Let’s get ready for a lot of funerals
Dear Editor:
No government in the world can stop a pandemic, they can try, but they need the citizens to do their job to accomplish this task.
I believe people can slow down the spread of viruses through personal behaviour.
Our Canadian government, at the very beginning of this pandemic, asked us to wash our hands frequently, to keep a certain distance between us and to limit our social activities and close contacts with others as much as possible.
There were no vaccines available and there were no mandates of any sort then. The masking only came later with other restrictions.
Was all of this respected?
Now people want no mandates, no restrictions, no closures of businesses, and I’m all for it, let’s do it and see what happens, let’s get ready for a lot of funerals.
There are a few provinces in Canada that have already started to give back the freedom to their citizens to do whatever they want. I personally think after nearly two years of trying to convince people to follow a few simple guidelines these governments have finally given up.
Should we give up?
We have to realize that changing one’s behaviour is the hardest thing to accomplish at any given time.
This pandemic is here to stay for a long time unless it dies on its own. As for our human behaviour that is not improving, we are providing a multitude of hosts to this virus and it looks like we are not capable of one tiny sacrifice to help the situation we’re in.
So please let’s remove all the inconveniences from our lives, I beg you, and see how many people will die from this and other diseases this year, because of a lack of medical treatments.
To our front-line workers I say you’re tired, then you deserve a break today, don’t do more than you’re supposed to. Why should you?
Let’s see what kind of state our hospitals will be then.
Remember, your freedom ends where mine begins. We all have a responsibility in this.
A little effort can bring a lot of hope.
Alain Lauzon
Penticton
Many countries lifted lockdowns
Dear Editor:
Our prime minister was born privileged, into a life of which most Canadians can only dream. I doubt he has had one day of hardship in his life.
All that being said, it excuses nothing. He is behaving like a petulant child. While other countries around the world, such as the UK, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Switzerland have removed mandates, we sit here with a government that refuses to budge.
That is arrogance personified. It is also worrisome when otherwise rational, logical citizens, who used to rally against government overreach and big corporations are suddenly advocates, demanding removal of rights and freedoms because they want to “feel safe.”
Fear is the most powerful form of coercion on earth, it takes over thought processes, overrides logic, context and entire lives. It has happened time and again throughout history. It isn’t new. It takes but a whisper.
We need to understand that we as humans all have some elements within us that can make us, under trying circumstances, treat people horribly.
That’s why there needs to be structure of law and a system of rights and commitments for the equality of human rights for everyone.
But at the end of the day, I believe its more important to ask: What kind of a person are you? How have you conducted yourself? How have you treated your neighbour, your friends, your family?
Beyond the politics, beyond rivalries, and economics isn’t human connection far more important?
Mary Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Trudeau must follow his father’s footsteps
Dear Editor:
An open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau:
It is the federal government’s responsibility to deal with all the illegal blockades throughout Canada.
Doing nothing is a world-wide embarrassment.
Perhaps it is time for you to follow in your father’s footsteps and implement the War Measures Act. It is time to stand up and take affirmative measures to stop this insurrection and its brutal and devastating consequences. Would you please show some leadership and get on with it post haste.
Dave Grundy, Kelowna
All MPs responsible for protests in Ottawa
Dear Editor:
The original perfectly-legitimate truckers protest convoy was highjacked by malcontents and Trump influencers. It now has Canada bowing to mob rule.
Fragile Canada’s now-lost innocence is facing the consequence of authoritism. We are governed by a minority government and all Canadian MPs are responsible.
What authoritarian system do we want to live under? Trumpism? Putinism?
Let’s hope that in conjunction with this national tragedy we don’t have a reoccurence of a virus that will strike with a vengeance.
Joe Schwarz, Penticton
Ignorance is not bliss, it’s a Canadian curse
Dear Editor:
“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel” and those flag-waving, misguided, hypocritical anarchists fill the bill.
Their senseless, even cruel, civil bad behaviour now embraces economic blockades that are costing the country countless millions. Who pays? We all do of course.
Every CPP recipient, RRSP and TFSA holder pays. The economic losses hit the popularly owned funds’ assets and incomes.
One hopes that hundreds of civil financial lawsuits somehow follow. In the interim it would be a splendid idea for some enterprising individuals in Windsor and Coutts to compile a list of the commerce blockers for future blacklist and contract boycotts.
Realistically, it represents wishful thinking as these boneheads seem not the least interested in working. Ignorance is not bliss, it is a Canadian curse.
Jean Thomas, Okanagan Falls
Thank you to RCMP for act of kindness
Dear Editor:
Earlier Thursday, I was at the local BC-SPCA and noticed a stray cat in a cage that was being attended to. The cat was very malnourished and needing help.
When I asked, the shelter manager told me it was found near the highway and brought in by RCMP highway patrol officers.
It’s heartwarming to think that these officers took the time to pick the animal up and bring it into the BC-SPCA where it will be looked after and get a good forever home.
I think it is so important that we acknowledge such an act of kindness, and thank them for it.
Duane Martin, Penticton
Province does poor job maintaining highways
Dear Editor:
When the so-called BC Liberals privatized highway maintenance, they put all of us in danger every winter.
It is a no-brainer that when you put profits before safety, you get what we have now, dangerous roads. Plowing and sanding packed and icy roads properly leads to safer roads. The way the roads are maintained now, lest to death, injury, and higher insurance costs. For heaven sake, I hope the NDP government puts highway maintenance back under the BCGEU, where it should have stayed and make our highways safe again.
A.J. Seaman, Hedley
Never too late to say thanks
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the management team and the emergency support services volunteers, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those groups and individuals who so generously donated gift cards and gift bags to those folks from the fires of 2021, and to all those folks in the floods in the fall of 2021. These generous donations made it possible to us to help over and above what ESS does.
They did so anonymously and this is the only way that we can say thank you for your generosity.
Kelowna was the host community for all those evacuees and once again we want to say thank you for your support.
Beryl Itani, on behalf of the management team and ESS volunteers, Regional District of Central Okanagan