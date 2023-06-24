One year ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade, the verdict that permitted legal abortions in the U.S. for 49 years.
Canada abolished abortion as a criminal offence, for different legal reasons, in 1988.
Ever since those two decisions, conservative groups in both countries have tried to restore prohibition of abortion.
In the U.S., they seem to be succeeding. In Canada, they’re still trying.
The latest effort was a private member’s bill, C-311, the Violence against Pregnant Women Act. On the surface, C-311 was innocuous enough. Except that it was introduced by Cathay Wagantall, who has a history of trying to drag abortion back into the Conservative Party’s platform.
The phrase, causing “physical or emotional harm” to a pregnant woman, could easily be interpreted to make abortion a criminal act, again.
Bill C-311 was defeated on second reading. I’m glad. Because any debate about abortion always raises the question: when does a human being become human?
I claim to be a human being. I’ve been around for 85 years. I weigh about 73 kg, 160 pounds. I consider myself reasonably rational, intelligent, and capable.
But let’s run the time machine in reverse.
I am no longer who I used to be. Only one of my five senses remains unimpaired. My eyes use artificial lenses. I wear hearing aids. I lost my sense of smell decades ago, and with it, much of my taste. Only touch remains, pardon the pun, untouched.
Still, there’s much more of the original “me” than some of my friends, who have artificial hips, knees, ankles, shoulders, teeth… One friend breathes with someone else’s lungs.
Ray Kurzweil, the futurist who predicted today’s “artificial intelligence,” mused in an essay about when a person has more replacement organs than original ones; are they still the same person?
Remember the Six Million Dollar Man? Most of his body organs had been replaced by more efficient machinery.
Eighty years ago I still had my original eyes, tonsils, and appendix. But I would have weighed only 73 pounds, instead of 73 kg. And my brain was only beginning to develop the pre-frontal cortex that makes me a rational being.
A lot of what makes me “me” wasn’t there yet.
Did I still qualify as a human being? Most people would say yes, even though I could not have written this column back then.
Back up a bit farther. I’m just born. All I have in common with the five-year-old me and the 85-year-old me is my bodily organs. I breathe; I cry; I need sustenance. And I could die, so I must be alive.
Back up a little farther. I live in my mother’s womb. I may have most of the organs that will eventually make up my human body. But I have no weight; I’m gravity-free. I don’t breathe. I don’t cry. I can’t do anything on my own.
Back up a fraction farther still. I am a single cell. An exceptionally vigorous sperm has just penetrated an ovum from my mother. That fertilized cell tries to implant itself in her uterus, so that it can develop into what will eventually be a human being.
Although many fertilized ova do not. And die.
If miscarriage is a crime, my late friend Carolynn would have faced 17 murder charges.
As a single cell, I don’t need food. I don’t have any organs. I can’t think or speak.
Am I human yet?
Now back up just one more second. That sperm, which is not itself a potential human, has not yet penetrated that egg, which is not a potential human either. So I don’t have human DNA yet. I cannot even be a potential human being. Yet.
It does not make sense to me to believe that a pre-existing immortal soul somehow became resident in me at the instant one sperm got lucky.
I fully agree that killing another human is murder. But at what point does a human become a human?
I don’t know. I also don’t know how anyone other than the pregnant woman herself could make such an assessment.
From a surgical point of view, I don’t understand why removing a fetus – which is, for the time being, an organ of the woman’s body – should be more heinous than removing her appendix.
Obviously, an appendix can never become an individual human, but a fetus can.
But when does that cluster of cells become human?
If I don’t know that, I have no business telling a pregnant woman when it does.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca