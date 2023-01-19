Stop addictions: educate youth
Dear Editor:
I am the father of two recovering addicts. It’s been a long road of addiction, relapse and recovery. We are always hopeful of a sustained recovery.
My question to all health-care officials looking for ways of treating the addict would be: “Is there a way we can identify a high-risk youth for addiction and then incorporate ways of preventing it?”
I understand that some young people in their teenage years usually develop the need for an “escape” from their fears or anxiety through alcohol or weed.
Ten years down the road they have become full-blown addicts, and then society tries to treat them. Is there a way we might prevent this very sad downward slide to addiction?
I think we can. Let’s start educating our youth of the more healthier ways of handling their anxieties and fears. Let’s start educating our fragile youth about addiction.
Let’s start shedding the stigma of mental illnesses in the schools so our children can flourish.
I think it would be a good start.
Ross Ferguson
Victoria
Airline industry should do better
Dear Editor:
Re: “Sometimes flying is a necessity,” (Herald letters, Jan. 17).
I support Pixie Marriot. It takes great determination and endurance for a 90-year old to penetrate all the barbed wire involved with today’s air travel, let alone flying on Air Canada, which regularly receives terrible reviews for service.
Air travel used to be an enjoyable experience. Now it’s become one of the most unpleasant ordeals we can inflict on ourselves. Shouldn’t a heavily regulated industry which has enjoyed substantial tax-funded subsidies and bailouts over the years be expected to do better?
Pixie deserves every respect and consideration. She should be dining off fine china and silverware instead of whatever passes for in flight meal service these days. This is still a free country, and nobody should have to justify or apologize for travelling by air. The actual process seems punishment enough.
Try Air France, Premium Economy Class, for less stressful trans-Atlantic travel. Meal service is good, cabin staff is polite and helpful, seats are wide and comfortable, and there’s lots of legroom.
As a bonus, you can even understand their French language announcements.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Why do people run for office?
Dear Editor:
Over my eight decades on this earth, I have seen several elections and the candidates that ran for office and won a position. I have asked myself on numerous occasions what are some of the reasons as to why they did run. I have come up with some ideas as to what might prompt people to run for office. Some of these are as follows.
Some candidates run because they may feel slighted by their opponent or local government. These candidates will tend to want to stick it to their opponents and want to immediately go negative. They may have a vendetta against an official or an office and may think that the best way to fix the problem is by running for office.
Many candidates may run to stroke their own ego, to be in the spotlight, and have people tell them how great they are. To me, these candidates are running to be something rather than to do something.
Some candidates may run because they legitimately want to change policy and make a difference in the lives of their constituents.
However, it would seem that these candidates are few and far between.
In light of all of this, I am wondering where Coun. Isaac Gilbert sees himself based on his most recent notice of motion to restrict public input at council meetings. He has suggested that cancelling speaking at public meetings would save time and that having public input sessions four times per year instead would be more efficient.
My question to him might be, “Are you one of those I alluded to that he would rather be something than rather do something? Did you not run to be of service to your constituents. If so, how is restricting or limiting input by them at council meetings meeting their needs?
You were elected to meet the needs of your constituents as well as others. I am wondering if they’re in favour of your seemingly self-serving action as well as your attitude toward the bike lane project.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton