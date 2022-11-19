Never give out credit card info
Dear Editor:
Once and for all, is it right or wrong to give your credit card password numbers, etc. before any service is performed, even by a reputable company? Personally, I choose not to. I have been burned once and one time is enough.
What do you readers think?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Stupid is as stupid does
Dear Editor:
BC United? Kevin Falcon’s connotation for B.C (Courier, Nov. 16)?
If my memory serves me well, he labeled British Columbians stupid (his word, not mine) for voting out that so-called harmonized sales tax from our province.
Remember Falcon’s cronies in his party had denied planning to introduce HST during the campaign in a provincial election more than 10 years ago.
You might remember the uproar we the disharmonized voters experienced, thus prompting Bill Vander Zalm to lead us to oust that rightists’ ploy to overtax us. Falcon was really stupid for calling us stupid.
B.C. United? How unifying!
Wayne Sinclair
Summerland
So much for crypto currency
Dear Editor:
While campaigning, Pierre Poilievre promoted Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.
He held an undisclosed amount of investments (tokens). Of course, the more people that invest the more valuable the stocks become…thus his recommendation.
FTX, the largest crypto currency in the world, has now collapsed and their crypto currency is practically worthless. Bitcoin has lost more than 65% of its value.
I wonder how many people have lost their retirement funds by heeding the recommendations of Pierre Poilievre to invest in an unsecured token and an extremely risky investment and abandon their Canadian dollar investments.
Poilievre has also indicated his desire to replace the governor of the Bank of Canada — for not reacting with interest rates sooner. The biggest impacts on inflation are food and petroleum costs and interest hikes do nothing to impact these commodities. Even the Bank of Canada does not include these two in the Consumer Price Interest (CPI) when calculating interest rates to be implemented.
In many ways, as well as finance, Poilievre has indicated his lack of acumen, and his support is just not understandable — other than his supporters’ open animosity for Justin Trudeau, whose policies have done much to improve the lives of many Canadians — to the chagrin of the more financially well-to-do.
Canadian inflation is ranked 12th highest in the G20 nations — the United States is ranked 10th, so globally we are doing well. Poilievre has indicated his ability to reduce global inflation — despite COVID, lack of labour, increased labour costs, supply chain issues, higher tariffs, weather resulting in less food production, geopolitical unrest, etc. How do people still give Poilievre credibility?
Reminds me of the orange guy south of the border who had a panacea for U.S. problems. How did that work out?
Yet both continue to have significant support.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
For offenders: jail or the army
Dear Editor:
As an American teen, I was militantly opposed to the military draft.
That is, until I found myself at the age of 18 at loose ends.
Knowing that I was “1A” meant that sooner or later I would get that dreaded letter inviting me to enter military service. So I pre-empted that fate by signing on with the U.S. Army. As a volunteer, I had an option as to the specialized training I might be given.
As a new soldier, it was common to ask others how they came to be soldiers. A frequent answer was: “The judge said two years in jail or two years in the army.” The choice was simple. As a soldier, one could expect to learn some skills useful in civilian life, as well as earning a reference. As a prisoner, one also could learn “skills” and a criminal record that would plague one for the rest of his life.
I have seen both alternatives in action, first as a common soldier and then as a Canadian prison guard. Believe me, the military is the better choice.
A frequent sentence meted out by our local courts is “two years less a day” in custody, invoking a wasted spell in unsavoury company while one earns a permanent record. I believe that we could do well by giving those convicted of minor offense the option of military service to the nation or just plain “serving time.”
This option might be welcomed by many as an alternative to a lifetime in and out of prison.
James Loughery
Prince George
Canada’s ranking on pollution list
Dear Editor:
So Canada has made the list of polluting countries ranking close to the bottom in the entire world.
We produce more garbage per capita than our southern neighbour, drive too many heavy fossil-fuel-guzzling noxious greenhouse-gas-spewing vehicles, and through our oil and gas production create more particulate-laden air pollutants than even China.
One positive note, though, at least we made the list. That’s something isn’t it?
Steve Hoffman
Victoria
Another kick at the ball needed
Dear Editor:
Doesn’t the B.C. Liberal party know that, globally, when someone says they’re a United fan it means Man U (Manchester United)? I look forward to listening to my Liberal friends who are also Liverpool fans (the scousers) saying that they love/support United! Surely the Liberals can do better than that.
Dennis Hanson
Oak Bay
Didn’t council get the memo?
Dear Editor:
On the heels of the election of a “new” Kelowna City Council and a preceding six-week election highlighted by overwhelming resident concerns over the scale, massing, and height of buildings as well as infrastructure deficiencies, a development variance permit for a 19- storey building was approved.
Didn’t council nor the developer get the memo?
Five development variances were approved (following a compelling presentation by the developer) as requested, highlighted by a four-storey increase (after applying a three-storey “bonus” from 12 to 15 storeys as a rental project.)
Notwithstanding that the overall height of 56 meters was being met, nonetheless four more storeys were achieved. This begs the question did the recently introduced zoning category miss the mark or whether any zoning category is relevant or only a guideline from which to request variances.
Thanks Coun. Ron Cannan for his insightful questions and analysis of the project as the lone councillor who voted against its approval.
Tony Markoff
Kelowna
Canada’s system no match for U.S.
Dear Editor:
A recent letter claimed that our Canadian monarchy betters the United States’ constitutional democracy. I thoroughly disagree.
The United States Constitution — made by Americans for Americans — is based upon a system of checks and balances that has withstood attacks by authoritarian presidents such as Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.
Our Canadian Constitution — written by faceless English bureaucrats — has handed the executive branch of government — the prime minister’s office and the government bureaucracies — a complete monopoly of power.
If a Nixon or a Trump gains power here, our democracy will collapse like a house of cards, as the democracies of Zimbabwe and Singapore have collapsed.
Canada needs a constitution made by Canadians for Canadians containing an effective structure of checks and balances.
Tim Davis
Victoria