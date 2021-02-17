Remember, there is only one taxpayer
Dear Editor:
My essay posted Feb. 10 on The Herald’s website concerning the proposed Summerland solar project has some points that require clarification.
Firstly, there is a famous saying that “there is only one taxpayer.”
However, if you do not subscribe to that position and believe that the grant money is free money that does not need to be accounted for, the NPV of the solar project is $1.37 million — before including the $2 million value of the land.
When the value of the land is included, it is negative $630,000. This means it will cost the taxpayers of Summerland $630,000 more for the same electricity as Fortis provides.
That is $630,000 in addition to the $3 million grant. A total of $3.36 million more for electricity that creates more green house gases than our hydro which we have a surplus of because of Site C.
The value of the land needs to be included with the solar project because it uses all the land while the battery storage fits in a trailer that could go at the substation.
Secondly, it has been pointed out that the Treehugger.com article quotes a study that is 20-years old. I included that article because it is the only material provided by the solar consultants to rebut what they claimed were out of date 2011 UN studies I had referred to at our July 13, 2020 meeting.
I was concerned that readers would discount that article, which is why I also included two studies from 2020. The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) study is the most relevant, as it is a meta study that seeks to harmonize methodologies. Multiple studies have a range of results. Picking a result from either end of the range is misleading. I will quote the median determined in that study, which is 45g CO2/kWh
Lastly, I made a mistake quoting the Stantec Engineering report. The likely scenario for lifetime GHGs from site C is 9.7g CO2/kWh not 8.5g. It is safe to say our hydro creates 10g GHGs per kWh. The NERL study has a median of 45g GHGs per kWh for solar, therefore solar in Summerland would create at least 4 times the GHGs per kWh.
To close I must note that whatever you may think about the ecological damage dams create, in B.C. they are either already built or nearing completion.
Richard Barkwill CPA
Summerland
Good location for affordable housing
Dear Editor:
Re: “Group suggests trim police, spend on affordable housing,” (Herald, Page 1, Feb. 12).
The solution proposed by Kasari Govender, B.C.’s human rights commissioner, of “de-tasking' the police force, but continuing to build affordable housing with added supports is an interesting idea.
And I might be inclined to agree, with just one stipulation.
Any future affordable supportive housing (with a de-tasked police service) is to be built in Ms. Govender's and/or her colleague's neighbourhood.
Shirley Faye
Penticton
Prime minister elected to head and lead
Dear Editor:
Reading some recent letters to the Herald, and referring to the Page 1 Editorial by James Miller (Herald, Feb. 10), it seems as well as disagreeing with that, there are still those who cannot see how things have gone out of order under Justin Trudeau.
Of course we know he is not a professional medical, or vaccine producer/supplier, but he was elected as prime minister of this country — to head and to lead.
Has he not heard those words of former U.S. President Harry S. Truman, “the buck stops here” and meant it, by saying it was his duty to make decisions and ultimately accept the responsibility of those decisions.
The suggestion that an Editorial produces a level of hysteria and panic is nonsense, as is the idea that the provinces “terrify the public” — No! These people are Canadian —all across the country and are tired, disappointed and angry and their big question being, “When is someone going to take responsibility and do something to get us out of this situation?”
The question of having laboratories in Canada closed and unable to be used for the vaccine matter; yes, they were closed by Stephen Harper’s government, but this is not responsible for the non-use of same — the Liberals under Trudeau are; and there surely must be many qualified scientists here who would have willingly started work on the vaccine problem, as several other countries did.
Again, a deplorable lack of foresight and planning.
As to comparing the amount of vaccines delivered between UK and Canada; these should be judged via population numbers, not the geographical acreage of a country. Latest figures show U.K. at 68,207,116 and Canada at 37,945,719; these figures and the percentage of vaccines recently given are very interesting — speak the truth; UK 21%; Canada 2%. And for a small country to have locally produced a vaccine is surely commendable?
Another letter writer has a welcome suggestion that Trudeau return to his previous occupation. This should be easy, as he has orchestrated enough dramas already in Canada to last a lifetime.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Her Majesty doesn’t determine knighthoods
Dear Editor:
Re: “Unqualified to judge character,” by Don Smithyman (Herald letters, Feb. 11).
What Mr. Smithyman doesn’t appear to realize is that Her Majesty has no say in who is granted knighthoods or any other honours. These decisions are made by a UK government committee which considers numerous names submitted by various organizations. The committee investigates the background of the candidates and decides which should be granted.
Her Majesty is obligated to perform the ceremony. If “Joe Soap” is chosen to receive a knighthood and Her Majesty intensely dislikes Mr. Soap, she must nonetheless perform the knighting ceremony on Mr. Soap.
Brian Butler
Penticton
World shakes its head over Trump acquittal
Dear Editor:
The U.S. Senate acquits tyrant Donald Trump and the world just shakes its head.
Don’t underestimate the evil one.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Count your losses, cancel solar project
Dear Editor:
It is very difficult to understand that with all the budget constraints the District of Summerland is facing, the solar project is still going ahead.
What are you people thinking?
Let’s put our big breaches on, swallow our pride, and cancel the solar project. Do not put any more good money on a bad project, Cut your losses and move on to allocating funds to fix our roads and upgrade our maintenance equipment.
