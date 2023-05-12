Gee, isn’t that a coincidence
Dear editor:
Arrest made in Toyota Fire (Herald May 10th). Suspect has a lengthy prior criminal record. Well son of a gun! Who woulda thought?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Police seem to be ignoring crime
Dear editor:
My name is Nick and I live in downtown Penticton. Last night several cars in my parking lot, along with my own, were vandalized and after filing a police report this morning, I got a phone call from an RCMP officer who told me that it wouldn’t be investigated as it’s not worth their time.
Is this the new norm? Are people allowed to cause havoc and get away with it? How are the RCMP able to choose which crimes to investigate? We have video evidence of the crimes being committed by teenagers and the cops won’t do anything about it.
Nick LeClair
Penticton
U.S. gun violence makes no sense
Dear editor:
Re: Recent gun violence in the United States.
It’s pretty hard to shoot someone without a gun. Untill this happens.
Every firearm, especially the AR -15, should have a politician custom-crafted prayer of condolences attached to them in readiness for those at the receiving end.
Does the right to life supercede the 2nd Amendment or is it just applied to abortion?
Stay well.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Cities dismantling their bike lanes
Dear editor:
We are obligated to protect cyclists, as well as the disabled in wheelchairs, riders of two- and four-wheel scooters, and of automobiles in our city.
The research is ambivalent about whether protected bike lanes improve public safety or not. Studies by large universities are finding that they do not.
One attendee at a large, standing-room only meeting this week read us a list of almost 20 Canadian and U.S. cities that are currently dismantling their protected bike lanes.
The curbs, barriers, and confusing signage already installed by council here create a strong risk of mega-lawsuits against our city. These suits will likely come from CEOs and surgeons visiting Penticton with their families.
Also, as the province turns our Main Street into East Hastings, we are likely to see even greater losses to our local economy from slow- moving shopping carts full of trash trapping our sustainable micro-transportation in the “protected” bike/wheelchair/scooter routes harming commerce and tourism.
The lake-to-lake route down South Main Street is already in place for all stakeholders.
Some time ago, one of our city councillors suggested leaving the long, safe and popular bike lanes down South Main alone. To compare their safety against the so-called “protected” lanes on Martin, Atkinson, and Fairview. Council was 4-3 against, voting to risk another several millions on this dangerous, contentious project.
We call on our mayor to bring the question up for another vote, and on our council to put off imposing more immense cost and hazards onto Penticton’s residents and visitors. As a bonus, putting off this cost now will also save the cost of dismantling it later.
Jonathan Sevy
Penticton
Crickets sing the housing-cost song
Dear Editor:
For all the bravado and back patting the various governments do claiming interest in housing affordability what is being done about it in a meaningful way?
Tax for instance. To put an example into perspective, a new home in B.C. at a $700,000 value (low end of the average price) results in direct taxes of $47,000 including GST and land transfer tax.
This represents six per cent of the cost.
Financed over 25 years at a six per cent mortgage rate, this additional cost results in added monthly mortgage payments of $300 or $90,200 over the life of the mortgage including $43,000 in interest.
Purchasers require $1,000 per month gross, just to qualify for the $300. This example deals only with the purchasers end cost and does not include the builders’ costs associated with a tangle of administration fees, permitting fees, etc. that adds tens of thousands of dollars.
Unless, and until, meaningful discussions take place with government acceptance that housing is a critical economic and social component, there are nothing but crickets here.
Now we need teeth, meat, and muscle on the bones to get anywhere and for certain, the job of affordability does not fall solely on the development building industry.
Tens of thousands of new, affordable homes were to have been created by now in B.C. is an example. To date 15 per cent of the number has hit the ground.
Paul S. Betts
Vernon
National debate on Monarchy
Dear Editor:
King Charles III will be replacing his mother on the $20 bill. Why can’t Canadians have a say in this? Australia is not putting King Charles on their $5 banknote.
The debate is not whether Charles will be a good king or not. He’ll likely be a good king, whatever that means.
The debate is whether Canada remains a constitutional monarchy or transitions to a republic. Barbados left the monarchy two years ago, Jamaica is about to do the same.
Isn’t it time for a national debate on whether the monarchy is our future?
Kip Wood
Nanaimo