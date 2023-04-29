Federal workers have ‘cushy’ jobs
Dear Editor:
Federal strikers, really, are you kidding me?
These people have the nerve to say they are poorly paid and are hard done by because they have not had a big raise since 2021.
Come on, you are paid a much better wage then the average Canadian. You have better benefits than the average Canadian, and a guaranteed pension that far exceeds the average Canadian.
You want to work from home where you can sit around in your pajama’s until nine in the morning, yet you don’t want the employer tracking your movements for fear they find you are really only working a few hours a day instead of putting in a good full honest day’s work.
I can’t believe some of the reasons for working from home these strikers are giving us because of the pandemic.
Excuses like, “we have to look after our kids or our elders” … what, like the rest of the Canadian work force don’t have kids and elders?
“We are on strike to help the average small business people get higher pay and benefits.”
Here’s a good one, “if we don’t get our demands many of us will quit and go elsewhere.”
I’ll bet my last dollar these slugs would not leave their cushy jobs. So put your money where your big mouth is and leave. Here is a good idea: Let’s have the salary schedule and benefit schedule of all these unhappy federal employees printed in the country’s daily newspapers.
That will give the average Canadian a good understanding just what these poor hard-done-by people are asking for.
You have a good job at your employer’s office. If you are not happy there, leave. Give the job to someone who will appreciate it.
By now you will know the majority of Canadians are not in agreement with your walk out, and certainly not for the selfish reasons that have been stated.
Ian MacLean,
Kelowna
New boat launch fees don’t float
Dear Editor:
Another proposed cash grab from the City of Kelowna staff. They want to impose fees to launch boats in Okanagan Lake.
They conveniently fail to mention that there is already a substantial fee at Cook Road with the huge increase in parking charges.
Will there be a charge for using city beaches or for kids using the water park?
They all cost money to maintain and draw a lot of tourists.
If they implemented a long term fix at the Cook Road ramp there would not be annual charges for dredging.
That is just poor management.
We should not be expected to pay for that.
Gord Marshall,
Kelowna
Foreign aid remains important for vaccines
Dear Editor:
One in five children worldwide are now zero-dose or under-vaccinated, meaning they’ve missed out entirely or partially on routine immunization.
Those are the lowest levels since 2008. And yet, in the March federal budget, Canada cut foreign aid. This was myopic. Canada should keep its promise and restore its aid budget.
Randy Rudolph, Calgary