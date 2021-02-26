Reader responds to headline typo
Dear Editor:
A councillor once had a notion,
To come up with a brand-new motion.
But what could that mean?
Something we’ve never seen!
And it caused quite a newsroom commotion!
Harold Goerzen
Penticton
We are too gullible about the Site C dam
Dear Editor:
When will the John Horgan’s NDP government release reports relating to the safety and ongoing costs of building the Site C dam?
Despite such reports being in limbo, building continues apace, and we continue to pour money into a project that to our present knowledge is neither safe nor necessary for this province’s energy needs, never mind its environmental impacts, which are colossal.
Is this the legacy, the blindfolded citizens of this province, are doomed to inherit from the present NDP government?
How gullible are we?
How tragic the possible outcome!
Dennis Watts
Sidney
Stop blaming Conservatives for vaccine rollout
Dear Editor:
I’m getting really tired of people (Trudeau’s fan club?) blaming the Conservative government of some years ago for the fact that Canada has not had its own vaccine program to help in the present virus crisis.
Yes, they were probably wrong to close the laboratories some time ago, but they are not to blame for the non-use of same. This is solely down to the current Liberal government — just another bad decision by Justin Trudeau, because there was time to start the work needed at the first sign of COVID-19 and its legacy.
It seems he is quite happy to go begging for vaccines to several other countries, even to “stealing” from the G7 supply supposedly meant for poorer countries.
When will people wake up to the fact he has made so many mix-ups, bad decisions, he is way out of his depth to run a country? If there is one good, positive, beneficial thing he has done, what is it?
There was an old saying (and not sure of the correct wording) to the effect if a man grew too much hair on his head, he was taking away the goodness in his skull from his brain.
Looking at him now on television, he certainly is our very own “Mr. Mop-head.”
(Thanks to Joy Lang for referring to it.)
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Criminals favoured ahead of the victims
Dear Editor:
How do we get the justice system to stop looking through the wrong end of the telescope?
It’s broken, and favours the criminals instead of the victims.
The system is bloated with excess process and people. It’s a meal ticket for lawyers, court officials, social workers, and police, and operates a revolving door where offenders are caught and released to offend again.
There is a deterrent effect from meaningful punishment. Taking criminals out of circulation will reduce the frequency of crime, considering that most crimes are committed by repeat offenders.
We should impose non-negotiable sentences for violent crimes. No plea bargains or discount sentences by reason of age, ethnicity or social circumstances. Victims certainly don’t get any special consideration because of these factors.
We need mandatory prison terms for any crime involving the use of a firearm. That’s a much more powerful deterrent than re-cycling gangsters to offend again. Want to reduce urban gangs and guns? Then take the offenders off the streets.
But, in a bizarre bait and switch, the Liberals’ Bill C22, aimed at stopping alleged racial biases in the justice system, is also eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for convicted gun criminals.
At the same time, they’re supposedly making things safer by cracking down on legal gun owners with Bill C21.
How can we take them seriously?
The criminals stubbornly refuse to participate in gun bans and confiscations. Who knew? It’s wishful thinking, like beating the sheepdogs with the idea of scaring away the wolves. Treating 2.2 million licensed gun owners like potential criminals isn’t helping.
Even the crooks can tell us that.
Let’s stop coddling young offenders with anonymity, alibis and discount sentences. Adult crime means adult time. Victims don’t suffer less when they are robbed or assaulted by a 15-year old.
The Liberals want discount sentences for selected minority groups, claiming that they are over-represented in the justice system, and that the courts are biased against them. People only become over-represented in the justice system when they’re over-represented in crime.
Please; no two-tier justice system. Equality before the law is a fundamental principle of our justice system. The Liberals should know that.
Has the justice system become so distorted that it can’t be turned around? We’ve tried the kind and compassionate approach with criminals, and it hasn’t worked.
Isn’t it time to be kind and compassionate to ourselves by removing the criminals from circulation?
John Thompson
Kaleden
We need a stronger police presence
Dear Editor:
From Day 1 of living in Okanagan Falls and Penticton, I have found Penticton RCMP to largely be like ghosts.
They show up to do poorly-run accident detours on Eastside Road, acting rudely to citizens going to work, but otherwise are not seen when there are speeders or dangerous drivers.
Occasionally, they violate the rules they’re tasked to enforce such as tailgating on Highway 97, speeding through intersections without due care and attention.
They are essentially useless in cases of broad daylight thefts of bikes at the Penticton Public Library.
RCMP were also nowhere to be found today when I was assaulted by a thug jaywalker.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton