Simple solution to curbing carbon
Dear Editor:
There have been a lot of letters and articles in the Courier on the subject of how the City of Kelowna should address carbon reduction and do it’s share to mitigate the effects of rising summer temperatures.
One solution seems quite obvious; force the utility companies and infill housing developers to run electrical service lines underground in our older neighbourhoods. This has already happened in some of our inner city areas to great effect, and should be accelerated with more urgency elsewhere.
This will allow residents to grow trees to maturity. Right now, as soon as the trees reach a useful height, they are hacked back by the utility companies to avoid overhead cables, much to the detriment of our urban landscape.
When properly selected, deciduous trees capture significant amounts of CO2, they release fresh oxygen into the air and provide much needed shade in the summer, reducing demand for air conditioning power. And when the leaves fall in the winter, sunlight is allowed through to provide passive solar heat gain.
Announcing such a program would make a clear statement that Kelowna is serious about climate change.
Roger W. Hume,
Kelowna
Penticton needs improved decisions
Dear Editor:
The problem with decision making at the city of Penticton is that both city staff and elected members of council (with few exceptions) do not pay attention to the views of the general public, and, based on past results, have little or no common sense.
This is in spite of having an expensive engagement program that was implemented by council after the Skaha Lake park fiasco several years ago.
The goal of this program was to obtain better decision making by council and, therefore, better allocation of available funds and resources.
This, obviously, has not occurred.
The current bike lane disaster is the most recent example of this. After spending untold amounts of taxpayer money to tear up Martin St., which had recently been upgraded, one council member is now proposing to move that portion of the bike lane to another location that is less invasive. At what cost?
The unsuitability of this route was well pointed out prior to the approval of the route selected.
The list of poor decision making by the city administration is long, and seemingly endless.
I have written of these in the past, and space or time does not allow a repeat.
Also doing so would be akin to flogging a dead horse, as nothing changes. The saying that you can't beat city hall is very true, as all the information regarding the cost to the taxpayer of many of these fiascos is never revealed, after the fact.
It would seem that electing a new council every four years is akin to changing the deck chairs on the Titanic, as the end result appears to be the same
Claude Bergman,
Penticton
The nuclear bomb remains top of mind
Dear Editor:
Sometimes in August, when you get a snoot full of wood smoke, see a red-orange sun go down and a red-orange moon come up, you get an existential dread shiver.
You may get an ominous premonition of a future from which there seems to be no escape.
You get to thinking: By subsidizing the tar sands and pipelines instead of phasing them out, aren’t we committing the biggest crime in the history of the world, not only against humanity, but against all our non-human relations as well?
“They put corporate profits ahead of life itself” is not a becoming epitaph.
And then you begin to reflect on other red skies in August: Aug 6 and Aug 8, 1945, another horrendous crime.
Such a huge crime requires a huge cover-up. So we get the tale that poor president Truman had to drop the bombs to “end the war and save thousands of lives” and the Nazis were working on a nuclear weapon.
They knew the bombs were unnecessary to defeat Japan.
They knew the Japanese wanted to surrender. Almost all the top generals and scientists were against dropping the bombs.
Hitler had abandoned his bomb research and the apocalyptic
The Trinity bomb test actually occurred after the defeat of Hitler.
Significantly, the Soviet Union had entered the war against Japan, exactly as it said it would on Aug. 8.
The war crime bomb test on the living population of Nagasaki was moved up from Aug. 11 to Aug. 8, before the deadly dust had settled from the first bomb, because it was thought the Japanese might surrender before there was a chance to test the new scientific triumph: an implosion triggered weapon of mass destruction.
The only reason those bombs were dropped on Japan was to do what the Allies said Hitler was going to do: dominate the world, but with the threat this time of using weapons that could destroy the world.
This psychosis kicked off a string of others: the cold war, the military industrial complex, the nuclear arms race, NATO, endless wars all in the name of peace, freedom and democracy.
But if these truths are revealed, it undermines a whole lot of myths of American and Canadian benevolence and exceptionalism.
This idea that the United States, with its NATO military arm is different from other countries, that The U.S. and Canada want to spread freedom and democracy, that we’re benevolent and generous. Well, you start this whole era by dropping the atomic bombs, again, two bombs against a defeated country.
All that money and those lives squandered on all those weapons and wars could have been used for the good of all.
Mark Haley,
Kelowna
Old practice of store credit gets a cheers
Dear Editor:
I recently had a most pleasant experience! While on my bike, I stopped in at Precision Sharp [in Kelowna] to have three pairs of scissors sharpened. Didn’t have to wait long.
I wanted to pay cash but didn’t have enough money with me. When they were done, I wanted to leave the scissors while I went home to get more cash, but the man insisted that I take the scissors anyway and come back “whenever.”
I returned with the cash 45 minutes later. Where do you find people like that in today’s world?
Incredible! If that isn’t awesome “customer service” I don’t know what is.
Judy Baker,
Kelowna
Penticton should avoid plan to fail
Dear Editor:
Planning makes us decide clearly and concretely what we need to do to have the effect on society that we want
Planning helps us make sure that we all understand our goal and what we need to do to reach it by involving everyone in the planning process.?
Not long ago, some ideas regarding bike lanes were discussed at Penticton council level. The suggested ideas were sent to staff to come up with recommendations, which they did.
At present, council is contemplating a do-over scenario of some things on bike lanes.
Evidently council hasn’t heard the old adage, “If you fail to plan; you plan to fail.”
Initially, the recommendations came down from staff. The process was started and completed.
Substantial amounts were spent to bring the Martin Street bike lane to fruition. Hooray, for council as it patted itself on the back for the section completion on Martin.
As of late, there was a motion made to revisit Martin Street bike lane to make it more appealing and pleasing to taxpayers.
Evidently, those issues that should have been considered during planning: clear goal identification; recognition of the effect on society that was required; the need for understanding and recognizing the needs of society that needed to be reached and to involve everyone in the planning process were either over-looked or ignored.
The big question here is that taxpayers will be paying for a council oversight or faux pas, if you will. Since when did the city adopt a policy of “penny wise and pound foolish?”
It would appear that “the downtown pundits” have what might be termed an abridged dictionary where words such as forethought have been left out.
For the sake of clarity, it seems that words such as farsightedness, foresight and forward planning all encompassed by the word forethought play a role in the whole scope of bike lane development.
To better understand the impact of forethought, instead of acting impulsively, using forethought means making a strategy or considering different outcomes before taking action.
When will they learn … if ever!
Ron Barillaro,
Penticton