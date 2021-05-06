Fish habitat at risk near Trout Creek
Dear EDITOR:
Fish habitat is at risk. The area in question is the north shore of Trout Creek. Summerland’s Official Community Plan is clear: “Implement riparian area measures to provide
habitat protection for fish and wildlife (Policy 8.3.1.2). In 2005, municipal council agreed to permit housing along the foreshore only after being offered a public walkway and a 15-meter riparian area. These were the two conditions of rezoning the property.
But since then, landowners have removed all of the riparian vegetation.
Now, each of these landowners want to build a wharf. Previously, this site was identified as sensitive fish habitat. And because the lake is very shallow, dredging would be a requirement.
Under these conditions, approval for a wharf would be difficult. But, in a 2012 memo to Council, staff are now recommending that this “strip of land.” previously known as riparian land, be sold to the landowners.
Private ownership of land creates foreshore rights. Approval for a wharf and dredging, would be easier. In addition, any future riparian bylaw, would not apply at this site.
In 2005, there was a defined riparian area along the foreshore to protect fish habitat. Staff’s memo of 2021 would permit complete removal of riparian vegetation and dredging of fish habitat.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
Okanagan should welcome Albertans
Dear EDITOR:
There’s an opinion circulating that B.C. should close its borders as a way to stem the spread of the virus. I have to disagree. If we look at this from a humanitarian angle, we can possibly gain more insight.
We have had great public participation in the effort to keep our numbers down. This gives B.C. the image of a safe haven where refugees from other provinces can weather the storm.
The best suggestions I can offer is that perhaps our government should require contact tracing information and that visitors must self isolate for 14 days once inside our borders.
I love our visitors here in the Okanagan and believe we need their help the maintain the momentum we have already built.
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Referendum needed on lake-to-lake route
Dear EDITOR:
Despite the 100% rejection by the users of the Martin Street option, Penticton City Council has seen fit to proceed against the will of the people by pursuing this expensive and detrimental option.
The Winnipeg route is less expensive, a more direct route and favoured by the Penticton & Area Cycling Association. While Council has approved the whole bike route, they have ignored the demographic make up of the 35,000 population of Penticton, and daily users of the bike lanes.
For example:
• The 30% senior population either in retirement homes, on walkers or with restricted mobility or favouring their cars (10,000 to 12,000)
• The first responders, doctors, hospital staff, legal profession, city staff and workers living outside the city perimeter and many others who need their cars for daily work and shopping (a low estimate of 5,000 ro 10,000)
• The bike lanes usage during the winter months or unfavourable weather.
Only through a city-wide referendum could the demographic and actual daily users be determined. During the final approval by council, only one councillor had the courage, common sense and business acumen to suggest a moratorium and take stock during the COVID pandemic, which is far from over, and its negative impact on businesses and citizens.
Another councillor who apparently did not properly assess the demographic and the consensus of the population suggested a “leap of faith” into the unknown, better left to the Lord, painting a rather personal rosy picture of the Lake-to-Lake project, consistent with the PACA philosophy and wishes.
While the Council is conducting surveys regarding the Skaha Marina, the Victory Church fiasco and others, it is very concerning that they will not conduct a proper city- wide referendum and approval by the Penticton citizens of the whole bike route before spending $10-12 millions of taxpayers money.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
What happened to Braid Street mailbox?
Dear EDITOR:
Just a heads up regarding the derelict-looking Canada Post box at the corner of Braid Street and Eckhardt Avenue East, from which my latest post has disappeared and the Crown corporation offers no recourse.
I've used this mailbox in the past, but as I only mail two letters a year, the success rate has now dropped to 50%.
However, should my replacement letter be delivered, the odds will increase to 66%.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
IH wastes money, then shafts Pathways
Dear EDITOR:
On Thursday, Interior Health has another opportunity to ask for $1 million from Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District for capital cost for the Urgent and Primary Care Clinic.
IH was previously denied.
I would like to bring forth information that will help the OSRHD make an ethical decision that truly serves our regional district.
Capital expenditures are funds used to acquire and maintain physical assets such as property, furniture, equipment, etc.
One-million dollars is exorbitant and blatantly wrong since IH cut funding to Pathways’ annual operating budget of $500,000. IH has already opened their Urgent Care Clinic. Perhaps they fell they need for some “state of the art furniture, or a sculpture.”
IH in Kelowna spent $120,000 for an outdoor sculpture. Has anyone been to Pathways? Their office has been operating for 40-plus years, in a rundown office, with a leaky roof and donated furniture.
Pathways continues to be on the leading-edge regarding addictions and trauma therapy. Pathways also provides in-person outreach services through the ICCON program which serves our regional district from Osoyoos, Princeton, Keremeos to Peachland.
What our communities lose by the closure of Pathways, is the focus on long-term recovery of individuals struggling with addictions and trauma.
I suspect that counselling for the afflicted will be limited to a few sessions with IH. Pathways provides groups for those who have lost family members from overdose and suicide as well as many skill-based recovery groups, including a group for those affected by a loved one’s substance use.
In closing, my hope is that the OSRHD says no to IH to help them furnish or repair their new clinic to the tune of $1 million. Instead, I urge them to provide Pathways with a year’s worth of operating costs $500,000.00, with some additional funds to hire one or more consolers to assist them with their huge caseloads.
To support a community resource that targets solutions and heals individuals and families seems a more ethical and moral effort. There are at least 11,000 names on a community petition to keep Pathways open. The community speaks boldly to help Pathways do what they do best.
Lee Pixley
Pathways Board of Directors
Penticton
Government still fails Canadian Forces
Dear EDITOR:
Here we go again. Another government has failed the members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
When former prime minister Stephen Harper was caught ignoring sexual assault in the CAF, he commissioned a study instead of fixing the problem.
Now it’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for a study after ignoring assault in the CAF.
Does anyone see a pattern?
Conservative and Liberal governments have the same strategy. They ignore problems until so many Canadians get hurt or die that they have to do something.
Then they spend millions on studies, ignore the findings, and do nothing about the actual problem.
We are all living the consequences of this incompetence. Many COVID deaths could have been prevented if only PMs Martin, Harper or Trudeau had read the 2003 SARS report.
What is it going to take for voters to start holding Conservatives and Liberals to account for the death and destruction they inflict on us?
Barbara Cousins
Enderby
Contradictions from airline industry
Dear EDITOR:
The federal government is allowing air travel in and out of Canada, including to and from Covid-19 devastated nations like Brazil. Other than the travel-related industries, particularly the airlines, I’d say there’s no real benefit from such liberty.
I believe that when the coronavirus crisis began, big business was the most influential voice to have the ear of government, when it should have been the independent health-sciences community. hus the result was resistance against an immediate halt in travel, including international flights — weeks of delay that may have translated into many additional and needless COVID-19 deaths.
When the COVID-19 crisis is over, the same common yet questionable refrain may still prevail among capitalist nation governments and corporate circles, perhaps even left as neglectful of human-health needs as before (which had resulted in the many horrible COVID-19 long-term care-home deaths). Business decision-makers best decide best business practices, including what’s best for the consumers.
And our government(s) too often fail to intervene, perhaps out of fear of being labelled ‘anti-business’ in our avidly capitalist culture.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
They should go to work like rest of us
Dear EDITOR:
I object to the B.C. government using my hard-earned money to purchase hotels and spend copious hordes of money to refurbish them just so we can house the layabouts.
The crowning blow in Victoria is supplying them with three meals a day. As far as I’m concerned, they should give them a bus ticket to ship them off to where they came from.
I went to school and college, got a good job and was a success, I might add, to earn my way in this world of ours. From my side of the fence, these recalcitrant squatters that are desecrating our parks should be sent flying.
They have no ambition as far as I can see. On top of all this, the city has to deal with their chosen habit of doing drugs; isn’t that enough?
Certainly it’s not a great image for the beautiful garden city of Victoria. When will the government run out of money and hotels to buy to house these individuals, because if they are not nipped in the bud, they will just keep coming and coming, year in, year out, to squat in our parks.
It’s a Catch-22 situation, in my opinion.
Richard Brown
Cobble Hill
License bicycles the way we used to
Dear EDITOR:
When I was a young boy in North Vancouver in the early 1930s, I rode my one and only bicycle, for which I had to purchase a licence.
Today, when so much has been done and is being done to accommodate cyclists on our streets and highways, I believe it is high time that bicycles be obliged to be licensed annually.
I will await the slings and arrows.
Michael M. Stevenson
Victoria