So long and thanks to an unsung hero
Dear Editor:
There is a person who has been telling the stories of the communities he has lived in for more than 50 years, 19 of that in Penticton.
He has told the stories of families impacted by the diagnoses of cancer, dementia, autism and other life-altering challenges.
He has told the stories of athletes who are at the start of their journey, those who are at the height of their careers and those who are looking back on a lifetime of achievements. He has told the stories of new immigrants adjusting to a different life and grieving what they have left behind and of those fighting to remain in our country of great privilege.
He has told the stories of local people who travel abroad in an effort to improve the health and education of those in less fortunate circumstances.
He has told the stories of men and women who gave their lives serving our country and of those who survived the all-too-many wars. He has had an impact in the lives of many by championing not- for-profits and challenging government bodies about funding.
He has told the stories of endangered wildlife and the people working so hard to save species. He fought to help a young hearing-impaired girl get the hearing aids she needed to attend a Special school, but could not afford. He has worked with agencies that protect and nurture the pets people no longer want or can keep.
He has told the stories of people from around the world, including spending two weeks in Haiti with the Canadian military. He has told the stories of the very wealthy and those in shocking need. He has covered tragedy in courtrooms and heard of the brutality committed by human beings against each other.
He has stood with police, EMTs and firefighters at automobile accidents, death by suicides, murders, fires — all of this taking little pieces of his soul. He has flown with the Snowbirds, gone skydiving with the Sky Hawks and learned to scuba dive to cover the sinking of the Saskatchewan in the waters off Nanaimo.
He has been invited by an astronaut to the final launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery and been granted unprecedented access to the area for a foreign journalist.
He has covered small local events and major international ones. He has won more than 50 awards for his photographs and writing through his career. He has been touched by every person he has ever spoken to.
And now, he is retiring from his daily job, but he will never stop writing, being interested in the stories others have to share or taking photographs.
Thank you Mark Brett for your quiet contributions to the communities in which you have lived.
Cathy Brett
Penticton
Dragon Boat event a splendid time
Dear Editor:
So pleased and excited to have been a volunteer at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
Skaha Park was buzzing with paddlers, visitors, family and friends. The beach was alive with people watching, kids swimming, some on paddleboards watching and even on boats watching.
It was exciting.
I have volunteered with the event for a few years now and it is a such great event to be a part of. The energy and atmosphere is electric.
So much fun.
Thanks go to the organizers who do such a great job. They are amazing. And the paddlers, although competing for that top spot are always friendly and congenial towards all. Thanks for a great experience once again.
Sandra Paterson
Okanagan Falls
Penticton’s a clean city except for...
Dear Editor:
It is not our city that’s dirty it is the citizens who are:
• Smokers, throwing their butts everywhere;
• Picknickers, leaving their card boxes on benches;
• Coffee drinkers, dropping their cups on the lawns;
• Alcoholics, not giving a hoot for their broken bottles;
• Dog owners, not picking up their dog’s poop.
Lazy. Disrespectful. Selfish.
Do their homes look like that?
Jacqueline Maire
Penticton
B.C. Civil Liberties needs to butt out
Dear Editor:
Rounding up wayward shopping carts could be seen as a comical issue if it weren’t for the mitigating circumstances.
It is impossible to comment on this matter without coming across as callous and unfeeling, but for gad sakes, something needs to be done.
We have, as every city seems to, a rampant and unchecked dilemma on our hands, and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association needs to butt out.
Never mind the shopping carts, do something about the unwanted drug addicted and other individuals overrunning our streets.
It is getting tiresome witnessing public urination at the entrance to London Drugs, defecation at the corner of Main and Industrial, a lone woman screaming at the top of her lungs at nobody behind Inland Kenworth and a young girl higher than a kite, slapping herself and doing pirouettes near the pumps of the Co-Op service station at Main and Warren.
Acquiescing is not working!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Money for doctors and not bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I bring this letter to the attention of Mayor Julius Bloomfield and city council.
All money collected from the taxpayers should be used for Penticton’s needs and not for the stupid, useless bike lane.
Penticton is the only city in the world to have a bike lane downtown with five stoplights to cross. For this move, I blame former Mayor John Vassilaki and the council of the day.
The first priority for our community should be a large walk-in clinic and secondly, we need more medical doctors. These are expenditures the citizens will get behind ahead of a bike lane and subsidizing the Ironman.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton