
The second encounter was the next day. In the express checkout, chatting with a fellow in front of me, he offered for me to go ahead of him and his daughter, ladies first, he said, I declined, but thought how sweet. The next thing I knew he told the cashier to put my groceries on his bill.
My jaw dropped.
He told me that people shy away from him as he is a big, burley man, loaded with tats, I saw him as a gentle, sweet giant who reminded me of my son.
We hugged, told him thank you through the tears, and headed back to my car.
Two different encounters, one leaving a very bad taste in my mouth, the second left me believing in the good of people.
I will always remember this individual, the first person, not so much. Thank you to both the lovely man, and his daughter, she has a beautiful role model.
Trish Schatz
Penticton
Honouring the one biz that defied health orders
Dear Editor:
I want to let you all know how disappointed I am that this Chamber of Commerce chose, from all the business leaders in Penticton that have struggled and scraped in this past year to combat the challenging economic environment, to publicly recognize as their symbol of what the Penticton Chamber of Commerce stands for, the one business leader in our town who chose to publicly put his selfish ideas, and his entitled 1% mindset above both the public health of our community, and provincial guidelines.
Congratulations Chamber! You’ve shown your true colours! Your own vision statement says you stand to “enrich the quality of its membership’s economic and civic wellbeing, then business at large and the community as a whole.”
How has Lee Agur done that? How does publicly defying provincial health orders stand to help our community?
It stands to create division, hostility, resentment, and open defiance of government when government is trying to protect us from ignorant people who know nothing of science, immunology, viral pathology etc., but think their opinion is more important than those who have devoted their lives to these studies for all of our sakes.
Shame on you! Shame on every one of you!
I would guess that those of you who voted for Lee Agur never had to watch a beloved family member die of COVID-19. You haven’t spent sleepless nights on a Zoom call trying to tell if someone you love is still breathing.
Shame on you! You have tarnished this town. You have made your stand on the hills of “(expletive deleted) this community, we are just gonna party with our Good Ole’ Boys until the money runs out.”
I sincerely hope our business and civic leaders will pause to consider their choices. You have a public voice. You all do. Just as Mr. Agur did. We all saw how he chose to use that public voice — in an insular, self-serving way that creates separation, danger and hostility in our town. I guess that is now what the Penticton Chamber of Commerce stands for.
I suggest you immediately change your vision and mission statements to express the reality of what you are about.
But oh wait, I suppose lying and misrepresenting yourselves are also part of what you believe in. May you one day see the reality of your decision.
James Serendip
Penticton
Heidelberg German Canadian Club is open
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Heidelberg German Canadian club has survived the COVID 19 pandemic. We are inviting new German, Austrian and Swiss Canadian immigrants to visit our club; this invitation also extends to new Canadians from of all national backgrounds who would like to join our club.
If you enjoy German customs, music, dancing, food, beer and wines, come out to our weekly meetings at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street: For the remainder of the year, our meetings are held on Fridays from 2-5 p.m..
You may contact our membership chair: Ambros Witowski at 250-493-0533
On a personal note. My generation of Canadian NATO troops while stationed in West Germany during the Cold War were made very welcome by our German hosts: In my particular case, a German family invited me into their home.
I was treated like a long lost son; I had a wonderful place/home to go to when I was off duty. Thousands of Canadian soldiers and RCAF Airmen married German girls.
A new German/Canadian culture was launched; today, there are Omas (grandmothers) and Opas (grandfathers) on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Ernest Slump
Canadian Army retired
Penticton
BC Housing is letting down the PIB
Dear Editor:
Re: The Nxastwilxtn planned supportive housing at 3240 Skaha Lake
This project is to provide 54 new recovery focused homes with an indigenous priority cultural focus, including the name of this project as noted above.
City Council voted to advance this project by a 4-3 vote, with James Miller, Campbell Watt and Mayor John Vassilaki opposed, and Judy Sentes forward.
Without being privy for the three votes against this project, I might offer the following assumptions.
Why is this complex supporting mainly the indigenous residents not built on the Penticton Indian Reserve? It is about time that the City, BC Housing cooperate with the PIB regarding this important and worthwhile project. The local residents unease and concern re: this project would be quieted.
The indigenous residents would certainly feel better at home next to the larger PIB family, with a potential and positive interaction with other families on the reserve having similar cultural and social values.
The First Nations Health Authority and BC Health could integrate their services at that location. Only 20% of the proposed staff providing services will be indigenous, almost a slap in the face for a potential 80% based residents.
If built at 3240 Skaha Road, what would be the City’s continuing expenses for outside services such as police, ambulance, fire, snow clearing, sewer, water, electricity and other emergency services?
It is time that the BC Housing and City Council respect and assist the PIB community in providing the assistance to their own residents in a positive milieu.
Mayor Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Gordon Gekko was wrong, greed is regrettable
Dear Editor:
Greed is regretable.
The public knows promises were made to be broken along with suggested rules and regulations. (Just think of politicians.)
While shopping, five people from one family were shopping with five different shopping carts. I suggest they were Canadian in name only.
Perhaps ration tickets will be next.
So much for the saying, “We are all in this together.”
Tom Isherwood
Olalla