Mothers naturally gifted at loving
Dear Editor:
Why are mom’s invaluable, special and deserving of at least a special day honouring mothers?
Because they are lovingly gifted in their natural ability with the impossible, however hurtful or stressful as we see the world today.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Handwritten note; that’s all it takes
Dear Editor:
It’s “that time” of year — to recognize Mom or Grandmother or perhaps a very special person.
So we head to a store to buy a special card that has just the right words to express our feelings. And then, as often happens, we simply sign the bottom of the card with our name.
May I be so bold as to say that’s not enough. While the thoughts expressed in the card can be very beautiful, still, the card needs one more touch. And that is the handwritten touch of the giver of this lovely card.
And this is where we get to the very “heart” of the matter. The time to reach deep into our heart and fondly recall some memories that relate to the recipient. Sometimes it helps to begin your sentence with “I always meant to tell you.”
When you start writing, you’ll be amazed at what comes to mind because those handwritten words written with deep love can be written only by you.
You’ll discover that every word you will have written came directly from your heart. No one else can write those words.
Only you.
Those handwritten words will be etched forever in the heart of the recipient. I guarantee it.
And that particular card, with those very special words, will be cherished and saved for years by the mother or grandmother who received it.
And that’s the bottom line. A card with handwritten thoughts of love.
Priceless.
That’s all it takes!
Dianne Dawson
West Kelowna
Canada doesn’t need 338 MPs
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton split in half by proposed riding redo” (Herald, May 6).
Not that riding boundaries don’t matter, but what’s with an MP for every 116,000 Canadians? The Federal Parliament already has 338 seats, the U.S. House of Representatives only has 435.
If Canada had the same per capita representation as the U.S. House we’d only need 50.
We’ve got to come up with a better way to create ridings, because we’re already running out of room in the House of Commons and pretty soon it’s going to need its own MP.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Poilievre is Canada’s last hope
Dear Editor:
Why didn’t Jean Charest build oil and LPG pipelines across Quebec when he was the premier for 11 years?
Had the pipelines been built; at this very moment Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C. Peace River oil and gas could be on its way to the European market, picking up the slack caused by Europe shutting down Russian oil-and-gas imports.
The landlocked Western Canadian oil and gas could immediately be earning billions in foreign exchange; much of that wealth could be paying down Canada’s debt.
Only in Canada, eh?
Canada is $1.4 trillion in federal debt.
Canada’s debt was $16.8 billion in 1968 when the first Trudeau was elected: Canada’s Second World War debt was paid off by 1955. Our dollar was worth $1.06 U.S. in 1968.
The absolute irony of ironies: Suddenly Charest wants to lead the federal Conservatives. Boy, is his timing ever off. Pierre Poilievre is leading all candidates by a large margin.
I believe that if Poilievre should somehow lose to Charest, the end of Canada will be in sight: I also believe Poilievre is absolutely Canada’s last hope; he is the last straw.
Ernie Slump
Penticton
Repeating the history of Russian violence
Dear Editor:
The atrocities being carried out in Ukraine follow the typical Russian pattern. When confronted by a superior fighting force, the Russians will outnumber their adversary by three or four times, then invade their cities, destroy their homes, schools, hospitals, and industries and proceed to sexually assault women and children.
The Neanderthals who do this are no different than their grandfathers who did the same thing in Germany almost 80 years ago.
Fred B. Woodward
Kelowna
Lakeshore bike lanes terrible idea
Dear Editor:
After hearing about plans to reduce Lakeshore Drive in Penticton to one lane in order to facilitate a bike lane, I decided to go down and have a look at what exactly would have to be done. I have come to the conclusion that this project be scrapped for the following reasons.
First of all, firefighting capabilities would be reduced. If cars are parked along the south side of Lakeshore Drive, firefighting equipment would be extremely limited in their accessibility to fight house fires.
Wherever there is a crosswalk, the curb would have to be dug up and new curbs installed, because the current curbs jut out about three feet or so.
Sewer/storm maintenance: There are collection basins along the north side of Lakeshore Drive, as well as what I think are storm line manhole covers running along the current area of parking. There is also, I believe, a sewer line running along Lakeshore as well.
