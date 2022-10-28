Professional sports and music have a long history. Years before the NBA reinvented itself by using hip hop and rock music during timeouts (in professional basketball there are many... too many), hockey arenas had an organist on the payroll (who could forget the Wayne & Shuster sketch “The Unholy Goalie”) and baseball stadiums serenaded everyone with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during seventh inning stretches.
The highlight of Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” album remains Phil Rizzuto’s play-by-play on “Paradise By The Dashboard Light.” The original “Rocky” wouldn’t have been “Rocky” without “Gonna Fly Now.”
The big debate this week in the NHL is whether hockey – self-described as the ultimate team sport (I vote for soccer) – should allow its individual players to choose their own goal song.
Sam Gagner’s choice of “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers brings the fans to their feet whenever he scores a goal in Winnipeg.
Jeff Skinner in Buffalo uses “I Want To Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.
The Canucks were one of the first teams to use personalized goal songs, but later dropped the idea. San Jose and Washington are among the teams that recently made the switch.
I like it.
Professional sports are all about entertainment. They are multi-million dollar businesses.
You have six players at this end of the rink and six players at the other. Whatever set of six spends more time in the other end wins a game.
When you pay big dollars to attend a professional sporting event, there’s no guarantee the home team will win, but owners can try their best to make sure everyone goes home entertained.
Who’s better to choose which song should be played than the players themselves?
At the turn of the millenium, Major League Baseball all-star Rafael Palmeiro, who was also a pitchman for Viagra, was incensed when a wise-guy organist in Chicago played “Pop Goes the Weasel” when he came up to bat. They didn’t clear it was Palmeiro. He was furious.
You gotta admit, that’s pretty funny. Most of the fans likely didn’t get the joke.
The same organist enjoyed punning player names and numbers. Anyone with the jersey No. 16 was welcomed to the batter’s box with “You’re Sixteen” by the Sherman Brothers.
Tim Salmon was also greeted with a few bars of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.”
Then there was the DJ in Detroit who enjoyed playing “I Will Always Love You” whenever there was a fight.
If art imitates real life, Charlie Sheen in “Major League” walked from the bullpen to “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. It was a plot device in the movie’s narrative.
Hockey, meanwhile, is slow to adjust. Some North American arenas are still playing “Rock and Roll Part II” by Gary Glitter which should have been pulled years ago.
My suggestion to hockey, drop the “Hey” song and replace it with Whitney. But get it cleared in advance from the players. There’s no need to involve the NHL Players’ Association.
It’s only rock ‘n’ roll but I like it.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca