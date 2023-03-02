Encore bottle drive for Ukraine, Saturday
Dear Editor:
We have a bottle drive every Saturday at the IGA parking lots in both Penticton and Summerland and thanks to Colin Powell who owns both stores.
This past Saturday at the Penticton IGA we collected returnables and cash donations for a family of five that were forced from their home in the Ukraine.
They left behind their family, their jobs and everything else they owned except what they could carry on a plane to Canada. Remember this is by no fault of their own.
The bottle drive was successful, but I understand some people could not find us and others stayed home because of the weather.
We are going to rectify this by donating the monies to the family again this Saturday, March 4.
Please come by anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. We are located in the parking lot off Nelson Street.
To everyone that has donated or will come by on Saturday, thank you! We think you are the most wonderful people. Thanks!
Pat Wand
Penticton
Council needs to be more forthcoming
Dear Editor:
Re: “Special Council Meeting kicks off budget engagement. Council Open House planned. Four committees to start” (Shape Your City)
Surely, this is a joke. City staff have had an extra four months to produce a budget this year. Taxpayers should be allowed to view the budget prior to the meeting.
Possibly, my brains are getting old and are no longer able to comprehend the meaning of the word, common sense.
Where does council stand on increasing the electrical dividend, are you in agreement with increasing the dividend? Make a change for the betterment of the City, spend some time and educate the taxpayers of your reasoning for your decision.
Penticton Herald, provide space for each council member to step up to the plate and explain their decision whether or not they support the budget as presented.
I hope that council will come out of hiding from their supporters, and prove that the taxpayers are receiving the best bang for their vote when they elected the current council.
Council, please provide a simplified version of the budget plan to the taxpayers, the average citizen is not an accountant nor a budget expert. Please provide a listing of budget provisions that the taxpayers could decide if they want to pay or delete the extra property taxes for these budget classifications.
Please explain to the taxpayers, how these massive property assessment increases over the last few years, affect their property taxes payable to the City.
Would it be possible to use a three-year forward average of the property assessed values to calculate property taxes payable? Council, you should be attempting to help, rather than abuse, your supporters.
How many councillors have written articles on how some of their supporters can defer their property taxes until they die or sell their properties? I believe the City website goes into the details and explains how to defer your property taxes. Please make sure that your eligible supporters are educated on the deferral option.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Supplying fuel to the fire is an insane idea
Dear Editor:
I'm quite sure all people know how the West was won as the story continues to unfold. It has been said there are two sides to a story.
Even a circle is included as it has an inside and an outside. The war started in the Ukraine by Russia should never have happened, but supplying fuel to the fire along with talk of isolating Russia is an insane idea... in my opinion which, of course, counts for nothing.
War is a man-made hell, where earthquakes and nature’s long list of potential fear is not.
The West brainwashes the people into believing we are squeaky clean. Sadly the news of the day along with history proves otherwise. Being surrounded by weapons of war is enough for the battle cry “Don’t fence me in!”
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Measuring water comes with a price
Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on the District of Summerland’s latest run at the “domestic second service” that approximately 240 households use to irrigate their gardens, fruit trees, etc.
The crux of this issue is that the over-looked these irrigation services when the meter program began. In 2010 it was promised that all services would be provided with meters at no cost.
That didn’t happen.
The solution from the DOS came in 2014 when we received a letter in August informing us that we had 6 weeks to decide whether we wanted our irrigation cut off or pay $1500 for a meter. Many property owners protested the ill-formed proposal and that idea fell through.
Again, in 2019 and 2020, similar letters were sent out only this time the proposed cost for the meter was now $2300 and up to $4100 respectively. This was contested by the property owners once more and the plan was set aside.
We, and the many property owners affected by this, have never objected to having our irrigation water metered. We have objected to having to pay for the meter.
Dawn Richards, Summerland
Dawn Richards
Summerland
What freedoms did the truckers want?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Report raises doubts about legal system,” by Nancy Buan (Herald letters, Feb. 23).
On reading a recent submission expressing an opinion on the trucker’s convoy Emergency Measures report by Nancy Buan, tends to make me wonder as to whether she is presenting an opinion on the report or presenting a lesson in semantics. It is somewhat difficult to tell which.
As we all know, in a democracy, each of us is entitled to an opinion. If our opinions are presented in a straightforward manner, we are likely to attract followers. If not, we might well attract dissenters. Either way is OK.
Wording is important in our writing. However, using flowery language to emphasize a point does not make the point any more emphatic. In fact, more often than not, it detracts from most narratives.
The use of the word “pusillanimous” is a case in point. My guess is, that without looking this word up (I didn’t), possibly 2-3% of the readers might understand what she is saying. It gives credence to the old saying “a rose by any other name would sound as sweet.”
Buan mentions significant sympathy for truckers as though there might be an over-the-top outpouring of sympathy for them. She has stated nothing about “the freedoms” that truckers alluded to, although not one of them stated in concrete terms as to what freedom they were after.
It seems that there are some freedoms not spelled out that these individuals weren’t satisfied with the guaranteed freedoms of: the press; speech; vote; religion; non-interruptive protest gatherings and the non-specified freedom of movement. If there are any other freedoms that are guaranteed, I am not aware of them.
Her assumption that most Canadians might tend to feel that there is corruption and dishonesty in our government and legal system seems more like an opinion than fact based as the citizens of Canada have exercised their right to vote their opinion, right or wrong.
As I stated earlier, each of us is entitled to an opinion. It’s a foregone conclusion that not everybody is going to be on board with what we say. In this case, there has been no overall hue and cry to side with any references to Buan’s opinion as to corruption, dishonesty, in our legal or judicial systems, only opinions.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Private schools shouldn’t get funding
Dear Editor:
It is time for the B.C. government to stop funding private schools in our province.
Long-time Premier W.A.C. Bennett once said, “Public money for public schools and private money for private schools.”
But in the 1970s his son, Premier Bill Bennett, along with Education Minister Patrick McGeer, started funding for private schools by creating the Independent Schools Act. The name of the act was a farce because as soon as private schools accepted public funding they were no longer independent.
Bennett’s government also introduced a very severe restraint program for public schools and fired school districts that didn’t submit restraint budgets.
I was chairperson of the Greater Victoria School Board at the time. My board and I were totally opposed to the Independent Schools Act, as were all districts in B.C.
Two boards were fired and replaced with a government administrator because they refused to submit restraint budgets. Greater Victoria escaped firing by submitting two budgets — one a needs budget, the other a restraint budget.
Now, just as the government funds public health-care, social services and income supports, it makes sense to show more support for public education and discontinue funding the more than $600 million it gives to the private schools.
Carol Pickup
Esquimalt