If a bike lane were to be constructed — especially if they were to put in another dumb blue rail — the sewer and storm maintenance vehicle would be unable to perform their duties, because the collection basins and storm lines would be totally inaccessible. If maintenance were to be performed, Lakeshore Drive would have to be shut down for the day.
This is an idea that should be thrown into the wastebasket as soon as humanly possible. This is another perfect example of mayor and council not thinking things through in their haste to turn us into another Victoria.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Choosing RDOS by vote is sensible
Dear Editor:
Re: “Election results, not seniority, to determine RDOS appointments” (Herald, May 5).
As it is apparently possible for Penticton to withdraw from membership in the RDOS, city staff should do a cost/benefit analysis to determine whether Penticton should continue to be a member.
Penticton pays a large percentage of the RDOS budget, but can be outvoted by the joint smaller regional areas on costly budget items that do not benefit Penticton at all. Yet the RDOS does not contribute to costly expenditures borne only by Penticton residents that benefit the whole area, such as the SOEC.
As a result, taxes in the adjacent regional areas are significantly lower on properties that have a higher assessment. This doesn’t appear to make sense. Elvena Slump has pointed this out on numerous occasions, but to no avail.
I think that the mayor’s policy of appointing the three council members that earn the most votes makes the most sense. Obviously the electorate has the most trust in them, and we are supposedly in a democracy. From past experience it is apparent that length of time on council does not translate into being effective.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Prolific offenders and conservation
Dear Editor:
I was horrified and angry watching the news regarding two alarming stories.
The first was about the prolific offenders and how the talking heads of various governments are stating they plan to tackle this ongoing problem. It seems to me that this problem has, and is, being encouraged by not enforcing current laws by those in a position to do so such as our courts and the soft-hearted and soft- headed judges that release these offenders back into society after anywhere from two to multiple offences, some upwards of 20 or 30 or more.
The next story was about the government’s response to the fact that some 71 bear cubs were shot by “conservation” officers in 2021. Once again, the talking heads are full of nothing but useless propaganda that should be flushed down the toilet. If we were to take the same action with prolific offenders as is done with killing young innocent bear cubs, some who are no larger than your domestic kitty cat, whose mother may have been killed by a car or by our so-called “conservation” officers, I suggest the prolific offenders problem would quickly go away while at the same time, we could actually conserve the lives of our innocent wildlife whose habitat we have taken over leaving little or no space for them to survive.
And we call ourselves the highest ranking and most intelligent species on this planet. I think not.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Package industry gets an F-minus for recycling
Dear Editor:
Sellers of everything from food to electronics demand safe, attractive and cheap packaging from suppliers. Packaging and marketing worlds cooperate to provide this, essentially oblivious to downstream recycling. There are few carrot or stick incentives to do otherwise.
An extreme example is a hard styrene blister pack to encase an item worth less than a dollar. And how about trying to buy spinach that doesn’t come in a rigid plastic container?
A prominent B.C. dairy products supplier recently changed the venerable cardboard and wax container to add a plastic pour spout. Why? The old design worked fine; the new one offers minimal benefit. This new combination makes recycling so expensive you might as well bury it in a landfill.
Some venturous wholesalers and retailers have braved financial armageddon to insist on biodegradable packaging. Sadly, our major Canadian players have not.
So our packaging waste builds up with nowhere to go. Local municipalities seem more keen on restricting what they will handle. They have even contemplated hiring inspectors to ensure compliance. This is folly on all sides starting with the packaging and retail industries and extends to their government apologists; hence the F-minus grade.
Governments could create a recycling score with the highest score given to biodegradable or highly recyclable monolithic packaging. For example, aluminum cans are made of over 95% pure aluminum and alloyed with compatible metals. These are fairly easy to recycle. In contrast, glass bottles are made of highly variable compositions. Basically you can only crush them and use them as additives in asphalt or cement, or simply landfill.
A waxed paper milk carton would score fairly well until you add the plastic pour spout. You go from near monolithic to complex.
The recycling score could be mandated on all packaging like many other requirements such as “Nutrition Facts” on food labels. Then consumers could make an informed choice and drive the packaging industry to change.
The carrot goes to the best packagers and the worst get their financial bottoms spanked very red. No need for draconian government legislation.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna