People must want help before accepting it
Dear editor:
I read with sadness Randy Blaney's letter to the editor (Herald, Letters, Sept. 28) including the news that their son had died from an overdose.
I am so sorry for their loss and all of the others who have lost loved ones to the tainted drug supply.
I loved the phrase that Randy used: the “talking heads.” In my opinion, almost all politicians are just that, talking heads, biding their time while they collect big, fat paycheques. That is another topic!
I think with today's drug supply there is no such thing as getting high. It is whether or not the user will get high or die. Randy thinks involuntary treatment would have helped their son. I can tell you from personal experience that it would not, unfortunately.
I was told when I was 18 that I was an alcoholic/addict, and again at 19 and 21. Did I do anything? Yes, I laughed at the people telling me! Until I was ready to accept it myself there was no way I would accept treatment. I didn't think I needed it.
If I had been locked up I would have been so resentful and angry at the people who put me there; I wouldn't have listened and taken anything in. There would have been zero personal growth and no insights because the anger would have prevented any enlightenment.
I am grateful for the almost 35 years of recovery I now have.
I am sorry about your son, and the people passing the buck; addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful!
When a politician's child overdoses will something more be done?
Anonymous
Life just too hard for the ‘select few’
Dear editor:
I wonder if anybody thinks the select few reported with worsening burnout are just that – a select few.
The many people attended by the select few are long past the burning stage preferring to douse their own miserable journey and travel on the road of no return with no pain and great expectations.
In my opinion many people that take their own life by suicide or OD just can't stand life due to misfortune, bad health or just plain bad luck.
The will to live has become non-existent for so many that just plain can't keep up with day-to-day increases on everything humans rely on.
With years of many people forever preaching when a body leaves earth they go to a better place, I would think there would be giant exodus with a lineup and a cost, of course, to enter the pearly gates
Many people just can't take it anymore as there is no future to dream about.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Would-be councillor has plan for dog parks
Dear editor:
As a candidate for Summerland council, I have been hitting the pavement talking to people, and dog parks has become a topic that numerous people are invested in.
A number of people reached out to me with their concerns on dog parks so I felt it was my duty to look into it. Dog ownership has risen by half a million dogs from 2016 to 2021 and is expected to rise by almost another 350,000 by 2025.
In my research I visited Dale Meadows, where I talked to a couple of dog owners who frequent the existing park, and they liked the location because it was close to where they live, and they felt the size was fine.
I went to Snow Avenue (which brought back some fond childhood memories of playing ball there) and someone was there playing with their dog outside of the playing fields.
I also had several conversations with the caretaker of the rodeo grounds and went out there to take a better look for myself.
There was nobody at the grounds with dogs at that time but I have seen people with off-leash dogs often.
Some people want a park closer to home and are willing to sacrifice size for convenience, some people want a larger park and are willing to drive to it, and some people want agility training equipment.
Although this may not be the only or complete solution, some suggestions are:
Make Dale Meadows Park a little bigger and make it permanent.
Amend the leash bylaws for the rodeo grounds and Snow Avenue to allow off-leash when no events are happening.
The rodeo grounds are slated for some improvements in the budget so we could allocate an area where agility equipment could be installed.
If you look at most of the playgrounds around town they were privately funded through donations and service groups and this is the model we should look at for dog equipment as well.
There may be options for expense sharing through various grants.
Those are my initial thoughts and I am always open to hear what your thoughts are as well.
Blair Parker
Summerland council candidate
Please don’t overlook wheelchair access
Dear editor:
I would like to ask all candidates for city council and mayor their stance on wheelchair access.
I am getting support for a trail down to the Lagoons at Vaseux Lake. Lots of people donating and support from three people on the Parks Branch and two who work at the bird sanctuary. We would like to see the emphasis put on wheelchair trails, which gives access for all.
We are also looking for better access to Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake.
Bob Richards
Penticton
Waterslides opponent says time to move on
Dear editor:
Recent letters to the editor have advised against voting for candidates who were on city council during the Skaha Park controversy of several years ago.
Personally, I have moved on from that time and prefer to look ahead not backward.
For this election I will read up on all candidates for their position on issues that matter most to me and cast my vote accordingly.
I am far more concerned about crime in our city, the homeless who wander our streets and unused, costly bicycle lanes than I am about long-ago waterslides that were never built.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Votes going to those who willing to listen
Dear editor:
My opinion and pick of the candidates for this election. Some new faces, younger individuals and incumbents.
After perusing the candidates listed for Penticton city council, one common goal uniting the following is their commitment to have the residents involved and heard before major expensive and other projects are undertaken to benefit the whole population rather than special interest groups:
For mayor, John Vassilaki: Has a clear understanding of all issues and living in Penticton understands the community and its goals. He is honest, sincere and approachable by phone about residents issues’
For council:
Lindsey Hall: “I focus on the talents of our local citizens to ensure money is spent within the community where we can”’
Wayne Llewellyn: “A hallmark of good governance and serving the public, is the degree to which citizens are engaged between elections”.
James Miller: “It all starts with a positive mayor and council. But it extends to all citizens. I encourage everyone to find something good in our community to promote…We have amazingly talented people”.
Frank Regehr: “(F)orthcoming and future councils to maintain and improve Penticton’s social, economic and environment attributes. This will require teamwork, intelligence, research and public participation over the coming decades”.
Larry Schwarzenberger: “Community safety should be a priority #1 for Penticton.”
Shannon Stewart: “Penticton residents are desperate to create positive changes in our beloved city. They are willing to lend their voices, their time and their resources in order to make this happen. If elected it will be my job to engage with our community, facilitating their involvement and in addressing the issues before us.”
Kate Hansen for school board trustee: “(A)fter 39 years of policing, I bring strategic thinking, integrity and community service to the job.”
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton