The Mirror Image Room needs help
Dear Editor:
It has been said that looking better really helps morale.
The Mirror Image Room supplies wigs and head coverings to women going through chemotherapy and other procedures that cause loss of their hair. The service is provided free of charge. We are funded by donations only and looked after by volunteers.
We are losing the space we currently use to deliver this very valuable resource for the community and surrounding areas.
We cover the South Okanagan from Summerland to Osoyoos and the Princeton area. If the Mirror Image Room is forced to close, patients who are not well will have to travel to Kelowna to access this service.
We are hoping someone in the community has a space that they will donate to us.
Right now the room we have is 12x12, but even smaller would really be appreciated.
If someone is able to help us, please call Carol at 250-490-1300 or Shirley at 250-493-6604.
Shirley Larose
Penticton
Outdoor ice rink positive addition
Dear Editor:
You may recall this summer a scathing piece I wrote about how repulsed I was by city council’s vanity project of an ice rink.
I hope you will allow me the opportunity to gracefully (an publicly) change my tune.
I remember when my gut reaction was to oppose this ice rink.
Why is the city spending money here? Why does the private donor need an ego project? With all the problems Penticton has, I couldn’t believe our energy was being spent on such a frivolous thing.
Since then, I have met key people involved in the project.
The key benefactor remembers having core memories of his childhood about growing up and spending time near an ice rink.
He wanted to share those memories, experiences and opportunities with everyone in Penticton regardless of their income level.
I also grew up on an ice rink learning figure skating as a child, and it provided me with priceless life lessons. The discipline, perseverance, and stamina I developed turned me into the fierce woman I am today.
I’m happy I was given the chance to change my opinion.
This project isn’t about vanity. Or perception. This is about giving all kids a priceless opportunity.
The timing may not be ideal, but I am happy it’s opening, and I hope other residents of Penticton can welcome this new addition with open arms and sharp blades.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Conservatives hitching wagon of convoy
Dear Editor:
In his Friday, Feb. 4 column in the Herald, Conservative MP Dan Albas discusses the state of the so-called Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.
As is Albas’ usual practice, he ends with his question of the week: “Do you agree with the Prime Minister’s decision to not meet with any of them”?
In this column Albas cites the numerous protests he has witnessed during his years on Parliament Hill, and adds the comment that at times, “fringe groups with a different message or agenda will join in on a protest.”
What he fails to acknowledge is that anarchist, racist, white supremacist, pro-Trump, fringe groups who joined in, quickly commandeered the agenda and superceded the anti vaccine-mandate “freedom” message that truckers rightly or wrongly believe in.
The self-proclaimed “leaders” of this protest have issued an outrageous statement calling for Canada’s Governor General to dissolve the Liberal government and replace it with an unelected government of their choosing.
Currently held by the Conservatives, the role of Canada’s Official Opposition is an important one. Holding an elected government to account is part of that role, but so is assisting to identify and advance solutions to existing and emerging problems faced by our country.
It’s ironic that many Conservatives support a “freedom” convoy which appears to be heading in the direction of insurrection and anarchy rather than enhancement of democratic governance.
Even the truckers’ own professional organization has now disavowed this protest.
In response to Albas’s question, I ask: Why would any Prime Minister engage personally with a group that has thus far demonstrated zero intent to participate in principled, peaceful, democratic, and solution-oriented dialogue? Many examples from world politics show that democratic freedoms don’t flourish under anarchy.
Perhaps MP Dan Albas’ next question of the week should be: “Why has Canada’s Official Opposition hitched its wagon to a convoy that has been undemocratically overtaken by rogue elements who demonstrate zero interest in Peace Order and Good Government, and even less to scientifically informed public health measures to protect Canadians?”
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Harsh, but reasonable solution to protests
Dear Editor:
I suggest that the truckers who are blockading streets and border crossings should be hit where it hurts — their driving licenses.
Police have the legal authority to confiscate driving licenses from any driver who is committing an offense!
They already do this where a driver is impaired or has committed a serious driving offense.
So, if the driver is committing an offense (and most of them are), their license should be confiscated and sent back to the issuing province.
When the driver applies to the province for their license to be restored, the classification which allows him to drive a large truck should be deleted pending a driving test.
As I understand it, there is currently a long waiting list for such tests and the test can be refused if the applicant is not vaccinated.
So this should be an incentive for them to avoid this procedure by removing their truck.
The drivers should be given 24 hours warning that this will be done if their truck is not removed. If they are unable or unwilling to produce a license when demanded, this is an offense and the prescribed penalty should be applied.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Foreign money helping to fund the protests
Dear Editor:
Hey foreign countries who wish to disrupt things in a democratic country, send money to the protesters via online funding, then sit back and giggle.
Wayne Wood
Penticton
90% of Canadian truckers are vaxxed
Dear Editor:
RE: “Stop calling the truckers Nazis by Dan Bitor (Herald letters, Feb. 9).
We’ll stop calling them Nazis when they stop associating with Nazis.
Also, “they” are not the truckers supplying Canada with goods, 90% are vaccinated and have been working, while this nonsense has gone on.
Jamie Carter
Summerland