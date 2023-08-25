It’s amazing the number of people who believe they won’t be able to keep up with regional news due to META’s ban on Canadian journalism.
Somebody call the grief counsellors. Facebook and other social media sites will no longer link news stories to its site.
You’re reading this in print so you may not be aware that META has removed Canadian journalism from Facebook in retaliation to the Online News Act.
On Thursday of this week there was a social media blitz encouraging everyone to block Facebook, for one. How about blocking that site for eternity? Surely, we can survive without cat videos, car crashes, and clips from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.
Canadians have become used to the convenience of someone spotting a story online, then sharing it. We’ve become lazy.
News agencies, including the one you are reading now, would use Facebook as a tool to drive traffic to our own websites. It was often effective depending on the number of shares each story received.
For news junkies who rely on free content, it’s not tough to create an address book with a list of favourite news sites.
My mother is in her 80s and some time ago learned to navigate her way around the internet. She still receives a hard copy of one major newspaper, but every morning checks about seven or eight websites (several are funeral homes) – and yes, the Penticton Herald is one of them. It takes her about 20 minutes.
I’ve been asked several times if this is another blow to the longevity of newspapers.
I don’t believe so, because only a fraction of our revenue is from online advertising. We still have a paid circulation, plus print revenue, flyers, and classified advertising.
I see this potentially hurting digital media because very few news sites use a paywall. Their primary source of revenue is online advertising and to charge the high prices that they do for ads, they require a ton of visitors.
Their story editors are often obsessed with the numbers their site receives in a week. They must hear “click, click, click” in their sleep.
Just guessing, look for many of the online sites to become creative – contests encouraging you to add their site to a list of favourites … things like that.
A huge misconception is that news is free. It’s not. It costs money to produce reliable news.
Reputable news agencies hire reporters, photographers and editors, most have a minimum of a community college education.
Legitimate news agencies, including digital media, radio, television and newspapers, rent or own office space. Offices cost money to operate. News agencies pay taxes in their own communities.
When the internet came along in the late 1990s, the print industry was too late in reacting to it. Many of us thought it would be a fad, much the way television was supposed to ruin newspapers way back in the 1950s. (This, of course, never happened.)
As it evolved, much of the Internet now offers citizen journalism. It has its place, but there’s a lack of accountability online, especially in the comments section. Say what you want about our letters-to-the-editor page, these are real people who sign their names.
Back to META blocking news content.
This decision created considerable pushback once fires broke out across B.C. and in Yellowknife. This is a bit of a stretch because, hopefully, most fire victims will know to use the emergency operating centres especially if they live in a fire zone.
But, if META is truly responsible and reputable, they’d put human safety ahead of a feud with the Canadian government.
Will this mean that in the future META will block legitimate news stories dealing with Amber alerts, vulnerable people who are missing or police press releases that are relevant to public safety?
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca