Doctor went above and beyond call of duty
Dear Editor:
Many people go beyond the call of duty and are never recognized for their efforts. Many times they prefer this. However, I would be remiss in my appreciation if I did not mention the service that Dr. James Johnston from the Sage Medical Clinic provided for my wife, Andrinna.
Not feeling very well, she made an appointment to see him. After blood and bone marrow tests, he realized the significance and severity of the situation. Unable to contact Andrina either on the home or work phone, he came to the house and waited until Andrina arrived home. He explained to her the seriousness of the situation.
The next day she was in VGH in Vancouver undergoing chemo treatment for leukemia where she is progressing.
On behalf of Andrina and myself, thank you, Dr. Johnston. You are a man for all seasons and a credit to your contemporaries.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
EDITOR’S NOTE: To send along best wishes, mail: Andrina Calvert, VGH, Jim Pattison Pavilion, 899 W. 12 Ave., Vancouver, B.C., V5Z 1M0. Due to COVID, flowers will not be accepted.
Trudeau must support residential survivors
Dear Editor:
Those weren’t “schools;” they were children’s prisons.
Those weren’t students — What did they learn except that they were considered worthless?
Apparently, they more than “earned their keep,” such as it was — often starvation rations, even vitamin/food deprivation experiment.
The churches’ “Christianity” shown to the children, then and now, and the various federal government — equally cruel political responses are a blot on our country.
Our current federal leader, Justin Trudeau, is so good with the aggrieved look, the anguished voice (that must be where the drama training comes in).
However, his putting off of justice for the survivors is very off-putting.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Penticton Seniors Week another major success
Dear Editor:
The recently-concluded 2021 Penticton Seniors Week was a wonderful success thanks to the flexibility and innovation of so many people to fully respect pandemic health orders.
Thank you to the many presenters who adapted their offerings to appeal to area seniors in a safe and welcoming format. Thank you to all the seniors who joined the activities and had a great time.
Particular thanks to Mayor John Vassilaki and city council for the grant as well as to city staff for their tremendous partnership to put on events and support the overall planning.
A very special thank you to The Herald for their ongoing support for seniors’ activities in the area.
Thank you to everyone who volunteered for and participated in Seniors Week 2021.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of Seniors Week 2020 and it curtailed the options for the 2021 celebrations of and for our seniors. We can’t wait to get back to the fun and in-person festivities for Seniors Week 2022 in June of next year.
In the meantime, we are committed to finding more opportunities to engage area seniors in ways that will enrich their lives and strengthen our community.
Elmie Saaltink
Mignonne Wood
Penticton Seniors’ Community Action Committee
Canada’s climate emergency upon us
Dear Editor:
I’m a retired homeowner living in Penticton.
Canada’s proposed Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, introduced as Bill C-12, might never get passed into law if MPs and the Senate run out of time for the final votes on it before summer recess.
But the climate can’t wait! MPs and Senators should keep working until they turn the bill into law.
We have no time to waste. Canada has missed every greenhouse gas target it has set. Bill C-12 is an important tool to ensure we can hold current and future governments to account and put an end to empty promises on climate action.
The climate emergency is upon us, but so are the solutions if we act with boldness, ambition and urgency.
This time, it’s up to our MPs and senators to demonstrate their climate ambition with tangible action. Stay on the Hill until your work is done and the bill is passed.
Lynn Walford
Penticton
Travel group needs to repair its image
Dear Editor:
Travel Penticton hired a consultant to pitch city officials for total control of hotel tax revenue. This is not chump change: Close to a million dollars including the annual subsidy of $300,000 from the City. (Herald, June 16).
The pitch to council was that required extensive provincial reporting would ensure financial accountability.
When financial oversight is local we have control: Allocated to the Province…well good luck!
We need to consider Travel Penticton’s past history and their uncooperative past when taken to task over fancy parties at out-of-town resorts. Their spokesperson gave the impression that the party was a reward and a bribe guaranteeing board attendance. Travel Penticton needs to repair its image if they wish taxpayers on their side.
There are several other avenues to be looked at first.
The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will soon have a hotel with a flyover which should increase convention business substantially.
The presenter thinks we need to establish a Convention Bureau under the purview of Travel Penticton to focus on bringing tourists and events to Penticton.
Would it be better to put this out to tender where requirements can be met; expectations demanded and results examined with annual reviews rather than rely on Travel Penticton with its unknown track record? This complex is a multi-million dollar investment of taxpayer dollars.
A tax is a tax is a tax. Taxes come about for the common good. So responsibility must also be for the common good. To allow Travel Penticton control over the convention centre would be a foolish leap into the unknown.
Would it be better to withdraw the $300,000 taxpayer funds and let the hotels fund their own board and make their own mistakes. Hoteliers raise significant sums to direct tourism to Penticton.
A way should be found to bring other tourism businesses into the hotel tax to encourage tourism: The wine industry would be a natural fit. That and other tourism related businesses could easily make up for the loss of Penticton’s contribution of $300,000 tax dollars.
With this pitch before council, it is time residents and unaffected businesses got out of subsidizing the above groups who should be contributing more towards their goals.
If the City decides to go with this pitch to bypass the city for total control of funds the convention centre should be kept out of it and taxpayers relieved of sponsoring tourism through this unresponsive board.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Religions should no longer get tax breaks
Dear Editor:
Wouldn’t it be appropriate if Canadian politicians and all levels of government decided to rescind all financial favours to all religions?
The religions would all pay their taxes in full. All property taxes should be paid, just like businesses do. No exemptions.
The world’s religions all pretend to be kind, friendly, generous and accountable, but they are often not. Some can be brain-washing organizations, only believing in ridiculous, absurd beliefs and fallacies.
Gary E. Stevenson
Penticton
What exactly is a one-dose summer?
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau says we can have a one-dose summer, whatever that means. The political desire to quell discontent over delayed vaccinations and continued shutdowns shouldn’t lead to premature victory celebrations.
We know that a first dose of vaccine will bolster one’s resistance to COVID, but that maximum protection won’t be achieved until after a second dose. So, a first-dose summer means about the same as last summer. With only 10% of Canadians fully vaccinated, it sounds like politics over science.
In April, Pfizer announced an agreement with the government to supply up to 185 million additional COVID shots through 2024. It’s likely we’ll be dancing with COVID and its offshoots for some time to come. It’s too early for anyone to be taking victory laps.
Why haven’t any politicians or bureaucrats been fired over their poor performance on COVID? We’ve experienced flip-flops on safety precautions and vaccines, inadequate testing, irresponsible spending, slow and ineffective border closures, delayed response to initial pandemic warnings, slavish reliance on the World Health Organization, late vaccine availability and partnering with China as the preferred vaccine solution.
Health authorities decided on a 16-week interval between vaccine doses, versus the maker’s recommended four weeks, to compensate for vaccine shortages. They claimed that extended dose intervals were actually better. With concerns over the more contagious variants, and more vaccine availability, they’re now pushing second doses as fast as possible with no more talk about the purported benefits of extended intervals.
Eleventh-hour extensions of shelf life and vaccine mixing and matching seem like desperation measures as well. The politics surrounding this look more definite than the science.
Accountability in government is diffuse and hard to pin down. Why was the aborted Chinese vaccine solution chosen when every other country went with proven suppliers? Who’s responsible for that terrible decision?
It’s hard to fire people in government for poor job performance.
But, consequences are swift and certain when there’s a whiff of sexual impropriety or racist and misogynistic behaviour; unless one enjoys the immunities of Justin Trudeau.
Success on COVID should be measured by the restoration of full parliamentary operations, which were shut down 15 months ago. MPs should be given two vaccine doses, along with injections of reality and responsibility, and sent back to work immediately.
Hopefully, they can establish some level of accountability in a government whose main preoccupation is buying the next election.
John Thompson
Kaleden