This past week the Gamescom videogame convention was held in Germany.
Here are the highlights:
Dead Island 2
Thought to be scrapped, Dead Island 2 was finally given a release date. The game was long rumoured and had many screenshots – and even game play trailers throughout the many years since it was announced almost a decade ago. It will be interesting to see the more humour-based approach to the game play compared to the serious Dying Light series. Dead Island was given a Feb. 3, 2023, release date.
Hideo Kojima
Legendary game developer Hideo Kojima made an appearance, which many thought might include a game announcement, trailer, or even game play showcase. Sadly, Kojima just announced a podcast. The new Spotify podcast, called Brain Structure, will debut in English and Japanese Sept. 8.
Age of Empires IV Anniversary Update
World’s Edge unveiled new content coming to Age of Empires. Ottomans and Malians will expand the roster of historical civilizations. The new update, which marks the one-year anniversary, will be free to all players.
Gotham Knights
The new upcoming DC game Gotham Knights showed off a new villain trailer. The trailer showed Clayface, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls. The current expected release date is October.
High on Life
The quirky shooter showed off the strange arsenal, including talking guns and knives using a frogs tongue. It’s launching in December.
The Expanse
Telltale games showed off some gameplay for their new adventure, called The Expanse, coming around summer 2023. Telltale has always had a fantastic story driven series of games and The Expanse looks to be another great title.
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
A major surprise is the reveal trailer of a 80s classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Players can play along with the humans or harvest them. The game will launch early 2023.
Return to Monkey Island
Return to Monkey Island brings back its charm and art style on Sept. 19 on Nintendo Switch and PC.
Lies of P
Lies of P shows off its steampunk style in a new gameplay trailer. We don’t know much about the game yet, including a release date.
Moonbreaker
Subnautica studio showed off a new strategy game launching on Steam, with early access Sept. 29.
Dying Light 2 Blood Ties
Dying Light 2 announced the first story based expansion, called Carnage Hall, featuring new quests, new weapons, and story content. Blood Ties launches Oct. 13.
Callisto Protocol
Callisto Protocol, the game from the original Dead Space developer, showed off a new gameplay trailer. With horrific monsters and brutal combat, this looks to be a must-play horror title. It’s coming in December.
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening is an a new massive multiplayer online (MMO) game set in the Dune universe. We know very little about the game. We were just treated to a CG trailer and nothing else.
Hardware
A PS5 Pro controller, called the PS5 Edge, was revealed. It has button customization, stick sensitivity, dead zones, multiple control profiles, replaceable sticks and other module parts.
