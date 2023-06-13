Penticton has amazing bus service and drivers
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to express my admiration and appreciation for the extraordinary bus service and drivers in the City of Penticton. The drivers are outstanding in every way. They are courteous, helpful, informative and go out of their way to please the passengers.
As an 86-year old woman who also relies on a walker, the bus drivers have proven themselves to be patient, kind, understanding, friendly and willing to go “beyond the job” to ensure I reach my destination safely and securely.
When I voluntarily gave up driving three years ago, I was not sure how taking the bus would go; however, the service has exceeded my expectations in every way. On several occasions, I have personally experienced the exceptional care from these drivers.
As my children like to say, “they go about their job cheerfully and willingly.”
Christina Zischka
Penticton
Where’s Tom Cruise when you need him?
Dear Editor:
Where’s Tom Cruise when you need him?
According to the article by Earth Commission in the June 1 edition of the Penticton Herald, the “Earth is really sick now” and in danger zone.
Rather than mortgaging my home to buy a Tesla and solar panels, I did what I always do and looked up this group of 40 scientists to see who funded them. Low and behold, major partners are the WEF and UN climate change. There are millions of scientists out there and many who aren’t paid for by the climate apocalypse lobby, who put out real scientific information about what is happening in the environment based on fact and not self-serving conjecture.
Yes, we all can do better, even without living in panic and destroying the standard of living of Canada’s middle class. You know, the little people, that’s us, who must be sacrificed so the elites can continue their extravagant lifestyles.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Trustees destroyed Pen-Hi’s auditorium
Dear Editor:
Re: “Church could be a cultural centre,” by Randy Manuel (Herald letters, June 8).
Saving the Penticton United Church from demolition; history often repeats itself.
Rome burned while Nero fiddled, the United States is self destructing while Joe Biden is selling out his own people.
The Penticton high school auditorium was destroyed after the seven people on the school board decided the building was not worth saving. That auditorium had the best acoustic sounds of any other of its size in all of British Columbia.
The auditorium could have been saved had the people of Penticton and the South Okanagan held a referendum.
I support Randy Manuel’s viewpoints.
There are several ways and means or reasons about why and how to save the United Church. Penticton City Council could buy the building for a dollar. The City could manage and maintain the building and a non-profit society launched.
The building could be used by several groups of non-profit societies; many of those organizations do not have proper facilities, their own buildings for meetings or musical performances.
The church could become a multi-cultural place for worship in many language groups. The Christians could still have their Sundays and other religious denominations would be accommodated and welcomed on other days of the week.
The last thing Penticton and the South Okanagan needs is the destruction of a perfectly sound structure. Whatever management, maintenance and insurance costs are necessary could easily be funded by the many groups which would use the building.
Ernest Slump
Penticton
United Church would make great arts centre
Dear Editor:
Thank you and bouquets go to Randy Manuel for his brilliant idea for the Penticton United Church to become the city’s new arts centre (Herald, June 8).
The main part of the church, including the balcony, is perfect for concerts, musical events and more.
I have recently attended two events in this church and the atmosphere is nostalgic and the acoustics are excellent.
If you haven’t, please read Randy Manuel’s letter to The Herald.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Re-evaluate sending first responders to ODs
Dear Editor:
Now that the Penticton fire chief has announced his departure, it would be an ideal time to upgrade the efficiency of first responders for overdose calls.
We do need smaller van-sized vehicles rather than the huge fire trucks now in service for ODs especially. First responders are taking stress leave and it’s not right to expect them to keep going until they drop.
These smaller vehicles are more efficient and could be stocked with supplies and equipment for ODs and have first aid supplies just in case. Even one van to start on a trial basis would be beneficial.
Overall the cost factor with this idea would pay for itself in response time and gas saved by using a smaller vehicle.
The incoming fire chief will probably have a general meeting with the staff to get input from them. Maybe not to give them everything on their wish list.
But “communication is the name of the game” in overseeing any job.
I honestly predict the statistics will improve and the City and the fire department will save precious time, money and especially more importantly, employee burnout.
Marilyn LaFortune
Penticton
Scared to walk dogs due to deer population
Dear Editor:
I would like to know when the City of Penticton is going to deal with the urban deer problem in town.
Every year around this time, it’s no longer safe to walk my dogs (on leash) for fear of deer attacking us. This will continue until October (yes they were still accosting us in October). Let’s be clear, my dogs do not provoke the deer, the deer are the aggressors. I know everyone will say “they are only protecting their babies,” but I should be able to walk my dogs without fear.
The provincial government has funds available for urban centres to help with deer control, up to $100,000 annually if I am not mistaken. Oak Bay has had great success with birth control, maybe Penticton should look into this. I now walk with a large stick and I will be using it to protect my dogs if the need arises. I wish I had it last year when my dog was stomped on.
Debra Nichols
Penticton
Preferential treatment given to the JWs
Dear Editor:
I would like to see our beachfront filled with banners/placards of all the churches and religions in town.
Why should the Jehovah Witnesses be the only religious group that has two stalls down at the beach? It is the ideal time for tourists and locals — who are trying to enjoy the outdoors and the water — to be forced to view religious placards. Even though people may not be religious, the beach is where we need to see God-fearing signs.
I have never seen religious signage at other beaches in Canada, but Penticton should be the first to open up for this.
Ellen McCarthy
Penticton
Governments should support Pride groups
Dear Editor:
In response to Teri McKnight’s letter on the theme of “special interest groups,” (Herald, June 8).
The principle of the government not favouring such groups really applies to groups trying to make money, such as corporations. Categories of citizens are not “special interest groups” in this sense... parents, orphans, farmers, people living with dementia? Governments should support such groups within reason, including Pride organizers.
McKnight seems to think that support for Pride somehow takes away the rights of others. How?
Just about anyone can organize a parade or raise funds, and Pride organizers are not stopping them.
And just what the devil is “the 2SLGBTQ+ agenda?” Everybody has an agenda: get a better job, provide for their children, learn to play guitar. Nothing wrong with such individual agendas.
Collective agendas are mostly good, too — think the BC-SPCA — but some are really bad. And there’s a history of bad actors inventing fake agendas. For example, the Russian secret police wrote the “protocols of the Elders of Zion” to justify persecuting Jews. And the American extreme right wing is currently trying to win power by sowing fear, in part by inventing a “gay agenda.”
It is ridiculously stupid, but like anti-semitic slanders, it gets believers. The only common objective of all gay and trans people is to be treated with the same basic respect due to all people. If you feel you are hearing too much about it, that’s only because they are not getting it.
John Greene
Penticton