Hub’s music goes into early morning hours
Dear Editor:
Re: “The Hub on Martin reintroduces music to downtown core,” by James Miller (Herald, Page A5, June 22).
The recent opening of the Hub restaurant on Martin Street is a welcome addition as a new restaurant and meeting place. However, on Friday and Saturday nights, the establishment features bands with extremely loud music. The noise begins at 9 p.m. and lasts until at least 1 a.m.
By-Law 2012-5030 states that this type of noise should cease at 10 p.m.
Residents of the Charles Manor Senior Residence, across Martin Street, are complaining about the loud noise lasting until the early hours of the morning.
The situation is untenable and in violation of Sections 6.6, 6.7(a) and 6.7(b) of the General and Specific Prohibitions on Noise. While I do not intend to repeat verbatim the General and Specific Prohibitions, I will quote Section 6.6 as follows: “No person, being the owner, occupier or tenant of the Real Property (The Hub) shall allow or permit such Real Property (The Hub) that noise or sound which emanates from there disturbs or deems to disturb the quiet, peace, rest, enjoyment, comfort or convenience of any persons on the property or the neighbourhood or vicinity of that property.”
I suggest that The Hub’s management abide by the applicable sections of the Good Neighbour bylaw.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Petrified Putin fleeing Moscow
Dear Editor:
Russian Wagner militia leader Prigozhin tapped into a bad bottle of vodka thus initiating his historic Vodka March on Moscow.
The buzz wore off when he visioned both Napoleon and Hitler’s retreat and warnings.
Prigozhin abruptly reversed his Vodka Moscow March retired and joined AA.
Meanwhile a “petrified” Putin swiftly fleeing Moscow sought refuge in a remote marmot colony scuttling into the biggest hole he could find where he just can’t rid his mind of his self-made Ukraine/Stalingrad nightmare.
Just a story. Maybe.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
City should develop its many empty lots
Dear Editor:
Please explain to me why the City of Penticton does not concentrate on the huge amount of vacant lands in our downtown core.
1. Martin Street where the Three Gables Hotel once stood. It’s been a gravel pit for 22 years. Yes, 22 years.
2. The entire block on Martin Street where the Super-Valu shopping centre was. It has been an unpaved parking lot for 20 years.Yes, 20 years.
Or how about the huge city-owned lot at the corner of Nanaimo Ave. and Ellis Street. That one has been 40 years, yes 40 years as nothing.
If the City were to get involved with a major developer and the owners of those properties, we could easily put 1,000 condos and retail space in these areas.
It’s our downtown core that needs the attention.
Just leave the industrial land alone. Until a corporation comes along to unitize it, let’s make it productive... maybe for urban farming.
Think outside the box and support our downtown core before it vanishes. Our downtown merchants are hurting and we need to support them.
Time to go back to the village.
Robert Bruce Manery
Penticton
Falling through cracks with today’s rents
Dear Editor:
I do not think anyone understands the real story of someone who does not qualify for social housing because their income is too high yet too low for a regular apartment.
If your income is above a certain level you do not qualify for subsidies. Yet you cannot afford market rents so it is a case of falling between the cracks and not being able to pull oneself out of the hole.
Subsidies are counted as income and it seems a nasty notion thought up by someone who despises those on low income. Why is low income equated with disrespect?
Valerie Bellefleur
Victoria