We should also focus on trying to sell to a developer, all that nice land the solar project is destine for. Selling the serviced land would have a positive impact on our economy and budget.
The budget estimates for the solar project have been flawed from the beginning. Admit the errors, and move on. We are not a large enough population to be funding a bottomless pit project like the solar project.
With so many Summerland residents opposed to the solar project, why are so many of the elected officials continuing to push this project?
Perhaps they have all forgotten about the next election coming up in 2022 and the impact of proceeding with this project may have on how people vote.
Brian Wilkey
Summerland
Citizens now scared to walk our streets
Dear Editor:
I have just finished reading yet another disturbing article in the Friday Herald, “Harrowing two weeks for Mounties,” by James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP (Herald, Feb. 12).
I first want to make it clear I am totally in favour of helping the homeless and single families finding affordable housing.
What I am not in favour of is aiding those individuals who are affected by mental illness or drug addiction to continue their lifestyle.
These “wet houses” that are being allowed are not helping anyone, they are just enabling them to continue in this destructive lifestyle.
These people should be taken off our streets and put in places that can offer the help they need to deal with their mental illness and drug addiction.
By allowing this destructive behaviour openly on our streets our town is being overrun by these individuals.
It is not safe anymore for the citizens of Penticton to walk on our own streets. When did it become OK to allow individuals to shoot up and be under the influence of drugs in public?
It’s very scary to read about all the loaded guns, drugs, etc., confiscated by our overworked RCMP.
When is enough enough?
If you don’t think this can get worse, I urge the city council and Penticton citizens to watch the video “Fight for the Soul of Seattle” and see how drug addiction and mental illness has destroyed Seattle. It can be found on YouTube.
What you see in this video is also happening here. We need to get our heads out of the sand, before it is unstoppable.
Bruce Millington
Penticton
Discussion, research needed on solar project
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill (full disclosure — my brother) for bringing forward the facts about the financial and environmental impacts of the proposed solar project in Summerland and putting it out to the public (Herald, Feb. 11).
I have been following the discussion of the project and had some doubts but now it seems quite likely that it is both financially imprudent and damaging to the environment.
I strongly urge Summerland council to revisit the proposal and not push forward simply because there is grant money available.
More research and discussion needs to be done before a final decision is made.
Robin Wyndham
Summerland
Canada first country to exercise its option
Dear Editor:
Someone decided that the headline for Dan Albas’s recent report should be “Canada stealing vaccines from poor countries” (Herald, Feb. 11).
This is clearly not the substance of the case made by Albas nor, from a range of media reports, is it the case in reality. We are merely the first country to exercise an option under the terms of our arrangement with Covax, a cooperative partnership to incent production of more vaccine than would otherwise be likely.
We invested $600 million in the effort. If we want other countries to step up and support Covax, we should not telegraph that the arrangement is a way for the rich to exploit the poor and that, if you support it, you will be slammed in the op-ed pages of Canadian newspapers.
John Bailey
Mission
Summerland should purchase gondolas
Dear Editor:
The quality of Summerland’s tap water will doubtless improve this year due to a $1.89 increase in the basic water charge to customers.
This will add about $103,000 to city coffers. One might wish these extra funds be used to pay down debt, buy gondolas or fill potholes?
On Main Street maybe?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Scratching our heads because of legal system
Dear Editor:
I have some questions for our legal system.
Why is a convict sentenced to 13 years without parole eligibility granted supervised day leave after less than 10 years served (Herald, Feb. 16)?
This comes at the taxpayers’ expense and to the horror of the victims’ families.
Why are people arrested after assaulting police in the commission of alleged crimes, immediately set free to taunt the officers they allegedly assaulted (Herald, Feb. 12)?
Why after having provided more than the number of homes needed to cover the estimated number of homeless people in Penticton are we being told more homes are required?
Why are we being told that crime rates are down in Penticton when it is obvious that more property crimes are being committed?
I am asking in the nicest way possible, and hope for some answers.
John McLeod
Penticton
Latest misanthrope writes to the editor
Dear Editor:
Christopher Guttormsson, in his recent extremely reactive letter slamming our Editor and our other letter writers (Herald, Jan. 28) certainly proved his own point.
Editor James Miller does print letters from misanthropes; after all, he printed Christopher’s.
Joy Lang
Penticton
For byelection, stop recycling candidates
Dear Editor:
With respect to the speculation (and suggestions) about who should run to replace Jake Kimberley on Penticton City Council (Herald, Feb. 16), I should like to suggest that voters devote their recycling efforts to cans and bottles.
Please, folks, no more recycled politicians. We needs fresh thinking ... lots of it.
Allan Markin
Penticton
Snow removal begins when people are asleep
Dear Editor:
I live close to Service BC and whenever it snows, they come to clear the snow. That’s fine, but what’s not OK is the fact that they insist on starting at 3 a.m.
I already have a disability — a sleeping illness and it’s even more challenging because I’m on a fixed income.
I have spoken with the mayor, city council and the contracting company involved to no avail. The answer I got was buy a white-noise machine, ear plugs or move.
All I’m asking is a later start time, maybe 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. It’s not impossible, but now they won’t budge. Who can advise me?
John Church
Penticton