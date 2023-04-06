The real joy of Easter and the holy week
Dear Editor:
Ever since 1968, a year after my ordination, The Christian faith has come into conflict with a new concept of society, so that it repeatedly has to stand against powerful, triumphal opinions.
Enduring hostility and offering resistance are therefore a part of our life — a resistance, however, that serves to bring to light whatever is good and true. The celebration of Holy Week and Easter really gives all churches a renewal, a clarification of the gift that Christ is to all people on earth.
Among the 1.2 billion Catholics are many who inwardly are not there. Yet according to St. Augustine, there are many outside who seem to be inside, and there are many inside who seem to be outside. “In a matter like faith in Christ — like membership of the Catholic Church — inside and outside are mysteriously intertwined with each other.” (Pope Benedict).
Our faith tells us that Christ suffered, died and rose from the dead for all people. Easter faith and joy is offered to everyone; especially those who are dying.
Early in the life of the Church an Easter commitment was introduced. This continues today in the renewal of our Baptismal promises at every Easter Sunday Mass. At this time in my life this one theme accompanies me day after day; the theme of renewed faith in Christ Jesus. On the first Sunday of Lent, the Church prays, across the world, that the 40 days to Easter will deliver us all into the riches hidden in Christ.
Easter fosters stronger roots among the faithful — that develops a communal life. This presupposes an authentic and profound, lived knowledge of one’s faith in Christ. Being human is something great, a great challenge, to which drifting along just doesn’t do it justice. Today most people have the attitude that comfort is the best way to live, and feeling healthy is the real substance of happiness.
Still nothing defines us more than the manner of our preparation for death. The last rites, the final assistance of the Church, is an amazing experience of the dignity of our human life in the face of death.
On that first Easter day, Jesus introduced a new homeland to the human family. St Paul, could sing: “O death, where is thy sting, o grave, where is thy victory” (1 Corinthians 15:55-57); life is changed not ended. This faith in the church is not gone but is present with enormous energy and we again anticipate great joy in our parishes at Easter.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Gasoline prices seem to be fixed
Dear Editor:
A couple of things on my mind lately.
First of all, we’ll talk about gas prices. If you recall, an investigation was conducted a few years back to see if anything nefarious was occurring regarding gasoline prices, and the conclusion was that nothing out of the ordinary was happening.
Gas prices in Penticton have gone from $1.64 to $1.75 to $1.67 to $1.70 all in the space of two weeks. Gas prices in Vancouver change four times daily. Prices are hiked at about 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., and then they come back down after the morning rush hour. They again hike the price (by up to six cents per litre) at around 3 p.m. until about 6 p.m. during the evening rush hour. Nothing shady happening here, folks, move along, nothing to see.
The other bone of contention I have is the final phase of the bicycle lane.
Currently, the plan is to put a dedicated separate bike lane on either side of South Main Street, which would, in effect, not allow for parking on either side of the street. There is currently a wide enough space on the west side of the road for a two-way bike lane. This would free up the east side of South Main for parking. But I guess that makes too much sense.
The current plan is not feasible; there would be no parking on both sides of the street, summer-time congestion, a total cluster you-know-what come election time (Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is a voting location), and I don’t even want to get into the mess the Grandfondo and triathlon will be.
The folks who designed this should all be sent packing; the councillors who approved it should give their collective heads a good shake.
I’ve said it before and I'll say it again. I think many politicians were all born on the same south sea coral island; No Brains Atoll.
If you can change your minds about finishing it, you can change your minds on the design as well, in this reader's humble opinion.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
City council’s rules versus Robert’s Rules
Dear Editor:
It would appear that Penticton city council is writing its own set of Robert’s Rules of Order.
Recently, there was a discussion of issues at a council meeting. There were opinions expressed on several issues. After discourse on individual matters had taken place, final summations are usually given. Along with any motion made and ensuing discussion, a call for the question is made. At that point, a vote takes place and a decision finalized and recorded.
In a recent council meeting such action took place on an issue. Discussion was held and a motion was duly moved and seconded; the question called for and a vote taken. An in-favor decision was reached and recorded. It was a done deal.
The meeting continued and more discussions were held and various motions made and voted on.
However, it seems that one newbie councilor said that he didn’t really understand the significance of a previous vote in question and asked for clarification.
Where was this individual during the discussion and debate of the issue, asleep at the switch?
As a consequence, a do-over vote was held and the outcome was duly reversed. How is this possible? Is this the new way of voting in council? What kind of kangaroo court shenanigan is this?
Was the original motion/vote rescinded before a new one was held? Council rules versus Robert’s Rules?
The big question here is, are we getting straight goods from council or are we, according to P.T. Barnum, the one born every minute group?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Politicians don’t live in the real world
Dear Editor:
The answer to the problem of increased homelessness, crime and poverty is a simple fix. Too many people are being taxed on just about everything needed to survive.
When cornered, depressed and having a feeling of hopelessness, it is sad indeed.
Why in ‘H’ do you pitiful people think, all the bad things increase?
More cops are not the answer as crime will continue to increase.
It’s high time for a drive-thru where elected officials can get a daily dose from a Brain Burger to get a view of the real world that surrounds them.
Walking the poverty line instead of giving lip-service would be great.
Start by spending the exorbitant tax money at home instead of trying to fix other country’s conflicts. After all, these countries have been in dire straits long before America was discovered.
One other option is to spend money on a good thing. Place all elected pork in a salted barrel and ship it to the man on the moon to feed the moonbeams free of charge.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla