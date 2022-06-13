Almost daily I hear serious concerns from local citizens about the significant impact the current gas and diesel prices are having on many families.
As I reminded our Liberal Government in Ottawa recently, during debate on the Budget Implementation Act (BIA), in many parts of our region driving a vehicle is the only way some citizens can access healthcare and medical appointments or the nearest school.
The high gas and diesel prices also have another negative impact.
As I have also heard from many small and mid-sized business owners, the shipping and transport costs to receive goods has also increased significantly.
This in turn means prices must be increased at a time when groceries and other items are already under cost pressures due to high inflation rates.
Ultimately high gasoline and diesel prices are having a negative impact on Canadian households and as well are causing economic harm.
This is why literally every other G-7 nations have governments that are actively implementing measures to try and provide cost relief to citizens on fuel prices as a way to help increase affordability and mitigate inflation.
Unfortunately, here in Canada, our Liberal Government, propped up by the NDP, refuses to take similar action to help citizens facing these devastating fuel prices.
This week, as the Official Opposition, we tabled a motion in the House of Commons that proposed the following measures:
Temporarily suspending the GST collected on gasoline and diesel
Suspending the carbon tax
Eliminating tariffs on fertilizer
Enabling the free flow of goods across the Canadian border
Supporting the recovery of the tourism sector
Protecting the jobs of federally regulated employees by immediately removing all federal COVID restrictions
Curbing speculation in the housing market by immediately launching a national public inquiry into money laundering.
This motion proposed measures to help increase affordability and help combat inflation, much like other G7 nations are doing
Unfortunately, the Liberal government voted this motion down with the support of the NDP.
I say unfortunately as it is estimated that inflation alone will cost the average Canadian an extra $2000 this year.
While these proposed measures would not address all of that additional cost, they would be a step in the right direction to ensure that citizens keep more of the money they earn in their household by sending less to Ottawa.
My question this week:
Do you believe the federal government should be playing a greater role in trying to increase affordability and at the same time make greater efforts to mitigate inflation?
I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.