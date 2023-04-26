Seems like a lot of PSAC employees
Dear Editor:
Drove downtown last Friday and witnessed PSAC members picketing the Government office. They seemed to be having a blast. One dude dressed in a clown suit and another wearing a pirate costume, hmm.
Now we have 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada supposedly serving 39,568,248 Canadians. Simple math would suggest this equates to one government worker per 255 of population. Don’t know if this ratio is high, but it seems so.
If the union conceded to reduce their membership to cover costs of their demands it might boost public sentiment towards their cause.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
South Main Street works fine as it is
Dear Editor:
Before City Council turns South Main into another Nightmare on Atkinson Street, I would like to know what, exactly, the problem is with the current bike/parking/driving situation.
People can walk on the sidewalk, bike each way in a dedicated bike lane, drive and/or park their vehicle along the road to access not only the South Main Market but also the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and the Sikh temple without any difficulty.
If they must, paint the existing bike lanes to make them more visible, but barricades and signs every few feet are not required on a road that already works.
I don’t think the disruption to the South Main Market’s business, the annoyance to the people who park and drive on South Main and, possibly most important to tax payers, the cost will be worth it. Please reconsider and do not do what you did to Atkinson.
As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Leslie Manion
Penticton
Agrees with viewpoint of weekend writer
Dear Editor:
Regarding Andy Richards letter, “Enviros comparing apples, oranges” (Herald, April 22), what he said pretty much nailed it.
Chris Blann
Naramata
Is any consideration given to nesting birds?
Dear Editor:
An open letter to the Penticton Council, and the developers of the property at 435 Green Ave.
Whenever I drive to Penticton and turn on Green Ave., I have always admired the garden on the property of the late David Kampe. Now the property is to be developed for townhouses.
Last Friday, driving by 435 Green Ave., I noted like so many trees in our area, they are late in blooming; which led me to think of the possibility of birds nesting on the property.
I attempted to find out the name of company developing the site by phoning the city office, but an answering machine instructed me to leave a message, etc. I thought there would be a receptionist to direct my call.
The idea of birds working hard, building a nest, laying eggs and then having their nests destroyed is cruel and inhumane.
Please take down the trees and shrubs that you plan to take out. Now.
Katie Di Iuorio
Oliver
Strikers don’t know how good they have it
Dear Editor:
Really, are you kidding me? Federal strikers have the nerve to say they are poorly paid and are hard done by because they have not had a big raise since 2021. Come on, you are paid a much better wage then the average Canadian.
You have the best benefits than the average Canadian and a guaranteed pension that far exceeds the average Canadian.
You want to work from home where you can sit around in your pajamas until nine in the morning, yet don’t want the employer tracking your movements for fear they find you are really only working a few hours a day instead of putting in a good full honest day’s work.
I can’t believe some of the reasons for working from home these strikers are giving us because of the pandemic.
“We have to look after our kids or our elder,” — what, like the rest of the Canadian work force don’t have kids and elders?
“We are on strike to help the average small business people get higher pay and benefits.” Here’s a good one, “If we don’t get our demands many of us will quit and go elsewhere.” I’ll bet my last dollar they would not leave their cushy jobs. So put your money where your mouth is and leave.
Here is a good idea. Let’s have the salary and benefit schedule of all these unhappy federal employees printed in the country’s daily newspapers. That will give the average Canadian a good understanding just what these hard-done-by people are asking for.
You have a good job at your employer’s office. If you are unhappy, leave. Give the job to someone who will appreciate it. By now you should know the majority of Canadians are not in agreement with your walkout and certainly not for the selfish reasons that have been stated.
Ian MacLean
Kelowna
Loves bike lane, but not near South Main Market
Dear Editor:
We are both seniors, retiring to Penticton seven years ago. We love living here. We enjoy riding our bikes whenever we can.
We live in 3333 South Main Street. We’ve used the new lake-to-lake bike lane to visit the Farmers' Market in the summer. We used to use the channel pathway. We think after spending so much money on the new bike lane, someone should use it.
Here is our concern. The bike paths on South Main work perfectly as they are, we use them all the time. They also don’t interfere with the South Main Market (an excellent business). So why spend a lot of money fixing something that isn’t broken?
Tony and Lynn Walford
Penticton
Council’s priorities are in wrong order
Dear Editor:
I question daily the validity of having a city council that does not listen to the people but only has their (council members) likes and wants to be heeded.
People have repeatedly stated that they do not want the bike lane and to leave South Main alone. It will affect the seniors greatly in this area. This bike lane issue will not go away as it represents the constant self-righteous attitude of a pigheaded few. It is an affront to democracy and the will of the many.
The cavalier attitude and statements like “let’s move on to more important issues” is extremely out of touch with the electorate. Council refused a referendum to get the true voice of the public. They refuse to answer questions about drawing from the electrical fund. They refused to install bike lane road sensors to obtain a true count of the usage of what was created.
Instead, the attitude is build it first then we will look at financial cost justification later. No company or corporation would operate like this. You would be fired for incompetence.
Approving a $3-million cost overrun for a roundabout is beyond ludicrous. Why do we have a city council? Public engagement, open houses, Shape Your City all a giant waste of time. There used to be a time when people ran for public office to better their community. A time when what they ran on was their word and they stick to it.
Not now, what councillors promise to get elected is tossed once they are elected. It all becomes self-interest. The previous council was the realtor/mortgage broker agenda. Approval of more than 2,000 new homes to be built all starting at $1 million. Homes for non-resident wealthy. Not one caveat for a percentage to be built for low-income wage earners or below-market rental units.
The former council did not have the foresight to purchase the properties from 7-Eleven to Tim Horton’s. Instead, BC Housing purchased the Meadowlark Motel, Sun Valley Motel and Mayfair Motel, all in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, for $7.9 million in 2021.
Instead we spent $8 million on a bike lane. Had these properties been bought by the city we would control what is built there.
Our homeless poulation is going to skyrocket once BC Housing announces any developement of these properties. We will be inheriting everyone else’s problem which, in turn, will kill our economy.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Are politicians living in the real world?
Dear Editor:
The morning news on Global News on April 20 showed a huge crowd puffing and polluting the sky with the incredible peaceful weed. Now if only politicians of all stripes could get high on weed before question period.
Just imagine the peaceful talk instead of useless natter that Canadians put up with ?
Can anybody name just one politician from any level of elected government who’s having a tough time surviving the neverending problems so many Canadians are facing on a daily basis.
Just one.
High time to get rid of political freeloaders and organize a worldwide council whose goal is to create a peaceful world for all God’s creatures, including the human kind.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla