I’m not heartbroken to see Moyra Baxter retiring as a trustee with the Central Okanagan School District.
I believe 30 years was enough time and it will be nice to have some new blood representing Peachland. I am, however, sorry that her decision was directly or indirectly impacted by the harassment and venom spit at school boards by the anti-vax crowd. Moyra, nor anyone else, deserves this. One thing I appreciate about Moyra is that her love of kids and student success is genuine. I hold her in high esteem for her supportive position for LGBTQ+ youth.
—————
Tracy Gray’s criticism of former premier Christy Clark will do little — if anything — for Pierre Poilievre’s cause here in B.C. Memo to the MP from Kelowna-Lake Country: a lot of Conservatives like Christy Clark. Nobody, apparently, was more surprised than the former B.C. premier who told CBC Daybreak that Gray was active in many of her campaigns.
—————
Who said the media never reports good news? Zellers is coming back. Now that makes my day.
—————
Trivia question: What’s the only movie to co-star two future governors? Answer later.
—————
Lisa LaFlamme didn’t have her contract renewed by CTV. I pity her replacement, Omar Sachedina. Without knowing any of the backroom details, my guess is someone important didn’t like someone of less importance. LaFlamme deserved a final broadcast. Imagine the ratings bonanza they missed out on.
I’d just like, for once, to see the person who was ultimately responsible for sacking LaFlamme to stand up and say, “Yes, it was my decision.”
If viewers are dissatisfied, switch the dial to Global National. When four of my friends were taken off the air at the old Giant FM, I can safely say my dial has never been tuned to 100.7 since.
—————
Whoever runs as president on the Democratic ticket in 2022 should invite Liz Cheney to cross the floor and be their running mate.
—————
We have lost another member of the Daily Courier/Herald family. Dale Harvie was a long-time pressman, first in Penticton and later in Kelowna. He died peacefully at his home on Aug. 6. Dale is fondly remembered by everyone who worked with him.
—————
A final note from the Penticton Peach Festival. It was great to see Gillian Russell participating in the Peters Bros. Grande Parade. The former star of CBC’s “Music Hop Presents: Let’s Go” in the 1960s, she’s perhaps best remembered for composing and singing what was the official song of the festival. I also loved the showcase of former Miss Pentictons and princesses, co-organized by Kerri Younie and Jessica Okayama, the latter a former queen in 2000. My favourite: my new friend Myrna McLaren, the Cinderella princess of 1958. Thanks also to Teresa Kendall for her superb organization of the parade.
—————
Trivia answer: “Predator,” a 1987 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (California) with sixth-billing to Jesse Ventura (Minnesota).
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.