OPINION COLUMN BY JOHN DORN
On Nov. 4, the District of Summerland will seek approval to borrow up to $50 million with interest to build a new recreational/aquatic centre.
It is estimated to annually add $560 to the average property taxpayer’s bill for an estimated to, of not more, than 30 years. Doing the math, calculates to $16,800. (I would want my name on a plaque for that amount.)
The proposed building would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet. This is another example of what I call “consultant’s creep” or “go big or go home.”
If we are going to the trouble of erecting a new building, might as well make it “full featured.” This may or may not be the best decision. The referendum will not offer a choice for a scaled-back, less-expensive option for unknown reasons.
The existing 47-year-old aquatic centre has reached “end-of-life.” The facility is well used for public swims, exercise classes and the popular Recope program of low impact exercise often for recovery from injury or surgery.
My charming wife reminded me of when we lived in the big city, a 15-minute drive to the closest pool was routine.
Should Summerland not bother with a new pool and expect users to travel to Penticton?
Besides the inconvenience, it would add a lot of carbon to the air.
If the referendum fails, what’s next?
Who gets to vote? I assume every adult resident will be entitled to cast a ballot. If voters will vote in their own self-interest, this is how the referendum will go.
The majority of Summerlanders who own homes, are seniors who are not likely to take advantage of a pool. Many would be on a fixed income. They are likely to vote no.
Younger families with children benefitting from a pool, would see the value and vote yes. The council of the day spent $600,000 on a skatepark with the hope it would attract families with young children.
Renters and those living in care facilities, have no skin in the game since they do not pay property taxes and would cast a yes vote. A typical family of renters with adult children living at home, could possibly enjoy four votes.
Altruistic rich people, who would see the on-going value of the new facility would vote yes.
The class of taxpayers left out, are commercial property landlords, who would get a single vote, despite possibly owning several properties subject to the added tax burden.
It is unclear if the $560 would be subject to the commercial tax multiplier which would double the charge.
Landlords renting housing units would not legally be able to raise rents to cover the added cost.
If an informal poll of my coffee geezer friends (average age 122) is any indication, the no vote will win. I wonder if there would be a lesser amount than $50 million which would be a tipping point to ensure the referendum is successful.
All this being said, it would be sad if Summerland lost its pool.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.