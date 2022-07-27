Putin is continuing Russian Imperialism
Dear Editor:
A recent letter calling for negotiations between Russia's invading armies and a peaceful Ukraine is ridiculous and uninformed.
Russia breaks international laws and treaties. The latest examples are: Putin’s statement, “Ukraine does not exist,” and Russia’s shelling the seaport, Odessa, despite the just-signed treaty allowing the export of Ukrainian grain to starving populations.
Putin is continuing Russian imperialism and Ukraine is fighting for its existence. Ukraine has survived the Holodomor (a genocide by an artificial famine) inflicted by the previous communist regime and is now fighting an invader accused of war crimes and genocide.
Taras Makar
Penticton
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it
Dear Editor:
It was very disappointing to read the “Time for the Ukraine to negotiate with Russia” (Herald, July 22).
If Russia was attacking Canada would the letter writer be giving the same advice? Ukraine is fighting for their very existence and he is grumbling about war profiteering. Shouldn’t our government address the price gouging, rather than abandoning the Ukrainians?
Appeasing Russia through negotiations will just encourage further Russian adventurism. Remember how effective appeasement was with the Nazis. It did not lead to “peace in our time.”
“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” and Winston Churchill knew what he was talking about.
Steen Petersen
Nanaimo
Putin, like Pope Francis should offer an apology
Dear Editor:
Russia’s Putin could do well to follow the example of Pope Francis’ penitential pilgrimage to Indigenous Canada and Putin apologize and seek forgiveness and reconciliation from the Ukraine people for his slaughter of the Ukraine innocents.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Health-care workers in B.C. deserve our highest praise
Dear Editor:
We recently used the ambulance service, and one of us is now an inpatient in Victoria. I worked for more than 30 years in a regional referral hospital, so I know what the workload used to be.
I am astonished that hospital staff are able to retain their composure and kindness given the overwhelming workload that they now experience.
At least in my day we had peaks and valleys of workload and were given time to relax and breathe; not any more.
My thanks and my best wishes to health-care workers everywhere in B.C. in these troubled times.
Clifford Dezell
Victoria
No desire to engage in personal attacks
Dear Editor:
While I may not agree with others’ opinions, I do respect the right of individuals to hold an opinion and to express that opinion. I therefore will continue to present facts, but I have no desire to engage in personal attacks.
The majority of professional people who read about or listen to Jordan Peterson realize that he has gotten his reputation by stating the obvious. No more, no less. Google: “What do people think of Jordan Peterson?” Read his professional peers’ comments. As Peterson himself stated, “I am an academic persona non grata.”
Peterson has been suspended from Twitter for fat-shaming a lady and refusing to apologize. This is completely in character. Carry out some critical analysis of his comments and views. Read his 12 rules that are just common sense and ridiculous.
Pierre Poilievre is a Stephen Harper protégé, but I understand the current anxiety of Canadians who are concerned about global inflation and the cost of living, but to continuously blame the Liberals for global inflation is not justifiable. And investors’ reluctance to invest in fossil fuels is global — not just a Canadian Liberal problem.
If you support Pierre Poilievre, then at least admit that you prefer: a balanced budget over social safety nets; freedom from mandatory mask wearing — no matter the danger to others; freedom to protest — no matter the disruption of peoples lives and traffic movement; freedom from mandatory vaccinations — no matter the health risks to others; freedom for unqualified (cannot meet Canadian standards) immigrants to practice their professions; freedom for oil companies to drill without meeting environmental standards; and the list goes on.
If you support the foregoing — that is your choice and I respect your right to have that preference; however, I do not support your choice.
As a Humanist, that is my right, and I defend that right.
I cannot imagine the attack-dog antics of Pierre Poilievre as the Canadian prime minister, and certainly not on the world stage.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
When you worry, you make it double
Dear Editor:
Most people, especially those on fixed incomes, have every right to be incensed about the unprecedented high cost of groceries and gasoline.
Recently my wife and I went grocery shopping and then filled up the gas tank of our 1998 Buick.
On the way home I listened to myself moaning and groaning about the rapidly rising prices for almost everything. Little by little I came to the realization I shouldn’t let things I have no control over ruin my day. I decided to look on the bright side and figuratively put on rose-coloured glasses.
Immediately I realized the groceries and gas were an investment, not an expense.
The groceries in the trunk and the gas in the tank had doubled the value of our car. You can call me a cockeyed optimist but my frown instantly turned upside down.
That’s when I recalled those insightful words in the 1988 hit song, “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” by Bobby McFerrin namely, “In every life we have some trouble but when you worry you make it double.”
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Pamphlet an attack on Canada’s history
Dear Editor:
As a Canadian citizen I am absolutely appalled to learn that The Hon. Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion found it appropriate to spend $268,400 taxpayer dollars to develop and distribute the document titled “Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools.” This document labels the Conservative Party as “racist” and directly attacks the Canadian Ensign, to list only a few.
It is true that the Canadian Ensign bears the crosses of Saint George, Saint Patrick and Saint Andrew. Yes, it bears the crests of France, Scotland, Ireland and England — all Christian countries reflective of Canada’s founding as far back as the early 1600’s.
Members of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Army fought with distinction and died under the Canadian Ensign in both World Wars and the Korean War.
I and my classmates sang God Save The Queen and Oh Canada while the Canadian Ensign was raised.
Mr. Hussen owes Canadian veterans who are buried overseas and who fought and died for his freedom an apology.
Bill Shumborski
Kelowna
Many reasons to stop feeding the ducks
Dear Editor:
When I was a kid, I remember seeing signs in Beacon Hill Park telling people why it was a bad idea to feed the wildlife (especially the ducks). This led me to not feed the ducks anymore.
I know a reason why feeding the ducks is a bad idea, a reason not listed on the sign: feeding endangers the ducklings.
When mother ducks see birdseed, they often get distracted by the food and leave their ducklings alone in the water (the ducklings seem to mostly prefer bugs). This leaves the ducklings unprotected.
Also, the birdseed seems to attract crows and seagulls, which both prey on ducklings. I recently saw a family of ducklings eating seeds dangerously close to a group of crows and a seagull.
I also saw another mother who only had one little duckling left (she had around 10 earlier in the week).
Something to think about the next time you want to feed the ducks.
Emma Dingman
Victoria