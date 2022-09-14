The path to 2022 election in Penticton
Dear Editor:
With about one month to go, election fever is beginning to build. The last of the candidates jumped on to the political bandwagon last Friday.
As per usual, there is a cadre of incumbents and a new crop of wannabes. Nothing new here.
The good old democratic way.
Turnout seems to paramount in municipal elections. Many times in the past we have seen relatively low turn outs for voting. Election BC estimates that voting percentages for 2022 across B.C. will be between 52% and 54%. In the 2018 election here in Penticton it was 53.2%.
Voting predictions and statistics are one thing, reality is another. At a little better than 53% last time, indicates that we were satisfied to let approximately half our population to decide our political path.
Think about this. It seems pretty pathetic to allow half of the population to decide what direction the city goes in.
Time and time again we hear the story of human sacrifice made to guarantee a free and democratic right to vote. Yet many of us seem to “sit on our hands” and, by not voting, give the okay to those who do actually make the conscientious effort to vote. How sad!
Voting doesn’t cost you anything. There is a little investigative work to do in checking out prospective candidates to see which ones might meet your particular needs. That’s it; except for voting when the time comes.
This election has five individuals vying for the mayor’s chair. We have 17 individuals vying for council seats. It is refreshing to see this cadre of individuals. There are some new faces; some younger individuals and, of course, incumbents. Signs are out and some candidates are making presentations.
That being said, there is a caveat this time around with the number of candidates running. That caveat is the importance of voter turnout. Because there are so many running, it is very important to have a good voter turnout to avoid the possibility of vote splitting.
Voter turnout cannot be over emphasized. It is a privilege that we have; it is necessary to provide governance and it is our responsibility to exercise this right.
The only requirement is for us to vet those who would run for office, to get to know who they are and then make an informed decision by voting.
See you at the polls.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Hopefully Trumpism hasn’t seeped his style
Dear Editor:
Re: “Valley Tories thrilled with Poilievre win,” (Herald, Sept. 13).
We wish the new Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilevere well in his quest to become a great Canadian prime minister.
Hopefully the appearance of Trumpism hasn’t seeped into his style.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Conservatives will always be party of Stephen Harper
Dear Editor:
So Pierre Poilievre has been anointed leader of the Conservatives. No big surprise. What is a surprise is the number of people who think he represents the labour force of this country. The facts say otherwise.
In his acceptance speech, he states that people who work hard will be rewarded. What does that mean? Does that really indicate the destruction of our social safety nets for the less-fortunate. Conservatives have a history of doing this.
Does a leopard change it’s spots? Remember, as Stephen Harper’s attack dog and Minister of Employment and Social Development, he did everything in his power to bust workers’ unions and implemented the four-and-four rule for immigrants (a national disgrace). Yet he claims workers’ support — nonsense.
Poilievre also announced “no new taxes.” What does this mean? When Justin Trudeau was elected he announced a new tax bracket for earnings more than $200,000 — from 29% to 33%. Trudeau has now introduced a luxury tax on the wealthy.
What is Poilievre’s intention?
Remember, it was the Conservatives who introduced a Parliamentary motion for no tax increases and it was Scheer’s plan to reduce employers’ share of CPP contributions. Trudeau has improved the CPP by increasing contributions to CPP.
Harper reduced the Corporate tax from 22% to 15% — benefiting wealthy shareholders. He also reduced the GST from 7% to 5%. Again, benefiting those with more disposable income.
Harper’s tax breaks for the wealthy cost the federal government $45 billion each and every year. How did Harper attempt to offset this revenue reduction? By slashing social programs and veterans’ support.
No, I don’t believe the Poilievre, who was a staunch supporter of the foregoing advantages for the wealthy has the ability to change.
Nor do I believe that the Conservative party now intends inclusivity and compassion.
This is not the Progressive Conservatives of John Diefenbaker — this is, and always will be, the party of Stephen Harper.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Industry provides high-paying jobs
Dear Editor:
Some candidates are running for city council that will likely be strong advocates for the Downtown Penticton Association.
Remember: The newly-elected council automatically selects two council members to resolve problems and represent the interests of the DPA and the Industrial Park.
The Industrial Park supplies many of the high paying permanent jobs in Penticton necessary to the lifestyle and well-being of local resident’s. The DPA supplies many entry-level jobs.
The importance of these two areas to local residents cannot be understated. That is why specific councillors represent their interests. Electing more as regular council members skews council. Jobs are important but residential taxpayers always seem to get the short end of the stick.
Recently we had an open house showing us the plans for the Northern Gateway. As I live in the downtown residential area I had several questions and ideas on what businesses I think should be encouraged to come to the Northern Gateway only to be told by a city staff member, “No we can’t do that… we mustn’t do anything to negatively affect the downtown businesses.”
What I hear from this is that the DPA has way too much representation at City Hall.
The DPA has a high success rate with the popular Saturday markets. Does that mean the residential downtown area has to be penalized to keep them happy?
I see under the current plan an eclectic mix where you can go for coffee in a colourful, fun-type atmosphere and where well-off people can shop in exclusive stores or use their bikes to go grocery shopping at the other end of town. There are several highrise development projects in that area.
There is already too much representation for the DPA on council without electing additional councillors to act as their mouthpiece to an obviously brainwashed city staff.
Pentictonites need to question whose interests City Hall staff serve: Do they serve the locals who want new opportunities for shopping in the Northern Gateway or are City staff there to serve the interests of local organized lobby groups?
I was in business for many years. One fact I know: If you can’t make it without constant government interference you don’t deserve to be there.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Pentictonites getting ripped off at pumps
Dear Editor:
It’s time for Penticton residents, local news reporters and our elected officials to come together and vehemently protest the huge gap of almost 25 cents a litre between gas prices in Penticton versus those being offered in Kelowna and the North Okanagan.
The harsh sting of inflation is hurting all of us.
But why are South Okanagan residents being forced to pay so much more for gasoline? As of Sept. 13, the lowest price for a litre of regular gas in Penticton is $1.77.9. In Kelowna it's $1.63.9, and in Vernon it’s $154.9!
Shame on all of you responsible for allowing this to occur in a town full of seniors and lower income residents.
Carol Albano
Penticton