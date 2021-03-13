Add me to the list of people opposed to the suggestion of selling beer and wine at Skaha Lake Park in Penticton.
I love beer and wine, but there’s a time and place for everything.
My belief is a city shouldn’t be in direct competition with nearby businesses, such as The Barley Mill, which offer that service.
Skaha Marina is well serviced by the Nautical Dog restaurant and there’s some question if they could qualify for a liquor licence because, as the late Nelson Meikle uncovered in 2015, it would require permission from other levels of government and perhaps consultation with the First Nations.
For public parks, snack bars are adequate. If your kids get bored or Mom and Dad have the munchies, ice cream, hotdogs, nacho chips and, perhaps some health alternatives, are all that’s needed.
When the family is done for the day at the beach, maybe they can support one of our many fine pubs or restaurants.
During the time of COVID, now is not the time for the City to be competing with local business.
When the Penticton Community Centre was rebuilt in 2010, a huge gymnasium was added with cardio machines, weights and fitness machines. I’m told the workout room is impressive, I’ve never been in it.
Communities should stick to operating swimming pools and ice rinks (which can’t turn a profit for small business). The City’s gym is in direct competition with the five or six locally-owned facilities. It’s an unlevel playing field. The City has the upper hand.
Let’s hope the City of Penticton doesn’t repeat history and decide they want to make revenue in the bar and restaurant business. Leave that to our business community.
The Central Okanagan School District has begun preliminary discussions on a byelection format for replacing trustee Rolli Cacchioni, who passed away this month.
I’m hoping retired trustee Chris Gorman (2011-2018) comes out of retirement and runs in the byelection in order to complete Rolli’s term.
The two had a wonderful working relationship the seven years they were on the board together.
If you’re angered by the abrupt funding withdrawal to Pathways Addictions Centre in Penticton, I suggest you go straight to the top.
If Pathways has turned your life, or the life of a friend or family member, around, I suggest sending a letter through Canada Post (mailed letters are always more effective than emails) to: Susan Brown, Executive Director, Interior Health, 505 Doyle Ave., Kelowna, V1Y 0C5. Her email is: susan.brown@interiorhealth.ca.
She needs to hear this.
I was disappointed to learn that Penticton’s Carl Meadows, executive director clinical operations South Okanagan — Acute Care and Community South Okanagan was the Grim Reaper who told Pathways that their funding was being pulled.
Thanks Carl for sticking up for your community.
Thanks to Sheryl Theessen for her caregiver series on dementia. Her column came to an end this week. The feedback I received from Sheryl’s column has been terrific. Thanks for sharing your journey. I’m sure it helped many.
