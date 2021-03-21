Canada’s two top military officers, General Jonathan Vance and Admiral Art McDonald, are under investigation for charges of sexual misconduct.
One of the highest-ranking female officers in the Canadian Armed Forces, Lt.-Col. Eleanor Taylor sent a scathing letter of resignation, saying she was “sickened” but “not surprised” by the culture of sexual harassment in the military.
“Harassment” and “misconduct” are marshmallow words. Squishy. Distortable. They could cover everything from light flirtation —- is there anybody who never flirted with a colleague or co-worker? — to groping, intimidation, assault, and rape.
Just 11 years ago, the commander of the Trenton Air Force base was convicted of two murders, two forcible confinements, several sexual assaults, and 82 charges of sex-related breaking and entering.
It’s not limited to the military.
New York Governor Mario Cuomo is resisting pressure to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Donald Trump spent his presidency in the glare of pussy-grabbing revelations.
Prince Andrew — nicknamed Randy Andy — failed miserably defending himself against claims that he had taken part in Jeffrey Epstein’s orgies. Epstein hanged himself in a jail cell, rather than face criminal trial for his use and abuse of underage girls in those orgies.
Jean Vanier apparently had sexual relationships with six women who came to him as a mentor, a spiritual guide.
I hasten to add that none of those named above have been proven guilty. The charges are, as yet, only allegations.
Even unproven, though, they form a depressing pattern.
First, the accused are all male.
Second, they are all in positions of power. The power of wealth. Of authority. Of politics. Of popularity.
One summer, I worked as a temporary
customs and immigration officer. The permanent staff consisted, as I recall, of a dozen male and two female officers. The men joked about being on night shift with a female officer. About reaching up under her uniform skirt and slapping the inside of her thigh as she sat on her stool behind the counter.
Why didn’t she protest?
I never asked the women how they felt about this treatment. Perhaps I should have. But, I expect they’d respond that if they wanted to rise above secretary or stenographer, they had to put up with the harassment.
You take the lumps with the gravy.
Traditionally, men have had power. They’re generally bigger, stronger, and louder than women. Those who have power, or think they have power, rarely realize they’re imposing it on others.
And as Henry Kissinger said, “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”
The New York Times published a list of 201 prominent men who lost their jobs over charges of sexual misconduct — managers, executives, actors, coaches, media personalities. Glamour magazine published its own list of 100. Vox stretched the list to 262.
The responses of the accused cover a predictable range. From “I deny everything; it never happened.” To “I apologize; I had no idea I was causing any offence.”
Only the New York Times list included any women — just three of them.
I doubt if men are 67 times more sexually aggressive than women. I suspect that the
figures say more about the raw realities of power — women are 67 times less likely to be in positions of power.
That’s the key factor here. The imbalance of power.
A friend has a saying, whenever he hears reports of corporate crime: “Follow the money.”
In these cases, I suggest, his mantra should be amended: “Follow the power.”
It’s entirely possible that the senior military officers accused of misconduct genuinely loved the junior officers with whom they were having an affair. Or they believed the affair itself was fully consensual.
But, the imbalance of power makes it suspect. If one member of a relationship has more power than the other, there is at least a possibility of abuse or exploitation. An imbalance of power doesn’t prove anything.
But to my mind, it lends credence to the complaints.
Lord Acton’s famous epigram states, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Many of the men accused of sexual misconduct had, in effect, absolute power over their victims.
Run screaming from Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room, and kiss your dreams of a Hollywood career goodbye.
Lodge an official complaint against your chief of staff, and kiss your military career goodbye.
Expose a saintly figure in a church, and have the entire church turn against you.
There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with either love or sex.
What’s wrong is the abuse of power.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
