Don’t blame homeless for rising crime stats
Dear Editor:
I was a bit taken aback by the recent statement from Penticton’s mayor about community safety. It was a simplistic message that blamed everyone else.
I looked at recent crime data in Canada. There are many communities that have seen drastic increases in homeless numbers at the same time as seeing decreases in crime. One does not equate to the other.
So the mayor's statement that tried to blame the homeless is simply factually incorrect. If he wrote it, stop being political when it comes to crime. If staff wrote it, which I am guessing they did, they ought to do some homework before releasing factually incorrect statements to the public as a government.
What is simple is that the council and senior management have only done two things to try to deal with crime. More police and more bylaw. That is fact. It is what is on the City’s own website.
Clearly this simplistic approach has not worked. Just look at crime data in Penticton. More police and bylaw equals more crime. Hmm. When you only respond to something instead of stopping it then you just get a big ole cycle which we are in.
No one can explain to me how more police and bylaw equals less crime. There is no other community in the world that has any reputation trying this simple approach.
The statement made council look like they have no plan and no idea what to do next. I am happy to help in any way I can if they are willing to learn and change.
The community is clear. They will no longer wait for this council to blame everyone else.
The ignorant statement didn't help in any way build confidence that you are leaders when it comes to crime and safety in Penticton.
We want real results today.
Paul Honsta
Penticton
Right about O’Toole, how about Poilievre?
Dear Editor:
On Aug. 13, 2020, I had my letter to the editor published in The Daily Courier, titled: “Erin O’Toole out of touch with the times” in which I argued that former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was not sufficiently moderate to win.
I believe that my prediction was proven correct when O’Toole lost last year’s election and was almost entirely locked out of the vote-rich Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver on the count of his pro-gun stance and refusal to answer when asked if systemic racism exists.
I believe that the Conservatives would have won the election, had they picked Peter MacKay as their leader.
Now I write once again to express my deep concern that Pierre Poilievre, who is even more right-wing than O’Toole, will ensure that the Trudeau Liberals win the next election by default, if he becomes the next Conservative leader.
Conservatives need to chose wisely this time, and make Jean Charest their next leader, if they wish to win the next election. Only a centrist, moderate and progressive federal Conservative leader can win in vote-rich urban Canada.
Gila Kibner
Edmonton
Lennon’s words ring true all these years later
Dear Editor:
Maybe John Lennon summarized my own feelings pretty well in his song Gimme Some Truth about 50 years ago — especially his closing verse: “I’m sick to death of hearing things from uptight, short-sighted, narrow-minded hypocritics; All I want is the truth, just give me some truth; I’ve had enough of reading things by neurotic, psychotic, pig-headed politicians; Just give me some truth, all I want is the truth.”
My expectations of all politicians have fallen drastically over the years, and I now look at them as clowns performing in a circus ring.
Despite it all, I enjoy the entertainment that so many politicians bring to our daily lives, especially as they try to extricate themselves from deep holes they dig by being untruthful and seldom admitting mistakes.
So I am saddened to see the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson — universally known as BoJo — having to quit the circus ring due to a revolt in his caucus.
Although those headlines of “Revolting Politicians” were something else to smile at, and immediately British bookies started laying odds on who would be next to take up residence at 10 Downing Street. That was before any had declared their candidacy, or thrown their hat into the circus ring.
Now they will all make a whole lot of promises and shake a lot of hands, and whoever wins will break a lot of those promises and shake a lot of confidences.
As always, the electorate will play their part by being gullible enough to believe what they want to hear, but as Winston Churchill once said: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried.”
Pundits have spoken and written multitudes of opinions about BoJo’s eventual downfall, but surely the writing was on the pig-pen wall when his chief adviser Dominic Cummings was fired in 2020. He was appointed when BoJo was elected Prime Minister the previous year, after directing the Vote Leave campaign for U.K. to quit the European Union.
A Svengali-like behind-the-scenes puppeteer and strategist figure in BoJo’s large shadow, with his own problems with the U.K. media, eventually Cummings said some unkind things about Bojo’s fiancee.
He was booted from the circus tent with all his secrets intact, and Hell hath no fury like a guru scorned; very soon there was that “Drip, Drip, Drip” of tawdry tales.
I’m reminded of a song that Lennon used to sing in the early 1960s as an unknown musician in Liverpool, where I worked at the time. His band and just about all the others on Merseyside covered an early blues song by Muddy Waters, “Got My Mojo Working.
When Dominic Cummings pedalled away from Downing Street on his bicycle for the last time, is when BoJo lost his MoJo.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Bull riding exploitive by humans to animals
Dear Editor:
I am saddened, disgusted and disappointed that Kelowna is allowing the Professional Bull Riding to perform here.
When are we humans going to stop the animal abuse?
The thought of these poor bulls on tour, packed in hot semis and being tortured night after night for human enjoyment is sickening.
We don’t need this type of “entertainment” here in our town in 2022.
Bette Lonne
West Kelowna
Sounds nice, but sorry you are not vaccinated
Dear Editor:
Re: “Labour shortage was caused by mandates,” by Paula del le Vega (Herald letters, July 14)
The letter writer in Thursday’s Herald who is disinclined to accept proven methods for combating COVID wants people to start conversing with others and accept misguided opinions, ban vaccines, and then apologize for perceived bullying and discrimination with mandates.
Sounds nice, but sorry you are not vaccinated.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Thieves lack moral fiber to be honest men
Dear Editor:
To the man who had his bike “stolen” at one of our A&W restaurants. I am very sorry.
To the thieves, you’re a thief because you don’t have the moral fiber it takes to become an honest man and you’re a small-time thief because you don’t have the guts to become anything else.
P.S. We need more Mr. Millers on city council.
Elections are coming.
Gladwin Douglas
Penticton