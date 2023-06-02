How will art world remember Trump?
Artists to capture the essence of both the U.S. 45th president and his vice-president in mesmerizing portrayal of an overused Chamber pot and sanctimonious vessel of empty words.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Great service offered at Penticton hospital
Last week, my doctor sent me to emergency at the Penticton Regional Hospital. After hearing the recent, negative reports about hospital care in general, I was extremely nervous about going there.
The moment I walked through the doors, all doubts were erased. I have always had the greatest respect and admiration for health care workers and the support staff, nurses and doctors at PRH emergency only confirmed and increased my appreciation.
From reception, on take, even the lovely young lady who took five vials of blood out of my arm, Dr. Iverach and Nurse James; to the great support staff who checked on me during the six-plus hours I was there.
The only area I found to be lacking was room service — every time I asked for a cappuccino or a latte, they brought me ice water!
Thanks to all of you for taking such good care of me, hope I don’t see you again any time soon.
Valorie Kaines Rowling
Penticton
Newspapers need to be fabric of community
In regards to Peter Maser’s letter dated May 26 decrying James Miller’s joint jobs as managing editor of The Penticton Herald and as a councillor for the City of Penticton.
If his employer had an issue with the job he was doing, I’m sure they would not have approved his running for council in the first place (which they wholeheartedly supported) and further continue to support him after his initial election and into his second term.
For newspapers to be relevant in today’s world of online and instant information, they have to not only report the news, but need to be a part of the fabric of the community they serve. Many communities no longer have a local daily paper and it is in very large part to the job Miller does as managing editor that our city does.
When Miller stepped into civic politics The Herald did not step back from reporting about them, as Joe Fries came forward as city editor and continues to hold the city’s feet to the fire and ask the hard questions regarding actions and decisions made at city hall.
As a councillor, Miller has shown he is totally engaged in the actions of city hall and not only asks the hard questions, but more importantly listens to his constitutes and truly represents them at council meetings. Without fail, Miller attends and invests in all council meetings, and seldom misses an event in the city representing both council and the paper.
He is in very good historic company with his dual roles, following in the footsteps of such luminaries as Joseph Pulitzer, Horace Greeley and a fellow named George Brown, who started a small newspaper that became known as The Toronto Globe and Mail and was not only an editor and politician, but a father of Canada’s Confederation.
Penticton is lucky to have a gentlemen of Miller’s talent, dedication and altruism as an entertaining and hard hitting journalist and as a real voice of the people on city council.
I too can say that I spent part of my life working in newspapers, first as a paper boy and later wrapping fish and chips in them.
I wonder if Maser ever mastered the origami folds needed to form the cone that holds the fish and chips in place when he worked as a newspaperman?
Butch Burns
Penticton
Enjoys editor’s articles and reads them
If I wrote a letter to the editor every time I reacted to what someone said I would be considered a prolific letter writer.
I don’t think attacking someone else’s opinion is a good use of my time. With that being said, I want to address Peter Maser’s letter regarding James Miller needing to quit or be removed by the publisher.
No, I have never worked for a newspaper, nor do I know the inner workings of the publishing world. What I do know is that Miller’s articles are interesting and I read them. I don’t read about politics in any publication. I don’t think Miller has ever embarrassed the paper or shamed the practice of journalism, as Maser claims. I have a quote hanging on my bedroom wall that states, “Judging a person does not define who they are, it defines who you are.”
If Maser wants to sleep better at night maybe he should cancel his subscription.
Heather Jackson
Okanagan Falls